बर्नी सैंडर्स के दस्ताने से लेकर लेडी गागा के आउटफिट तक, शपथ समारोह पर बन रहे ये Funny Memes

जैसा कि अमेरिकियों ने संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति और उपराष्ट्रपति के रूप में जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) और कमला हैरिस (Kamala Harris) के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह (Inauguration Day) का जश्न मनाया, तो वहीं शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कई मजेदार और यादगार पल भी देखने को मिले. शपथ समारोह के दौरान कुछ ऐसे चीजों पर भी लोगों का ध्यान गया, जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं और उन पर ढेर सारे मजेदार मीम्स (Funny Memes) भी शेयर किए जा रहे हैं.
Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2— Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021
My partner decided to contribute to the Bernie Inauguration Day memes. Kid 2 provided technical assistance. (She's 10.) pic.twitter.com/EEi9jALKu6— Anoosh #BLM ????️????????️⚧️???????????????????????? (@AnooshInTheSun) January 21, 2021
जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा अगर सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हैं, तो वह हैं अमेरिकी सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स (US Senator Bernie Sanders). शपथ समारोह के दौरान बर्नी सैंडर्स एक कुर्सी पर सिर झुकाए और हाथ बांधकर बैठे हुए नज़र आए. इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने हाथ में ऊन का बुना हुआ दस्ताना (mittens) पहना हुआ था और चेहरे पर मास्क लगाया था. बर्नी सैंडर्स का ये दस्ताना काफी चर्चा में है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग उन्हें लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं.
LADY GAGA WEARING HER SOCIAL DISTANCING SKIRT TO THE US PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION ???? pic.twitter.com/ugZQ3BPtzx— ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@marcmarasigan) January 20, 2021
इसके अलावा लेडी गागा (Lady Gaga) की स्कर्ट भी चर्चा में छाई हुई है, जो उन्होंने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान पहना था. लेडी गागा ने रेड कलर की काफी लंबी चौड़ी घेरदार स्कर्ट पहनी थी. जिस पर लोग मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. इसके अलावा समारोह के दौरान बाइडेन द्वारा पढ़ी गई सुपर साइज बाइबल, पॉडियम पर दिखे काऊब्वॉय भी काफी चर्चा में रहे. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं शपथ समारोह के मजेदार पलों पर बन रहे फनी मीम्म पर, जो सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहे हैं और काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं.
Joe Biden got his Bible from King James himself. pic.twitter.com/XB0vZpYOhA— Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 20, 2021
Outstanding performance of Amazing Grace by #okstate alumnus @garthbrooks at the presidential inauguration. #GoPokespic.twitter.com/SrCrEFY2fr— Oklahoma State Univ. (@okstate) January 20, 2021
"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE— Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021
My favorite Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders meme! pic.twitter.com/9ZjWxfdlfO— Benjamin D (@IBringtheFlavor) January 21, 2021
My favorite Bernie memes so far from inauguration day, will keep on adding more ???? #InaugurationDay— Zee. (@aaryazee) January 20, 2021
.
also he's trending no 1 ????❤ pic.twitter.com/Xg9M1xdcN0
“This could've been an email” pic.twitter.com/kn68z6eDhY— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 20, 2021
Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021
everyone is talking about Michelle Obama but turns out my fashion icon is Janet Yellen pic.twitter.com/10snrjcDpS— Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) January 20, 2021
The internet was quick with the Bernie memes ???? pic.twitter.com/ymtP3YIOQA— Natasha ???? (@ndelriego) January 20, 2021
how it started how its going#Inauguration2021#Inauguration#Inaugurationdaypic.twitter.com/C12n9cnC7A— The second coming of B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) January 20, 2021
Omg. pic.twitter.com/kyf9holXKw— Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) January 21, 2021
Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021
Hey, sport. You're doing great! pic.twitter.com/aJwTfcMY8S— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 20, 2021
NATIONAL TREASURE 3 should be Nicolas Cage stealing Joe Biden's big bible pic.twitter.com/myFLaEGM1j— Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) January 20, 2021