धूमधाम से रचाई गई Gay Marriage, मेहंदी से लेकर हल्दी तक... खूबसूरत तस्वीरें हो रही हैं वायरल

Thank you to everyone who took the time out to congratulate Aditya and I over the last few days. We are unable to respond to each and every message, but we are very grateful for your support. 🙏🏽 As we fall back into our routine life, it is important to remember that any conversation about same-sex marriage is healthy (whether you agree with the views of others or not.) To open up someone's mind about something they know nothing about takes time and patience. Anger and frustration is never the way to build awareness. Give those uninformed a chance to learn and realize that LOVE is more powerful than any race, religion, gender, or preference. Keep the conversation open. Outfit | @anitadongre Photograph | @charmipena #shahdiraju #anitadongre #loveislove

