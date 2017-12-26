राहुल गांधी को मिली एक नई फैन, जो कि उनकी सुंदरता पर मोहित और मिलने की इच्छुक...

इस ट्वीट के जवाब में राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया ''डियर दीपाली, कृपया अपनी ब्यूटीफुल नानी को जन्मदिन और क्रिसमस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं दें. ''
Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE— Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017
राहुल ने यह भी कहा कि ''उन्हें मेरी ओर से एक बार जमकर गले लगाओ.''
Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017
इस पर दीपाली सिकंद ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि राहुल ने मेरी नानी को व्यक्तिगत रूप से शुभकामनाएं दीं. यह सच्ची मानवता है. बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद.
And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her . Each one of them matter. https://t.co/ftvZ1pmhsJ— Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017
