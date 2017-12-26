NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
राहुल गांधी को मिली एक नई फैन, जो कि उनकी सुंदरता पर मोहित और मिलने की इच्छुक...

राहुल गांधी की प्रशंसक का सोमवार को क्रिसमस पर जन्मदिन भी था, इस मौके पर उन्होंने राहुल से मुलाकात की तमन्ना जताई

,
क्रिसमस पर राहुल गांधी को 107 साल की एक नई प्रशंसक मिली जो उनसे मिलने की इच्छा रखती है.

खास बातें

  1. एक 107 वर्षीय नानी जो कि मानती हैं कि राहुल एक सुंदर नेता
  2. दीपाली सिकंद ने ट्वीट करके अपनी नानी की इच्छा साझा की
  3. जवाब में राहुल ने ट्वीट करके गर्मजोशी के साथ शुभकामनाएं दीं
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को सोमवार को क्रिसमस पर एक नई प्रशंसक मिली जो कि उनकी सुंदरता की तारीफ करती है और मिलने के इच्छा रखती हैं. खास बात यह है कि राहुल की इस प्रशंसक का सोमवार को जन्मदिन भी था. इसी मौके पर उसने राहुल से मुलाकात की तमन्ना जताई.   

राहुल गांधी की यह प्रशंसक हैं एक 107 वर्षीय नानी जो कि मानती हैं कि राहुल एक सुंदर नेता हैं. वे राहुल से मिलना चाहती हैं. राहुल गांधी ने नानी द्वारा जताई गई इच्छा पर प्रत्युत्तर में उनको 107 वें जन्मदिन के साथ-साथ क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं दीं.

ट्विटर यूजर दीपाली सिकंद ने ट्वीट किया कि ''आज मेरी नानी 107 साल की हो गईं. उनकी एक इच्छा है,  @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi से मिलने की. मैंने उनसे पूछा क्यों? उन्होंने फुसफुसाते हुए कहा...वह सुंदर है!''  दीपाली ने एक तस्वीर भी साथ में पोस्ट की जिसमें उनकी नानी 107वें जन्मदिन पर केक काट रही हैं.
  इस ट्वीट के जवाब में राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया ''डियर दीपाली, कृपया अपनी ब्यूटीफुल नानी को जन्मदिन और क्रिसमस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं दें. ''
  राहुल ने यह भी कहा कि ''उन्हें मेरी ओर से एक बार जमकर गले लगाओ.''    
  इस पर दीपाली सिकंद ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि राहुल ने मेरी नानी को व्यक्तिगत रूप से शुभकामनाएं दीं. यह सच्ची मानवता है. बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद.

VIDEO : राहुल के जीवन के विविध रंग


राहुल गांधी ने ट्विटर पर प्रकाश पर्व पर भी लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं.


