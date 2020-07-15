CBSE की परीक्षा में फेल होते-होते बचा थे यह IAS अफसर, मार्कशीट दिखाकर बोले- 'यह तय नहीं करेगा...'

IAS अधिकारी नितिन सांगवान ने अपनी प्रेरणादायक कहानी शेयर की. भले ही उन्होंने 12वीं बोर्ड के दौरान अपनी रसायन विज्ञान की परीक्षा मुश्किल से पास की हो, लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया, जो उनके सपनों के लिए बाधा बन जाए. उन्होंने अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की और आखिरकार एक IAS अधिकारी बन गए.

अपनी मार्कशीट को सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन बोर्ड के परिणामों से बहुत अधिक है. उन्होंने यहां तक ​​कहा कि परिणाम आत्मनिरीक्षण के लिए होना चाहिए और आलोचना के लिए नहीं.

In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life



Don't bog down kids with burden of marks



Life is much more than board results



Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

कई लोगों ने नितिन सांगवान की जमकर तारीफ की. लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

English did same for me. Still struggling ;-) — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2020

My friend and hostel roommate had scored 35/100 (just pass) in Maths in 3rd semester of engg. He cracked the campus selection the next year, on the very same day the re-test for 3rd sem Maths was being held.

Now he works for Apple in USA. Marks do not reflect reality always — Bourbon (@bubun_s) July 14, 2020

Very well said Sir.. I got 65% in 12th and 51% in https://t.co/sZxuQinVxR and today I take interview of candidates who scored 90+ percent. Certainly your marks can never decide your future. If you are hars working and talented then you'll find your way. — Vivek Singh (@vivek_Dell) July 14, 2020