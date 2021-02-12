Highway के किनारे लोगों को दिखाई दिया White Tiger, पुलिस ने पास जाकर देखा तो...

Did you see the white tiger on I-270?

On Sat. morning, 911 received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd. Officers responded & a Rockville City officer located the tiger: a large, lifelike, figurine. pic.twitter.com/raMr4ypY44 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

जब अधिकारी स्थान पर पहुँचे, तो उन्हें एक बाघ मिला, जो मोंट्रोस रोड के पास कम्यूटर ट्रैफिक को घूरते हुए देख रहा था. देखकर ऐसा लग रहा था कि वो उछलने की तैयारी कर रहा है. लेकिन यह सिर्फ एक मूर्ति निकली.

रॉकविले सिटी पुलिस विभाग के एक प्रवक्ता ने डब्ल्यूटीओपी समाचार को बताया कि उन्हें यकीन नहीं था कि हाईवे की दीवार के ऊपर आकृति को कैसे और क्यों छोड़ा गया.

How and why the tiger came to find himself on the interstate remains a mystery. We're happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station - where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic! pic.twitter.com/GrufqVhehV — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

काउंटी पुलिस ने मूर्ति की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, 'हमें यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि बाघ को MCP के 1st डिस्ट्रिक्ट ऑफिसर्स ने गोद ले लिया है, और स्टेशन पर रख दिया गया है.'

ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

Maybe it was someone's white elephant. — Nicholas Sammons (@NicholasCT) February 9, 2021

Ahh; I thought it was a real one! — Adriana Boga (@lu_bogaos) February 9, 2021

My old neighborhood is next to him! Cool. — Chief Innovation (@chiefinnovation) February 9, 2021

Was he described in size as Tiger sized?!?! — Samantha Sherhag (@SAMpleme1984) February 9, 2021

Commercial for the movie "The White Tiger" ??? — EchoEmoji (@NandsTweets) February 9, 2021

In 2021 i would not be shocked if it were a real one — JOHN CONSTANTINE (@boostaholic83) February 9, 2021

