Jet Airways दे रहा है 2 फ्री टिकट? जानें क्या है खबर की सच्चाई

फेसबुक, ट्विटर यहां तक कि वाट्सऐप पर भी ये खबर शेयर की जा रही है. सभी जेट एयरवेज की वेबसाइटपर जाकर फ्री टिकट खोज रहे हैं.

Jet Airways दे रहा है 2 फ्री टिकट? जानें क्या है खबर की सच्चाई

Jet Airways को लेकर एक झूठी खबर फैलाई जा रही है.

''JetAirways Airline सभी को दो फ्री टिकट दे रही है. 25वीं वर्षगाठ पर लोगों को तोहफे के रूप में एयरलाइन ऐसा कर रही है.'' इस लाइन के साथ हर जगह खबर वायरल हो रही है. फेसबुक, ट्विटर यहां तक कि वाट्सऐप पर भी ये खबर शेयर की जा रही है. सभी जेट एयरवेज की वेबसाइटपर जाकर फ्री टिकट खोज रहे हैं. आपको बता दें, ये खबर पूरी तरह से फर्जी है. इसमें कोई सच्चाई नहीं है. यह बात खुद जेट एयरवेज ने कही है. ट्विटर के जरिए उन्होंने इस खबर को गलत बताया है.

जेट एयरवेज ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- ''ये गलत लिंक फैलाया जा रह है. कहा जा रहा है कि 25वीं वर्षगांठ पर हम टिकट फ्री में दे रहे हैं. यह हमारा ऑफिशियल कॉन्टेस्ट नहीं है. हम जो भी करते हैं वो अपने वेरिफाइड ट्विटर पेज पर शेयर करते हैं. जिसके सामने ब्लू टिक है वही हमारा ट्विटर पेज है.''

इस लाइन के साथ एक लिंक भी शेयर किया जा रहा है. अगर आप गौर से देखेंगे तो Airways में भी घपला है. 'i' की जगह स्पेशल कैरेक्टर का इस्तेमाल किया गया है जो कोई आसानी से नहीं देख पा रहा है. एयरलाइंस का स्टेटमेंट आने के बाद भी इस मैसेज को फैलाया जा रहा है. अगर आपके पास ऐसा मैसेज आए तो उस पर ध्यान न दें और इस फेक खबर को लोगों तक पहुंचाएं. सोशल मीडिया पर इससे पहले भी ऐसी अफवाहे फैलाई गईं जो बाद में गलत साबित हुई.


