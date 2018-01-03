लोग फिर उड़ा रहे हैं मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे का मजाक, उनकी स्पीच को बताया 'डरावना'

The first scary speech of Anant #Ambani. Just watch his facial expressions.. #Reliancepic.twitter.com/VrLDjGq7IA — яαʝєєν ʝαιи (@Rajeev4T) January 2, 2018

Anant Ambani's speech was like listening to Dhinchak Pooja song on loop. — Sowmya Uday Shankar (@SoGe89) January 3, 2018

Expressions on Anant Ambani's face - When a pizza lover orders cheese burst pizza & gets few toppings with lesser cheese than the usual! pic.twitter.com/Fjo7oiaiaM — Amar Shah (@amarshah30) January 3, 2018

Just loved Anant Ambani's passionate speech pic.twitter.com/y62GYxnBWq — Shan (@klpe) January 3, 2018

Rajesh Khanna :- "Pushpa I hate tears."



Anant Ambani :- "Your tears are my tears."



Who will Pushpa choose now ? — chetan soni (@chetansoni23) January 3, 2018

Retweeted Manish (@Man_isssh):



anant ambani showing how much you should be loud to make voice command in jio... https://t.co/QkezfhQTvV — Stylo Prince Sajjat (@StyloSajjat) January 3, 2018

Look at his mother!

If I were him, my parents would have left the place embarrassed without anyone noticing & jayedaad se bhi nikal dete! :Dhttps://t.co/aC092iP35u — Garima A. Mittal (@geeeammm) January 1, 2018

New Tinder profile pic.twitter.com/QxLQDVOxKA — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 2, 2018

Every body has a passion but few has the determination to go with it ,Good work Anant ambani — shashi dogra (@dograshashi431) January 3, 2018

Social media makes me hate humanity - like HATE. When you mock someone for their weight, looks, facial expressions, speech, colour of the skin, among a ton of other things, you show the poor upbringing you had and the shallow person that you are. #Anant#Ambani — Shailja (@lykabrd) January 3, 2018

Anant Ambani is undoubtedly an achiever and inspiration to many! Downsizing and Rightsizing are important skills to master in business & he is the leader of leaders who 'lead by example'. Oratory skills are 2ndary & can be acquired/improved :) — Rags (@RagsTweets) January 3, 2018

Everyone laughing at Anant Ambani's speech while he laughs at everyone's bank accounts. — Parth Nanavati (@parth_nanavati8) January 2, 2018

No one make fun of Anant ambani anymore you gotta understand he's nervous and he's trying his best, you can see his mum n dad trying to push him, behave yourself or face the mfing belt — guru bhai (@mansnotthot) January 3, 2018

It doesn't matter for Anant Ambani , his voice can be anything. I am pretty sure he can ignore such laughs , at $30Bthe joke is always on this side — Mahadev Bhakt (@RWAnalytiks) January 3, 2018

मुकेश अंबानी के छोटे बेटे अनंत अंबानी फिर ट्रोल किए जा रहे हैं. साल 2016 में अनंत अंबानी पर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुए थे. क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने 21वें बर्थडे पर 108 किलो वजन कम किया था. वो भी सिर्फ 18 महीने में. किसी ने उनका मजाक उड़ाया तो किसी ने उनकी खूब तारीफ हुई. लेकिन उनसे नफरत करने वाले वापिस ट्विटर पर एक्टिव हो गए हैं.23 दिसंबर को रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री की 40वीं वर्षगांठ पर अनंत अंबानी ने अपनी पहली स्पीच दी. उस वक्त वहां उनका पूरा परिवार और हजारों लोग मौजूद थे. अनंत के बाद उनके भाई आकाश और ईशा ने भी स्पीच दी. लोगों ने अनंत की स्पीच का मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया है. उन पर काफी जोक्स और मीम्स बन रहे हैं. अनंत अंबानी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगे और लोगों ने उनका मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया.लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने अनंत अंबानी की स्पीच को काफी पसंद किया और उनकी जमकर तारीफ की...इस बार रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री के इस फंक्शन में पूरा फोकस आकाश, अनंत और ईशा पर था. तीनों ने स्टेज पर रिलायंस के फ्यूचर के बारे में बताया. इन तीनों को कंपनी के नेक्स्ट जनरेशन लीडर्स माना जा रहा है. ईशा और आकान ने तो जुलाई 2017 में ही रिलायंस जियो का फीचर फोन लॉन्च किया था.