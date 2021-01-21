बर्नी सैंडर्स के दस्ताने से लेकर लेडी गागा के आउटफिट तक, शपथ समारोह पर बन रहे ये Funny Memes

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

My partner decided to contribute to the Bernie Inauguration Day memes. Kid 2 provided technical assistance. (She's 10.) pic.twitter.com/EEi9jALKu6 — Anoosh #BLM ????️‍????????️‍⚧️???????????????????????? (@AnooshInTheSun) January 21, 2021

जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा अगर सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हैं, तो वह हैं अमेरिकी सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स (US Senator Bernie Sanders). शपथ समारोह के दौरान बर्नी सैंडर्स एक कुर्सी पर सिर झुकाए और हाथ बांधकर बैठे हुए नज़र आए. इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने हाथ में ऊन का बुना हुआ दस्ताना (mittens) पहना हुआ था और चेहरे पर मास्क लगाया था. बर्नी सैंडर्स का ये दस्ताना काफी चर्चा में है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग उन्हें लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं.

LADY GAGA WEARING HER SOCIAL DISTANCING SKIRT TO THE US PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION ???? pic.twitter.com/ugZQ3BPtzx — ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@marcmarasigan) January 20, 2021

इसके अलावा लेडी गागा (Lady Gaga) की स्कर्ट भी चर्चा में छाई हुई है, जो उन्होंने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान पहना था. लेडी गागा ने रेड कलर की काफी लंबी चौड़ी घेरदार स्कर्ट पहनी थी. जिस पर लोग मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. इसके अलावा समारोह के दौरान बाइडेन द्वारा पढ़ी गई सुपर साइज बाइबल, पॉडियम पर दिखे काऊब्वॉय भी काफी चर्चा में रहे. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं शपथ समारोह के मजेदार पलों पर बन रहे फनी मीम्म पर, जो सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहे हैं और काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं.

Joe Biden got his Bible from King James himself. pic.twitter.com/XB0vZpYOhA — Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

My favorite Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders meme! pic.twitter.com/9ZjWxfdlfO — Benjamin D (@IBringtheFlavor) January 21, 2021

My favorite Bernie memes so far from inauguration day, will keep on adding more ???? #InaugurationDay

.

also he's trending no 1 ????❤ pic.twitter.com/Xg9M1xdcN0 — Zee. (@aaryazee) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

everyone is talking about Michelle Obama but turns out my fashion icon is Janet Yellen pic.twitter.com/10snrjcDpS — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) January 20, 2021

The internet was quick with the Bernie memes ???? pic.twitter.com/ymtP3YIOQA — Natasha ???? (@ndelriego) January 20, 2021

how it started how its going#Inauguration2021#Inauguration#Inaugurationdaypic.twitter.com/C12n9cnC7A — The second coming of B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021