Jet Airways दे रहा है 2 फ्री टिकट? जानें क्या है खबर की सच्चाई

#FakeAlert There's a fake link being circulated regarding ticket giveaways for our 25th Anniversary. This is not an official contest/giveaway and we advise caution. Genuine contests & giveaways are hosted only on our verified social media accounts, indicated with a blue tick. pic.twitter.com/NvJrFaq3aL— Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 23, 2018
I got this message for the whole day......and tired of replying them....few claimed to have got the tickets pic.twitter.com/BOpFRJJALM— sayan nath (@sayanna98791015) May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement