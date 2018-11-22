मंत्री जी ने फ्लाइट में मांगी नाश्ते में ये खास चीज, एयर होस्टेस ने किया मना तो हुआ ऐसा

आमतौर पर किसी भी राजनेता का ज़िक्र होते ही सबसे पहले दिमाग में जो शब्द कौंधता है, वह है VIP, और अगर वह राजनेता राज्य या केंद्र सरकार में किसी पद पर भी हो, तो क्या कहने... भारत की आम जनता के दिलो-दिमाग में VIP की छवि आमतौर पर ऐसी ही बनी है, जिसे जनता को नहीं मिल पाने वाली हर सुविधा सहज ही हासिल हो जाती है, या अपने प्रभाव से वह उसे हासिल कर लेता है... लेकिन मंगलवार की एक घटना ने माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग वेबसाइट ट्विटर पर केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा को 'नायक' बना दिया है, और सबसे दिलचस्प तथ्य यह है कि उनकी विनम्रता की इस कहानी के बारे में उनके एक सहयात्री ने जानकारी दी.दरअसल, हुआ यह था कि 20 नवंबर को एयरएशिया (AirAsia) की दिल्ली से रांची की उड़ान में मंत्री जी ने नाश्ते में एक खास चीज़ की फरमाइश की, लेकिन विमान के क्रू ने यह कहकर इंकार कर दिया कि चूंकि उन्होंने दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजन पहले से चुन रखा है, और उसे बदला नहीं जा सकता है, इसलिए अब जो भी वह खाना चाहते हैं, उसके लिए उन्हें दाम चुकाना होगा... और हां, जयंत सिन्हा ने ठीक ऐसा ही किया...

It will be bad if @AirAsia is not complemented on its professionalism. I sincerely hope they atleast have the knowledge of their passengers, specially when someone like @jayantsinha is flying with them. — S Roy Choudhury (@ChouduryRoy) November 20, 2018

This is an example that Minister is also an ordinary citizen first — Keep Smiling (@upma23) November 20, 2018

Who is reporting this? A fellow passenger! Wow!



I'm impressed with the humility of MoS and observation of Mr. Asad.



Thanks Mr. Jayant Sinha for such a decent behaviour.

Thanks God. Now our ministers are behaving as citizens of India. — Sanjeev Bishnoi (@SanjeeBabu) November 20, 2018

Impressive!! Sets an excellent example of how politicians must behave in public life. — Homeland-4-KPs (@ExiledKP) November 20, 2018

Isn't that airline has done good job? No feudal mindset. Those airlines who recognise ministers also wait until he arrives and other passengers might have to pay. — Achin Maheshvri (@achinmaheshvri) November 20, 2018

this shows that "Lal batti" culture is not practiced by this govt - big salute to Jayant ji for his humble behavior — Gautam Agrawal (@agrawalgautam15) November 20, 2018

दिल्ली-रांची उड़ान के दौरान केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा के बगल वाली सीट पर बैठे असद राशिद नामक शख्स ने ट्वीट किया, "@AirAsia, दिल्ली-रांची I5-545 उड़ान के दौरान आपके केबिन क्रू को केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री को पहचान लेना चाहिए था, जो मेरे साथ वाली सीट पर मौजूद थे... उन्होंने खाने की एक खास चीज़ की फरमाइश की, लेकिन उन्हें बताया गया, 'आपने दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजन पहले से बुक कर रखा है, और उसे बदला नहीं जा सकता है', सो, उन्होंने अपने नाश्ते की कीमत चुकाई..." वैसे, असद राशिद के इसी ट्वीट को केंद्रीय मंत्री ने खुद रीट्वीट भी किया, और उसके साथ मज़ाकिया इमोटिकॉन भी लगाया...असद के ट्वीट के बाद उस पर आई टिप्पणियां काफी रोचक हैं, जिनमें न सिर्फ जयंत सिन्हा की विनम्रता के लिए जमकर तारीफ की गई है, बल्कि प्रोफेशनलिज़्म दिखाने के लिए एयरएशिया के केबिन क्रू की भी सराहना की गई है.