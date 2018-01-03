स्पीच को लेकर ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुए मुकेश अंबानी के पुत्र अनंत अंबानी

Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop.— Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018
Rajesh Khanna :- "Pushpa I hate tears."— chetan soni (@chetansoni23) January 3, 2018
Anant Ambani :- "Your tears are my tears."
Who will Pushpa choose now ?
New Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/QxLQDVOxKA— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2018
Every body has a passion but few has the determination to go with it ,Good work Anant ambani— shashi dogra (@dograshashi431) January 3, 2018
Social media makes me hate humanity - like HATE. When you mock someone for their weight, looks, facial expressions, speech, colour of the skin, among a ton of other things, you show the poor upbringing you had and the shallow person that you are. #Anant#Ambani— Shailja (@lykabrd) January 3, 2018
Anant Ambani is undoubtedly an achiever and inspiration to many! Downsizing and Rightsizing are important skills to master in business & he is the leader of leaders who 'lead by example'. Oratory skills are 2ndary & can be acquired/improved :)— Rags (@RagsTweets) January 3, 2018
Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts.— Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018
No one make fun of Anant ambani anymore you gotta understand he's nervous and he's trying his best, you can see his mum n dad trying to push him, behave yourself or face the mfing belt— guru bhai (@mansnotthot) January 3, 2018
It doesn't matter for Anant Ambani , his voice can be anything. I am pretty sure he can ignore such laughs , at $30Bthe joke is always on this side— Mahadev Bhakt (@RWAnalytiks) January 3, 2018
