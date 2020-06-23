10 घंटे लगातार काम करने के बाद ऐसे हो गए डॉक्टर के हाथ, IAS अफसर बोले- 'हीरो को सलाम...'

फोटो शेयर करते हुए अवनीश शरण ने कैप्शन में लिखा, '10 घंटे लगातार चिकित्सा एहतियाती सूट और ग्लव्स पहनने के बाद जब डॉक्टर ने उसको उतारा, तो उनके हाथ ऐसे हो गए.'

This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty.

Salute to the frontline heroes. pic.twitter.com/uuEzGZkWJx — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 19, 2020

उन्होंने इस फोटो को 19 जून को पोस्ट किया था, जो काफी तेजी में वायरल हो रहा है. जिस पर अब तक 46 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स और 7 हजार से ज्यादा रि-ट्वीट्स हो चुके हैं. पोस्ट को देख अन्य स्वास्थ्य और आवश्यक वर्कर्स ने काम के बाद अपने हाथों की तस्वीरें साझा करने के लिए प्रेरित किया.

लोगों ने भी फ्रंटलाइन डॉक्टर्स की जमकर तारीफ की है. लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

