स्पीच को लेकर ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुए मुकेश अंबानी के पुत्र अनंत अंबानी

Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop. — Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018

Rajesh Khanna :- "Pushpa I hate tears."



Anant Ambani :- "Your tears are my tears."



Who will Pushpa choose now ? — chetan soni (@chetansoni23) January 3, 2018

New Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/QxLQDVOxKA — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2018

Every body has a passion but few has the determination to go with it ,Good work Anant ambani — shashi dogra (@dograshashi431) January 3, 2018

Social media makes me hate humanity - like HATE. When you mock someone for their weight, looks, facial expressions, speech, colour of the skin, among a ton of other things, you show the poor upbringing you had and the shallow person that you are. #Anant#Ambani — Shailja (@lykabrd) January 3, 2018

Anant Ambani is undoubtedly an achiever and inspiration to many! Downsizing and Rightsizing are important skills to master in business & he is the leader of leaders who 'lead by example'. Oratory skills are 2ndary & can be acquired/improved :) — Rags (@RagsTweets) January 3, 2018

Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts. — Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018

No one make fun of Anant ambani anymore you gotta understand he's nervous and he's trying his best, you can see his mum n dad trying to push him, behave yourself or face the mfing belt — guru bhai (@mansnotthot) January 3, 2018

It doesn't matter for Anant Ambani , his voice can be anything. I am pretty sure he can ignore such laughs , at $30Bthe joke is always on this side — Mahadev Bhakt (@RWAnalytiks) January 3, 2018

भारत के सबसे अमीर आदमी मुकेश अंबानी के छोटे बेटे अनंत अंबानी ने 23 दिसंबर को रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री की 40वीं वर्षगांठ पर पहली स्पीच दी, जहां उनका पूरा परिवार और हजारों लोग मौजूद थे. एक हफ्ते बाद 22-वर्षीय अनंत ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगे और उनकी स्पीच वायरल हो गई. एक ओर जहां कुछ निर्दयी लोगों ने उन्हें लेकर जोक्स और मीम्स बनाए और ट्रोल करने की कोशिश की, वहीं बहुत-से लोगों ने उन्हें सपोर्ट भी किया.कुछ लोगों ने अनंत की स्पीच को काफी पसंद किया और उनकी जमकर तारीफ की...इस साल रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री के इस फंक्शन में पूरा फोकस मुकेश अंबानी की संतानों आकाश, अनंत और ईशा पर ही था. तीनों ने स्टेज पर रिलायंस के फ्यूचर के बारे में अपने विचार रखे, और कंपनी में तीनों को नेक्स्ट जनरेशन लीडर्स माना जा रहा है. ईशा और आकाश ने ही जुलाई, 2017 में रिलायंस जियो का फीचर फोन लॉन्च किया था.