NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

महिलाओं की लड़ाकू भूमिका पर आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत ने गिनाए अजीबो-गरीब बहाने, सोशल मीडिया ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

भारतीय सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा महिलाएं साथी जवानों पर ताक-झांक करने का आरोप भी लगा सकती हैं. और तो और ग्रामीण परिवेश से आए जवान किसी महिला के ऑर्डर मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
महिलाओं की लड़ाकू भूमिका पर आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत ने गिनाए अजीबो-गरीब बहाने, सोशल मीडिया ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

महिला अफसर के नेतृत्व में गांव से आने वाले जवान काम करने में असहज महसूस करते हैं...

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने हाल ही में महिलाओं की भूमिका को लेकर ऐसा बयान दिया जिसकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है. उन्होंने कहा था कि आर्मी में महिलाओं को लड़ाकू भूमिकाएं इसलिए नहीं दी जाती हैं क्योंकि उनके ऊपर बच्चों को बड़ा करने की जिम्मेदारी होती है. बिपिन रावत यहीं पर नहीं रुके उन्होंने यहां तक कह डाला कि युद्धक्षेत्र में महिलाओं को एक्स्ट्रा सुविधाएं देनी पड़ेंगी. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि महिलाएं साथी जवानों पर ताक-झांक करने का आरोप भी लगा सकती हैं. और तो और ग्रामीण परिवेश से आए जवान किसी महिला के ऑर्डर मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं. 

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि मान लीजिए युद्धक्षेत्र पर कोई लेडी अफसर है. ऑडर्स के मुताबिक उस लेडी अफसर को सीओबी में एक हट मिलेगा, उसके बाद फिर उसे अलग से कमरा देना होगा. फिर उनकी तांका-झांकी की शिकायत होगी जिसके बाद हमें उन्हें एक अलग से शीट भी देनी होगी. यानी महिलाओं को लड़ाकू क्षेत्र पर भेजने के लिए एन नहीं कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना होगा. 

Saina Nehwal Wedding: कश्यप ने रोमांटिक डांस करते हुए किया सायना को KISS, देखें VIDEO

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत इस समस्या पर बात करते हुए आगे कहते हैं कि आर्मी में महिलाओं को 6 महीने की मेटर्निटी छुट्टियां नहीं दी जातीं. अब मान लीजिए मैं किसी महिला को कमांडिग ऑफिसर बनाता हूं, और वो बटालियन को कमांड कर रही हो तो, क्या उसे 6 महीने के लिए ड्यूटी से दूर रखा जा सकता है? 
 
अब ऐसे समय में जब चारों ओर महिला सशक्तिकरण की बात हो रही हो तो सेना प्रमुख के ऐसे बयान से इस मुहिम को झटका लगना लाजिमी है. उनके महिलाओं को लेकर इन बयानों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के तरह-तरह के रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहे हैं. बता दें, थलसेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने यह सभी बातें न्यूज़ 18 को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कही.

IPL Auction 2019: 350 खिलाड़ियों की लगेगी बोली, इन टीमों के पास है सबसे ज्यादा पैसा

यहां देखिए सेना प्रमुख के बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों किस तरह के रिएक्शन दिए...
 








VIDEO- सेना को राजनीति से अलग रखा जाना चाहिए : आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत​




Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Taimur Ali Khan ने पापा सैफ संग यूं की मस्ती, बिना टीशर्ट के यूं घूमते आए नजर... देखें Pics
Indian Army ChiefIndian Army Chief General Bipin RawatIndian Army Chief General Women statement

Advertisement

 
 
 