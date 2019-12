TikTok और इंस्टा पर सेलिब्रिटी बन गई है 'गैम्बिनो', मिआउ कहने का अलग है अंदाज, देखें VIDEO

My very first picture of Gambino boy! I walked to the back door and there he was just posted up like he already owned the place! My other kitties were not thrilled! We decided to foster him until we could find his previous owners or a new home. We looked for the previous owners for about a month with no luck (we tried posters, Facebook pages, going door to door). Then we decided to find him a new forever home. We thought we found the perfect match but within 24 hours they decided he wasn't a good match for their home. We took him back into our home and they rest is history. He knew right where he belonged.

