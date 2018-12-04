NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
India Vs Australia: ऑस्ट्रेलिया मीडिया ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया का मजाक, कह दी ये बात
Read IN

भारत ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India Vs Australia) टूर पर है. बॉर्डर-गावस्कर सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट मैच एडिलेड (Adelaide test) में खेला जाएगा. Aussie Media ने टीम इंडिया का मजाक उड़ाया है.

India Vs Australia: ऑस्ट्रेलिया मीडिया ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया का मजाक, कह दी ये बात

ऑस्ट्रेलिया मीडिया ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया का मजाक, कहा- Scaredy Bats

भारत ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India Vs Australia) टूर पर है. जहां वो 3 टी-20 सीरीज को ड्रॉ करने के बाद 4 टेस्ट और 3 वनडे मैच की सीरीज खेलेगी. 6 दिसंबर से टेस्ट सीरीज शुरू होने वाली है. बॉर्डर-गावस्कर सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट मैच एडिलेड (Adelaide test) में खेला जाएगा. ऑस्ट्रेलियन टीम स्लेजिंग के लिए जानी जाती है. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि अगर इस बार भी स्लेजिंग होती है तो वो भी पीछे नहीं रहेंगे.

सीरीज शुरू होने से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियन मीडिया (Aussie Media) ने टीम इंडिया का मजाक उड़ाया है. टीम इंडिया को ‘Scaredy Bats' कहा है. एक रिपोर्ट ने ये भी बताया है कि किस ग्राउंड पर टीम इंडिया को किस चीज से डर लगता है. ऑस्ट्रेलियन क्रिकेट फैन्स और मीडिया इस रिपोर्ट पर जमकर बरस रहे हैं. 

ऑस्ट्रेलियन जर्नलिस्ट रिचर्ड्स हिंड्स ने इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए इस रिपोर्ट को अशिष्ट बताया है. पहला टेस्ट ओवल के एडिलेड में खेला जाना था. जो डे-नाइट खेला जाना था, लेकिन भारत ने डे-नाइट से मना कर दिया. ऐसे में रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि भारत को एडिलेड में अंधेरे से डर लगता है.

कई ऑस्ट्रेलियन फैन्स ने बताया कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पिछले साल टीम इंडिया ने शानदार परफॉर्म किया था. एक यूजर ने लिखा- पिछले साल ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोहली ने  86 की औसत से 4 सेंचुरी जड़ी, मुरली विजय का औसत 60, रहाणे का 57 और केएल राहुल ने दूसरे टेस्ट में 110 रन की पारी खेली थी. ऐसे में उनको ये कहा जाना ठीक नहीं. 
 
इस रिपोर्ट से कई पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियन क्रिकेटर्स और फैन्स हैरान हैं. टीम इंडिया टेस्ट के शिखर पर है और टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली शानदार फॉर्म में हैं ऐसे में वो इस रिपोर्ट को पूरी तरह से खारिज कर रहे हैं. इस रिपोर्ट में बताया गया कि टीम इंडिया ब्रिसबेन में बाउंसर से डरती है और पर्थ में डर का कोई पता नहीं, लेकिन डरती है.

इस बार टीम इंडिया को सीरीज जीतने का प्रबल दावेदार माना जा रहा है क्योंकि कोहली टॉप फॉर्म में हैं और खिलाड़ी शानदार परफॉर्म कर रहे हैं. वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया में स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर नहीं हैं. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया के पास सीरीज जीतने का अच्छा मौका है. 


India Vs AustraliaScaredy BatsTeam IndiaVirat Kohli

