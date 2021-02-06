शादी के फोटोशूट के दौरान दूल्हे ने कैमरामैन को जड़ दिया थप्पड़, तो हंसते-हसंते स्टेज पर लेट गई दुल्हन - देखें Viral Video

फोटोशूट के दौरान फोटोग्राफर दुल्हन के नजदीक आर उसके चेहरे को पकड़कर पोज बताने लगा, तभी बगल में खड़े दूल्हे को को फोटोग्राफर के ऊपर गुस्सा आ गया और उसने फोटोग्राफर को एक जोर का थप्पड़ जड़ दिया. इतने में दुल्हन जोर-जोर से हंसने लगी और हंसते-हसंते वह इस कदर लोटपोट हो गई कि स्टेज पर ही गिर गई और लगातार हंसती ही रही. वीडियो में दुल्हन को इस तरह हंसते हुए देखकर लोगों उसकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. लोगों को यह वीडियो काफी पसंद आ रहा है.

देखें Video:

I just love this Bride ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv — Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021

इस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है. कुछ लोग वीडियो को देखकर दूल्हे के बर्ताव को बुरा बता रहे हैं, तो कुछ लोग इस वीडियो को प्रैंक भी कह रह हैं. इस वीडियो को अबतक 4 लाख से भी ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है और लोग इस वीडियो पर जमकर मजेदार कमेंट्स भी कर रहे हैं.

