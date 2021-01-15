कोविड वैक्सीन दिए जाने पर बन रहे मजेदार Memes, लोग बोले- मैगी और बिरयानी में डाल सकते हैं...

सोशल मीडिया पर कोविड वैक्सीन लगाने के नए-नए मजेदार तरीके भी बता रहे हैं कि कैसे लोगों को टीका लगाया जा सकता है. जिनमें सबसे मजेदार रुझानों में से एक यूजर ने लिखा है, “देसी लोगों के पसंदीदा भोजन में वैक्सीन मिलाकर लगाना सबसे आसान और बढ़िया तरीका है.”

कोविड वैक्सीन भारत पहुंच चुकी है और अब देशभर में कोविड टीके (covid vaccine) लगाने का काम शुरु हो गया है. देश के कई हिस्सों में लोगों को कोरोनावायरस के टीके (coronavirus vaccines) लगाए जा चुके हैं और धीरे-धीरे देश की बाकी हिस्सों में कोविड टीके लगाने का काम किया जा रहा है. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर देश के इस विकासपूर्ण कार्य की सराहना कर रहे हैं और बधाई दे रहे हैं.

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के कोविशिल्ड (Serum Institute of India's Covishield) और भारत बायोटेक के कोवैक्सिन (Bharat Biotech's Covaxin) शॉट्स की तस्वीरें और वीडियो विभिन्न राज्यों से सोशल मीडिया पर लोग जहां इससे काफी खुश हैं, तो वहीं, कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इन फोटोज़ और वीडियोज को देखने के कोविड वैक्सीन लगाने के नए-नए मजेदार तरीके भी बता रहे हैं कि कैसे लोगों को टीका लगाया जा सकता है. जिनमें सबसे मजेदार रुझानों में से एक यूजर ने लिखा है, “देसी लोगों के पसंदीदा भोजन में वैक्सीन मिलाकर लगाना सबसे आसान और बढ़िया तरीका है.”

इस पर प्रसारित किए गए पहले ट्वीट्स में, एक यूजर, N (@n_i_g_a_m) ने वड़ा पाव के लिए मुंबईकरों के प्यार को देखते हुए मजाक में कहा, कि इसे स्ट्रीट-फूड स्नैक में मिलाने से दोपहर से पहले पूरे मुंबई को टीका लगाया जा सकता है.

कुछ ही देर में इस ट्वीट को कई और फनी रीट्वीट मिलने लगे. देखते ही देखते ट्विटर पर कोविड वैक्सीन को लेकर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई...

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को कहा, कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 16 जनवरी को भारत के कोविड -19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे. उन्होंने कहा, कि देश भर के कुछ स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के साथ वीडियो लिंक के माध्यम से बातचीत करने की संभावना है, जो पहले दिन टीका प्राप्त करेंगे.

