शादी के फोटोशूट के दौरान दूल्हे ने कैमरामैन को जड़ दिया थप्पड़, तो हंसते-हसंते स्टेज पर लेट गई दुल्हन - देखें Viral Video

शादियों के दौरान अक्सर दूल्हा-दुल्हन के वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं. कई बार कुछ ऐसे वीडियोज सामने आते हैं, जो काफी मजेदार होते हैं और उन्हें देखकर हम हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हो जाते हैं. ऐसा ही शादी के दौरान एक वीडियो (Wedding Video) हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. जिसे देखकर आप अपनी हंसी रोक ही नहीं पाएंगे. यह वीडियो इंटरनेट पर छाया हुआ है और लोग इस वीडियो को बहुत पसंद कर रहे हैं. यह वीडियो एक सामान्य शादी के दौरान का है, जब स्टेज पर कैमरामैन दूल्ह-दुल्हन की फोटो ले रहा था.
फोटोशूट के दौरान फोटोग्राफर दुल्हन के नजदीक आर उसके चेहरे को पकड़कर पोज बताने लगा, तभी बगल में खड़े दूल्हे को को फोटोग्राफर के ऊपर गुस्सा आ गया और उसने फोटोग्राफर को एक जोर का थप्पड़ जड़ दिया. इतने में दुल्हन जोर-जोर से हंसने लगी और हंसते-हसंते वह इस कदर लोटपोट हो गई कि स्टेज पर ही गिर गई और लगातार हंसती ही रही. वीडियो में दुल्हन को इस तरह हंसते हुए देखकर लोगों उसकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. लोगों को यह वीडियो काफी पसंद आ रहा है.
देखें Video:
I just love this Bride ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv— Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021
इस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है. कुछ लोग वीडियो को देखकर दूल्हे के बर्ताव को बुरा बता रहे हैं, तो कुछ लोग इस वीडियो को प्रैंक भी कह रह हैं. इस वीडियो को अबतक 4 लाख से भी ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है और लोग इस वीडियो पर जमकर मजेदार कमेंट्स भी कर रहे हैं.
