Godzilla vs Kong Trailer के आते ही आई Funny Memes की बाढ़, लोग बोले- अंत में होगी कोरोना वायरस की जीत

देखें Trailer:

Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*.



*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers.

सोशल मीडिया पर #GodzillaVsKong का लंबे समय से प्रतीक्षित ऑफिशयल ट्रेलर शेयर किया गया है. जिसके साथ कैप्शन लिखा है, “महापुरूष टकराएंगे. जो अबतक 3 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है. इस जबरदस्त ट्रेलर को देखकर सभी काफी एक्सिटेड हैं और फिल्म को जल्दी रिलीज करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स इस ट्रेलर को देखने के बाद मजेदार रिएक्शन भी दे रहे हैं.

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि कुछ ने यह भी सुझाव दिया है कि अमेरिकी सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स, जिनकी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थिति ऑनलाइन वायरल हुई थी, GodzillaVsKong के बीच लड़ाई का समापन करेंगे.

