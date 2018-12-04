India Vs Australia: ऑस्ट्रेलिया मीडिया ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया का मजाक, कह दी ये बात

Anyone else tired of the childish and predictable mocking of visiting teams by Australian media? It's become a boorish tradition that reflects poorly on our country.#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/3bFgFSgaWZ— Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) December 2, 2018
Well last time in Australia, Kohli made 4 hundreds and averaged 86.50, Vijay averaged 60.25, Rahane averaged 57 and Rahul in just his second Test made 110 at the SCG, so umm yeah I think they'll be fine.— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 3, 2018
Particularly embarrassing when some erroneously believe it reflects the views of Australians. Respect the opposition is the first thing taught in Australian junior sport— Matt Mitchell (@brismattm) December 2, 2018
