Chocolate Day 2021: चॉकलेट डे पर लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, Zomato भी हुआ शामिल

Chocolate Day 2021: हर साल 9 फरवरी को चॉकलेट डे मनाया जाता है. लेकिन ट्विटर पर कुछ लोग चॉकलेट डे पर हंसी-मजाक और मीम्स (Memes) शेयर कर रहे हैं. एक नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ मजेदार चॉकलेट डे (Chocolate Day) पोस्ट्स पर.

Chocolate Day 2021: दुनिया आज चॉकलेट डे (Chocolate Day) मना रही है - वेलेंटाइन वीक (Valentine Week) का तीसरा दिन है. चॉकलेट (Chocolate) एक ऐसी चीज है, जिसे किसी को भी गिफ्ट दिया जा सकता है. इस दिन आप अपने किसी प्रिय को चॉकलेट देकर प्यार का इजहार कर सकते हैं. चाहे वो आपका पार्टनर हो, माता-पिता हों, भाई-बहन या दोस्त हों. हर साल 9 फरवरी को चॉकलेट डे मनाया जाता है. लेकिन ट्विटर पर कुछ लोग चॉकलेट डे पर हंसी-मजाक और मीम्स (Memes) शेयर कर रहे हैं. एक नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ मजेदार चॉकलेट डे (Chocolate Day) पोस्ट्स पर, जो आपको हंस-हंसकर लोट-पोट करने वाले हैं...

फूड डिलीवरी प्लेटफ़ॉर्म Zomato भी मीम फेस्ट में शामिल हुआ...

इस बीच, रेड चिलीज़ एंटरटेनमेंट ने चॉकलेट डे के लिए 'मैं हूं ना' से एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया...

चॉकलेट डे हर साल 9 फरवरी को मनाया जाता है. यह रोज डे और प्रपोज डे के बाद मनाया जाता है. 

