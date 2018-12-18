भारतीय सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने हाल ही में महिलाओं की भूमिका को लेकर ऐसा बयान दिया जिसकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है. उन्होंने कहा था कि आर्मी में महिलाओं को लड़ाकू भूमिकाएं इसलिए नहीं दी जाती हैं क्योंकि उनके ऊपर बच्चों को बड़ा करने की जिम्मेदारी होती है. बिपिन रावत यहीं पर नहीं रुके उन्होंने यहां तक कह डाला कि युद्धक्षेत्र में महिलाओं को एक्स्ट्रा सुविधाएं देनी पड़ेंगी. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि महिलाएं साथी जवानों पर ताक-झांक करने का आरोप भी लगा सकती हैं. और तो और ग्रामीण परिवेश से आए जवान किसी महिला के ऑर्डर मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं.साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि मान लीजिए युद्धक्षेत्र पर कोई लेडी अफसर है. ऑडर्स के मुताबिक उस लेडी अफसर को सीओबी में एक हट मिलेगा, उसके बाद फिर उसे अलग से कमरा देना होगा. फिर उनकी तांका-झांकी की शिकायत होगी जिसके बाद हमें उन्हें एक अलग से शीट भी देनी होगी. यानी महिलाओं को लड़ाकू क्षेत्र पर भेजने के लिए एन नहीं कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना होगा.

#BipinRawat says he doesn't have a problem with women combats but the army will. TOH?

He says Indian men will not accept being led by a woman. TOH? Mardo ke comfort ke chakkar main kab tak opportunities deny karoge? #WomeninCombat — Ayesha Bashir (@bashirayesha10) December 16, 2018

M not supporting or defending anybody. But he was saying some ground reality.. — Ajay Rana Chandel (@supremindiadrm) December 16, 2018

What the hell....are you on ground zero...is it a corporate setup...how can you comment on the wisdom of a decorated General commanding 13 Lakh soldiers? The General is dead right...no ladies are wanted in combat zone.... — चक्र (@rajyaput) December 16, 2018

I m too somehow agree with general Rawat. By simply hypocrite you can't built an army you have to have compromise with ground reality.

First make women feel safe and confident in your urban neighborhoods then talk about giving them responsibility of a war zone. — PRADEEP MISHRA (@BKPradeepg) December 16, 2018

So according to Gen #BipinRawat women in the Army are not given combat roles because...They will complaint that Jawans are peeping while they change clothes.



No,I am serious.He said that in an exclusive interview (1/n) pic.twitter.com/vVREmprV36 — Jio Graduate (@roflchaiwala) December 15, 2018

Yup he did ...n I can only laugh that how badly he has put up his point of view , which could have treated with care n right choice of logic n reasoning ... At his chair I can't even think what's wrong here — Asmi (@Asmi89484338) December 16, 2018

Army Chief Bipin Rawat is worried about soldiers like him being unable to give women privacy. Which happens when men with no intelligence or education join the Army as a last resort. — lindsay pereira (@lindsaypereira) December 15, 2018

Army chief bipin rawat just called every army man a pervert. How tragic for us Indian women that the men are also aware that women have no guarantee of safety anywhere. Not even at a workplace where integrity,character are apparently valued. #shamefulhttps://t.co/lYbgRFeNj3 — Saileena (@saileenas) December 15, 2018

Sad and shameful. He has been picked and put there this his caliber. He has destroyed the basic fabric of army with his stupidity and spineless approach and "zee hazoori " to the politicians. He has let down the veterans. Sold out to get a cushy post after retirement. — RISSALA POLO (@AllyRissala) December 16, 2018

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत इस समस्या पर बात करते हुए आगे कहते हैं कि आर्मी में महिलाओं को 6 महीने की मेटर्निटी छुट्टियां नहीं दी जातीं. अब मान लीजिए मैं किसी महिला को कमांडिग ऑफिसर बनाता हूं, और वो बटालियन को कमांड कर रही हो तो, क्या उसे 6 महीने के लिए ड्यूटी से दूर रखा जा सकता है?अब ऐसे समय में जब चारों ओर महिला सशक्तिकरण की बात हो रही हो तो सेना प्रमुख के ऐसे बयान से इस मुहिम को झटका लगना लाजिमी है. उनके महिलाओं को लेकर इन बयानों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के तरह-तरह के रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहे हैं. बता दें, थलसेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने यह सभी बातें न्यूज़ 18 को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कही.यहां देखिए सेना प्रमुख के बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों किस तरह के रिएक्शन दिए...