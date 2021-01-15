कोविड वैक्सीन दिए जाने पर बन रहे मजेदार Memes, लोग बोले- मैगी और बिरयानी में डाल सकते हैं...

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के कोविशिल्ड (Serum Institute of India's Covishield) और भारत बायोटेक के कोवैक्सिन (Bharat Biotech's Covaxin) शॉट्स की तस्वीरें और वीडियो विभिन्न राज्यों से सोशल मीडिया पर लोग जहां इससे काफी खुश हैं, तो वहीं, कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इन फोटोज़ और वीडियोज को देखने के कोविड वैक्सीन लगाने के नए-नए मजेदार तरीके भी बता रहे हैं कि कैसे लोगों को टीका लगाया जा सकता है. जिनमें सबसे मजेदार रुझानों में से एक यूजर ने लिखा है, “देसी लोगों के पसंदीदा भोजन में वैक्सीन मिलाकर लगाना सबसे आसान और बढ़िया तरीका है.”

इस पर प्रसारित किए गए पहले ट्वीट्स में, एक यूजर, N (@n_i_g_a_m) ने वड़ा पाव के लिए मुंबईकरों के प्यार को देखते हुए मजाक में कहा, कि इसे स्ट्रीट-फूड स्नैक में मिलाने से दोपहर से पहले पूरे मुंबई को टीका लगाया जा सकता है.

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon — N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

कुछ ही देर में इस ट्वीट को कई और फनी रीट्वीट मिलने लगे. देखते ही देखते ट्विटर पर कोविड वैक्सीन को लेकर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई...

Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan ???? — Khushi ???? (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Litti Chokha entire Bihar will be vaccinated — LIFE is UPSIDE DOWN???? (@pandalikesmemes) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Biryani and whole desi countries would be vaccinated by afternoon! — KiranVarma (@skvtwts) January 13, 2021

Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight.......



???? — AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021

Put vaccine in Maggie and almost whole India get vaccinated. — Rehaan ???? (@sarcastiqlonda) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Pani Puri and the whole India will get vaccinated before night. https://t.co/XZzruuvEix — D E V A N S H (@KoiLoadNi) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Chai and whole India will be vaccinated by evening — Mayur???? (@aslimayur) January 13, 2021

Put vaccine in Misal, whole Pune will get vaccinated in a day. https://t.co/HczFJQIbZS — Vaishnavi G (@VaishnaviG_) January 13, 2021

Dear KCR Saab,



Just put the Vaccine in Dum Biryani and entire Hyderabad will be vaccinated by tomorrow !! #HyderabadiBiryani#AurKyaChalraHyd — SHADAAB (@goodguyshadaab) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Chennapoda and whole Odisha will get vaccinated overnight. pic.twitter.com/I7yZsopFnx — Samar of 69 (@samar_of_69) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Tarri Poha and Whole Nagpur will be vaccinated by afternoon#Nagpurlovestarripoha — Sahil Sheikh (@De_Insomniac) January 13, 2021

Put vaccines in kebabs and the whole Lucknow will be vaccinated before night. — chai (@chaiimhn) January 13, 2021

put the vaccine in old monk and the entire country will get vaccinated over the weekend — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in momos and the whole of Delhi will get vaccinated before night. https://t.co/WDKmij5wLq — निगमनरेशर्मा (@nigamsharma9227) January 12, 2021

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को कहा, कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 16 जनवरी को भारत के कोविड -19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे. उन्होंने कहा, कि देश भर के कुछ स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के साथ वीडियो लिंक के माध्यम से बातचीत करने की संभावना है, जो पहले दिन टीका प्राप्त करेंगे.