Godzilla vs Kong Trailer के आते ही आई Funny Memes की बाढ़, लोग बोले- अंत में होगी कोरोना वायरस की जीत

हॉलीवुड की सबसे फेमस मॉन्स्टर्स की फिल्म गॉडजिला vs कॉन्ग का ट्रेलर (Godzilla vs Kong Trailer) लम्बे इंतजार के बाद आ चुका है. इस बार ये दोनों बड़े पर्दे पर एक दूसरे से लड़ते नज़र आएंगे. फिल्म का ट्रेलर आते ही इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गया है.

इस बार ये दोनों बड़े पर्दे पर एक दूसरे से लड़ते नज़र आएंगे. फिल्म का ट्रेलर आते ही इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गया है. ट्रेलर देखकर आपको ये अंदाजा लग जाएगा कि ये फिल्म बहुत धमाल मचाने वाली है. 2 मिनट 24 सेकें के इस ट्रेलर में दो भयानक राक्षसों के बीच की जबरदस्त लड़ाई की झलक दिखाई गई है. जिसे देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने अपने मजेदार रिएक्शन देने शुरु कर दिए हैं.

देखें Trailer:

सोशल मीडिया पर #GodzillaVsKong का लंबे समय से प्रतीक्षित ऑफिशयल ट्रेलर शेयर किया गया है.  जिसके साथ कैप्शन लिखा है, “महापुरूष टकराएंगे. जो अबतक 3 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है. इस जबरदस्त ट्रेलर को देखकर सभी काफी एक्सिटेड हैं और फिल्म को जल्दी रिलीज करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स इस ट्रेलर को देखने के बाद मजेदार रिएक्शन भी दे रहे हैं.

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि कुछ ने यह भी सुझाव दिया है कि अमेरिकी सीनेटर बर्नी सैंडर्स, जिनकी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थिति ऑनलाइन वायरल हुई थी, GodzillaVsKong के बीच लड़ाई का समापन करेंगे.

