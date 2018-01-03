NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
स्पीच को लेकर ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुए मुकेश अंबानी के पुत्र अनंत अंबानी

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज़ के सालाना कार्यक्रम को अनंत अंबानी ने भी संबोधित किया था...

नई दिल्ली: भारत के सबसे अमीर आदमी मुकेश अंबानी के छोटे बेटे अनंत अंबानी ने 23 दिसंबर को रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री की 40वीं वर्षगांठ पर पहली स्पीच दी, जहां उनका पूरा परिवार और हजारों लोग मौजूद थे. एक हफ्ते बाद 22-वर्षीय अनंत ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगे और उनकी स्पीच वायरल हो गई. एक ओर जहां कुछ निर्दयी लोगों ने उन्हें लेकर जोक्स और मीम्स बनाए और ट्रोल करने की कोशिश की, वहीं बहुत-से लोगों ने उन्हें सपोर्ट भी किया.
 
कुछ लोगों ने अनंत की स्पीच को काफी पसंद किया और उनकी जमकर तारीफ की...
 
इस साल रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री के इस फंक्शन में पूरा फोकस मुकेश अंबानी की संतानों आकाश, अनंत और ईशा पर ही था. तीनों ने स्टेज पर रिलायंस के फ्यूचर के बारे में अपने विचार रखे, और कंपनी में तीनों को नेक्स्ट जनरेशन लीडर्स माना जा रहा है. ईशा और आकाश ने ही जुलाई, 2017 में रिलायंस जियो का फीचर फोन लॉन्च किया था.


