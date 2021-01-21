बर्नी सैंडर्स के दस्ताने से लेकर लेडी गागा के आउटफिट तक, शपथ समारोह पर बन रहे ये Funny Memes

संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति और उपराष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कई मजेदार और यादगार पल भी देखने को मिले. जिन पर ढेर सारे मजेदार मीम्स भी शेयर किए जा रहे हैं.

बर्नी सैंडर्स के दस्ताने से लेकर लेडी गागा के आउटफिट तक, शपथ समारोह पर बन रहे ये Funny Memes

जैसा कि अमेरिकियों ने संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति और उपराष्ट्रपति के रूप में जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) और कमला हैरिस (Kamala Harris) के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह (Inauguration Day) का जश्न मनाया, तो वहीं शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कई मजेदार और यादगार पल भी देखने को मिले. शपथ समारोह के दौरान कुछ ऐसे चीजों पर भी लोगों का ध्यान गया, जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं और उन पर ढेर सारे मजेदार मीम्स (Funny Memes) भी शेयर किए जा रहे हैं.

जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा अगर सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हैं, तो वह हैं अमेरिकी सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स (US Senator Bernie Sanders). शपथ समारोह के दौरान बर्नी सैंडर्स एक कुर्सी पर सिर झुकाए और हाथ बांधकर बैठे हुए नज़र आए. इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने हाथ में ऊन का बुना हुआ दस्ताना (mittens) पहना हुआ था और चेहरे पर मास्क लगाया था. बर्नी सैंडर्स का ये दस्ताना काफी चर्चा में है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग उन्हें लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं.

इसके अलावा लेडी गागा (Lady Gaga) की स्कर्ट भी चर्चा में छाई हुई है, जो उन्होंने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान पहना था. लेडी गागा ने रेड कलर की काफी लंबी चौड़ी घेरदार स्कर्ट पहनी थी. जिस पर लोग मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. इसके अलावा समारोह के दौरान बाइडेन द्वारा पढ़ी गई सुपर साइज बाइबल, पॉडियम पर दिखे काऊब्वॉय भी काफी चर्चा में रहे. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं शपथ समारोह के मजेदार पलों पर बन रहे फनी मीम्म पर, जो सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहे हैं और काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा हैं.

