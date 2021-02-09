Chocolate Day 2021: चॉकलेट डे पर लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, Zomato भी हुआ शामिल

Chocolate Day 2021: दुनिया आज चॉकलेट डे (Chocolate Day) मना रही है - वेलेंटाइन वीक (Valentine Week) का तीसरा दिन है. चॉकलेट (Chocolate) एक ऐसी चीज है, जिसे किसी को भी गिफ्ट दिया जा सकता है. इस दिन आप अपने किसी प्रिय को चॉकलेट देकर प्यार का इजहार कर सकते हैं. चाहे वो आपका पार्टनर हो, माता-पिता हों, भाई-बहन या दोस्त हों. हर साल 9 फरवरी को चॉकलेट डे मनाया जाता है. लेकिन ट्विटर पर कुछ लोग चॉकलेट डे पर हंसी-मजाक और मीम्स (Memes) शेयर कर रहे हैं. एक नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ मजेदार चॉकलेट डे (Chocolate Day) पोस्ट्स पर, जो आपको हंस-हंसकर लोट-पोट करने वाले हैं...
Today Dairy Milk to any other chocolates: #ChocolateDaypic.twitter.com/K7e2iphOLh— 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓪 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓲 (@thealeezarahi) February 9, 2021
Chocolate shop owners today:- pic.twitter.com/ImuUxSfohS— the Kacchi Kairi Entertainment (@kacchikairi2020) February 9, 2021
Me creating imaginative scenario in my head about getting chocolates today#chocolatedaypic.twitter.com/aUIkZHd60N— सलोनी (@sarcasticsaloni) February 9, 2021
When dad caught you buying chocolate at the medical store on #chocolatedaypic.twitter.com/SE6LeKwtpi— Vishnu mulashri (@Memes_lancer) February 9, 2021
Expectations vs Reality#ChocolateDaypic.twitter.com/YmSXOcilYw— Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo【ବଡସାର୍】 (@srrashmi1) February 9, 2021
फूड डिलीवरी प्लेटफ़ॉर्म Zomato भी मीम फेस्ट में शामिल हुआ...
some say they want dark chocolates today, some say they want white chocolates today, but deep down what we all want is India to bat out 90 overs and draw the match— zomato (@zomato) February 9, 2021
इस बीच, रेड चिलीज़ एंटरटेनमेंट ने चॉकलेट डे के लिए 'मैं हूं ना' से एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया...
If you don't get any chocolates today, Mrs. Kakkar has got your back! #ChocolateDaypic.twitter.com/qVepi1Ghei— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 9, 2021
चॉकलेट डे हर साल 9 फरवरी को मनाया जाता है. यह रोज डे और प्रपोज डे के बाद मनाया जाता है.