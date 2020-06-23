10 घंटे लगातार काम करने के बाद ऐसे हो गए डॉक्टर के हाथ, IAS अफसर बोले- 'हीरो को सलाम...'

CoronaVirus के चलते प्रोटेक्टिव गियर में 10 घंटे की शिफ्ट के बाद डॉक्टर (Doctor) के झुर्रीदार हाथों की एक तस्वीर से पता चलता है कि फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थकेयर कार्यों में कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. ये फोटो काफी वायरल (Viral Photo) हो रही है.

कोरोनावायरस (CoronaVirus) के चलते प्रोटेक्टिव गियर में 10 घंटे की शिफ्ट के बाद डॉक्टर (Doctor) के झुर्रीदार हाथों की एक तस्वीर से पता चलता है कि फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थकेयर कार्यों में कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग फ्रंटलाइन हीरोज (Frontline Heroes) की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. आईएएस अधिकारी अवनीश शरण ने 10 घंटे की शिफ्ट के अंत में अपने सुरक्षात्मक सूट को हटाने के बाद डॉक्टर के हाथ की तस्वीर साझा की. उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई ये फोटो काफी वायरल (Viral Photo) हो रही है.

फोटो शेयर करते हुए अवनीश शरण ने कैप्शन में लिखा, '10 घंटे लगातार चिकित्सा एहतियाती सूट और ग्लव्स पहनने के बाद जब डॉक्टर ने उसको उतारा, तो उनके हाथ ऐसे हो गए.' 

उन्होंने इस फोटो को 19 जून को पोस्ट किया था, जो काफी तेजी में वायरल हो रहा है. जिस पर अब तक 46 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स और 7 हजार से ज्यादा रि-ट्वीट्स हो चुके हैं. पोस्ट को देख अन्य स्वास्थ्य और आवश्यक वर्कर्स ने काम के बाद अपने हाथों की तस्वीरें साझा करने के लिए प्रेरित किया.

लोगों ने भी फ्रंटलाइन डॉक्टर्स की जमकर तारीफ की है. लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

