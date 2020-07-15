CBSE की परीक्षा में फेल होते-होते बचा थे यह IAS अफसर, मार्कशीट दिखाकर बोले- 'यह तय नहीं करेगा...'

CBSE 10th Results 2020: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) की तरफ से 10वीं का रिजल्ट (CBSE class 10th result 2020) जारी किया जाएगा. सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट (CBSE Class 12 Result) 13 जुलाई को जारी कर चुका है. जारी होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbseresults.nic.in या cbse.nic.in से अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे. रिजल्ट खराब आने पर बच्चे डिप्रेशन में चले जाते हैं. ऐसे में IAS अफसर नितिन सांगवान (Nitin Sangwan) ने अपनी सीबीएसई की मार्कशीट दिखाकर बच्चों को यह बताने की कोशिश की, कि कागज की एक शीट पर मार्क्स हमेशा यह परिभाषित नहीं करते हैं कि आप कौन हैं.
IAS अधिकारी नितिन सांगवान ने अपनी प्रेरणादायक कहानी शेयर की. भले ही उन्होंने 12वीं बोर्ड के दौरान अपनी रसायन विज्ञान की परीक्षा मुश्किल से पास की हो, लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया, जो उनके सपनों के लिए बाधा बन जाए. उन्होंने अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की और आखिरकार एक IAS अधिकारी बन गए.
अपनी मार्कशीट को सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन बोर्ड के परिणामों से बहुत अधिक है. उन्होंने यहां तक कहा कि परिणाम आत्मनिरीक्षण के लिए होना चाहिए और आलोचना के लिए नहीं.
In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life— Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020
Don't bog down kids with burden of marks
Life is much more than board results
Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616
कई लोगों ने नितिन सांगवान की जमकर तारीफ की. लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...
English did same for me. Still struggling ;-)— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2020
My friend and hostel roommate had scored 35/100 (just pass) in Maths in 3rd semester of engg. He cracked the campus selection the next year, on the very same day the re-test for 3rd sem Maths was being held.— Bourbon (@bubun_s) July 14, 2020
Now he works for Apple in USA. Marks do not reflect reality always
Very well said Sir.. I got 65% in 12th and 51% in https://t.co/sZxuQinVxR and today I take interview of candidates who scored 90+ percent. Certainly your marks can never decide your future. If you are hars working and talented then you'll find your way.— Vivek Singh (@vivek_Dell) July 14, 2020
Agree. I had 13 marks in Maths in Class 10, not even passing marks!!! This hasn't stopped me from becoming what I am today. Life is a different calculation all together, 13 in Maths has no value today.— vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) July 14, 2020