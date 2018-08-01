ऐसे पिता को सलाम: बेटी की मौत हुई तो चपरासी पिता ने भरी 45 गरीब लड़कियों की स्कूल फीस

Basavaraj, a clerk from MPHS Govt High School in Kalaburagi's Maktampura has started paying fees of girl students in memory of his late daughter. He says,"From this year I have started paying the fees of poor girls who study in this school." #Karnataka (28/7/2018) pic.twitter.com/HhAmW9vPTV — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

कर्नाटक में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी चर्चा पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है. कुछ लोग चैरिटी करके लोगों की मदद करते हैं और उनके लिए भगवान का रूप बन जाते हैं. लेकिन एक पिता ने कुछ ऐसा किया जिसके लिए हर जगह उनकी तारीफ हो रही है. कर्नाटक के एक गांव के MPHS Govt High School के चपरासी बासवराज (Basavaraj) ने 45 गरीब लड़कियों की स्कूल फीस भरी. जिसकी लिए उनकी काफी तारीफ हो रही है. ऐसा उन्होंने अपनी बेटी की याद में किया. जिसकी मौत हो चुकी है. बासवराज ने कहा- 'इस साल से मैं उन गरीब लड़कियों की फीस भरूंगा जो स्कूल में पढ़ाई करती हैं.'बता दें, बासवराज कर्नाटक के कालाबुर्गी शहर में रहते हैं. उनकी बेटी की मौत बीमार होने के कारण हुई थी. जिसके बाद बासवराज ने कुछ नेक काम करने का सोचा और 45 गरीब लड़कियों की फीस भरी. उन्होंने गरीब बच्चियों की जिंदगी में उजाला करने का सोचा. MPHS Government High School की लड़कियां काफी खुश हैं. फातिमा नाम की लड़की ने कहा- ''हम गरीब परिवार से हैं. हम स्कूल फीस देने में असमर्थ हैं. बासवराज सर ने बेटी की याद में ये नेक काम किया. भगवान उनकी बेटी की आत्मा को शांति दे.''

"We belong to poor families and the fees which we can't pay is paid by our Basavaraj sir in memory of his late daughter. We wish his daughter rests in peace," Fathima, a student of MPHS Govt High School. #Karnataka (28/7/2018) pic.twitter.com/W9rBphy5Gt — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

How many Rich do this? A poor middle class always know the pain of poverty and illiteracy!! Only they know the value of education & food while on the other hand rich wastes money & food in profligate marriages & parties!! https://t.co/ALqx6ud8wM — PEOPLE OF #INDIA (@mohantyindia) July 29, 2018

ANI ने ट्विटर पर बासवराज की कहानी को शेयर किया है. जहां से इसको शेयर किया जा रहा है. लोग बासवराज की काफी तारीफ कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा- ''क्या कोई अमीर आदमी ऐसा कर सकता है? सिर्फ गरीब आदमी ही लोगों की दिक्कतों को समझ सकता है. अमीर आदमी सिर्फ पैसों की बरबादी और शादी-पार्टी में पैसा खर्च करते हैं.''