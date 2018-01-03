NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

लोग फिर उड़ा रहे हैं मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे का मजाक, उनकी स्पीच को बताया 'डरावना'

लोगों ने अनंत की स्पीच का मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया है. उन पर काफी जोक्स और मीम्स बन रहे हैं. अनंत अंबानी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगे और लोगों ने उनका मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया.

,
865 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
लोग फिर उड़ा रहे हैं मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे का मजाक, उनकी स्पीच को बताया 'डरावना'

मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे अनंत अंबानी का लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक.

नई दिल्ली: मुकेश अंबानी के छोटे बेटे अनंत अंबानी फिर ट्रोल किए जा रहे हैं. साल 2016 में अनंत अंबानी पर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुए थे. क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने 21वें बर्थडे पर 108 किलो वजन कम किया था. वो भी सिर्फ 18 महीने में. किसी ने उनका मजाक उड़ाया तो किसी ने उनकी खूब तारीफ हुई. लेकिन उनसे नफरत करने वाले वापिस ट्विटर पर एक्टिव हो गए हैं. 

मोहम्मद शमी ने शिवलिंग की फोटो डालकर किया न्यू ईयर विश, लोग बोले- 'ऊपर वाले से डरो भाई'

23 दिसंबर को रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री की 40वीं वर्षगांठ पर अनंत अंबानी ने अपनी पहली स्पीच दी. उस वक्त वहां उनका पूरा परिवार और हजारों लोग मौजूद थे. अनंत के बाद उनके भाई आकाश और ईशा ने भी स्पीच दी. लोगों ने अनंत की स्पीच का मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया है. उन पर काफी जोक्स और मीम्स बन रहे हैं. अनंत अंबानी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगे और लोगों ने उनका मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया.

कार के अंदर यहां छिपा बैठा था सांप, मालिक ने देखा तो जानिए क्या किया
 
लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने अनंत अंबानी की स्पीच को काफी पसंद किया और उनकी जमकर तारीफ की...

हॉलीवुड की इस एक्ट्रेस ने की तीसरी बार सगाई, MMS वीडियो से आई थीं चर्चा में
इस बार रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री के इस फंक्शन में पूरा फोकस आकाश, अनंत और ईशा पर था. तीनों ने स्टेज पर रिलायंस के फ्यूचर के बारे में बताया. इन तीनों को कंपनी के नेक्स्ट जनरेशन लीडर्स माना जा रहा है. ईशा और आकान ने तो जुलाई 2017 में ही रिलायंस जियो का फीचर फोन लॉन्च किया था.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

865 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Virat Kohli का ट्विटर पर बना मजाक, लोग बोले- एक टी-शर्ट में पूरा Honeymoon निकाल लेगा!
Mukesh AmbaniAnant Ambani speechAnant Ambani speech at RIL 40

Advertisement

 
 
 