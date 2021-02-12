Highway के किनारे लोगों को दिखाई दिया White Tiger, पुलिस ने पास जाकर देखा तो...

मैरीलैंड पुलिस (Maryland Police) ने 6 फरवरी को 'व्हाइट टाइगर' (White Tiger) के देखे जाने की सूचना देने वाले एक कॉल का जवाब दिया. पुलिस ने जब पास जाकर देखा तो हाईवे पर सड़क किनारे सफेद बाघ की मूर्ति (Life-Like Figurine) रखी थी.

मैरीलैंड पुलिस (Maryland Police) ने 6 फरवरी को 'व्हाइट टाइगर' (White Tiger) के देखे जाने की सूचना देने वाले एक कॉल का जवाब दिया. पुलिस ने जब पास जाकर देखा तो हाईवे पर सड़क किनारे सफेद बाघ की मूर्ति (Life-Like Figurine) रखी थी. मॉन्टगोमरी काउंटी पुलिस विभाग (Montgomery County Department of Police) ने ट्विटर पर कहा, 911 को एक ड्राइवर से कॉल आया, जिसने मॉन्ट्रोस आरडी के पास I-270 की जर्सी दीवार पर बैठे एक सफेद बाघ को देखा.

जब अधिकारी स्थान पर पहुँचे, तो उन्हें एक बाघ मिला, जो मोंट्रोस रोड के पास कम्यूटर ट्रैफिक को घूरते हुए देख रहा था. देखकर ऐसा लग रहा था कि वो उछलने की तैयारी कर रहा है. लेकिन यह सिर्फ एक मूर्ति निकली.

रॉकविले सिटी पुलिस विभाग के एक प्रवक्ता ने डब्ल्यूटीओपी समाचार को बताया कि उन्हें यकीन नहीं था कि हाईवे की दीवार के ऊपर आकृति को कैसे और क्यों छोड़ा गया.

काउंटी पुलिस ने मूर्ति की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, 'हमें यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि बाघ को MCP के 1st डिस्ट्रिक्ट ऑफिसर्स ने गोद ले लिया है, और स्टेशन पर रख दिया गया है.'

ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/maryland-police-white-tiger-life-like-figurine-7184404/

