CBSE की परीक्षा में फेल होते-होते बचा थे यह IAS अफसर, मार्कशीट दिखाकर बोले- 'यह तय नहीं करेगा...'

CBSE 10th Results 2020: CBSE की तरफ से 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा. IAS अफसर नितिन सांगवान (Nitin Sangwan) ने अपनी CBSE की मार्कशीट दिखाकर बच्चों को यह बताने की कोशिश की, कि कागज की एक शीट पर मार्क्स हमेशा यह परिभाषित नहीं करते हैं कि आप कौन हैं.

CBSE 10th Results 2020: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) की तरफ से 10वीं का रिजल्ट (CBSE class 10th result 2020) जारी किया जाएगा. सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट (CBSE Class 12 Result) 13 जुलाई को जारी कर चुका है. जारी होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbseresults.nic.in या cbse.nic.in से अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे. रिजल्ट खराब आने पर बच्चे डिप्रेशन में चले जाते हैं. ऐसे में IAS अफसर नितिन सांगवान (Nitin Sangwan) ने अपनी सीबीएसई की मार्कशीट दिखाकर बच्चों को यह बताने की कोशिश की, कि कागज की एक शीट पर मार्क्स हमेशा यह परिभाषित नहीं करते हैं कि आप कौन हैं. 

IAS अधिकारी नितिन सांगवान ने अपनी प्रेरणादायक कहानी शेयर की. भले ही उन्होंने 12वीं बोर्ड के दौरान अपनी रसायन विज्ञान की परीक्षा मुश्किल से पास की हो, लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया, जो उनके सपनों के लिए बाधा बन जाए. उन्होंने अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की और आखिरकार एक IAS अधिकारी बन गए.

अपनी मार्कशीट को सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन बोर्ड के परिणामों से बहुत अधिक है. उन्होंने यहां तक ​​कहा कि परिणाम आत्मनिरीक्षण के लिए होना चाहिए और आलोचना के लिए नहीं.

कई लोगों ने नितिन सांगवान की जमकर तारीफ की. लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

