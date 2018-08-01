NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ऐसे पिता को सलाम: बेटी की मौत हुई तो चपरासी पिता ने भरी 45 गरीब लड़कियों की स्कूल फीस

कर्नाटक में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी चर्चा पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है. कर्नाटक के एक गांव के MPHS Govt High School के चपरासी बासवराज (Basavaraj) ने 45 गरीब लड़कियों की स्कूल फीस भरी.

बेटी की मौत हुई तो चपरासी पिता ने भरी 45 गरीब लड़कियों की स्कूल फीस.

Karnataka, Maktampura: कर्नाटक में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी चर्चा पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है. कुछ लोग चैरिटी करके लोगों की मदद करते हैं और उनके लिए भगवान का रूप बन जाते हैं. लेकिन एक पिता ने कुछ ऐसा किया जिसके लिए हर जगह उनकी तारीफ हो रही है. कर्नाटक के एक गांव के MPHS Govt High School  के चपरासी बासवराज (Basavaraj) ने 45 गरीब लड़कियों की स्कूल फीस भरी. जिसकी लिए उनकी काफी तारीफ हो रही है. ऐसा उन्होंने अपनी बेटी की याद में किया. जिसकी मौत हो चुकी है. बासवराज ने कहा- 'इस साल से मैं उन गरीब लड़कियों की फीस भरूंगा जो स्कूल में पढ़ाई करती हैं.'

बता दें, बासवराज कर्नाटक के कालाबुर्गी शहर में रहते हैं. उनकी बेटी की मौत बीमार होने के कारण हुई थी. जिसके बाद बासवराज ने कुछ नेक काम करने का सोचा और 45 गरीब लड़कियों की फीस भरी. उन्होंने गरीब बच्चियों की जिंदगी में उजाला करने का सोचा. MPHS Government High School की लड़कियां काफी खुश हैं. फातिमा नाम की लड़की ने कहा- ''हम गरीब परिवार से हैं. हम स्कूल फीस देने में असमर्थ हैं. बासवराज सर ने बेटी की याद में ये नेक काम किया. भगवान उनकी बेटी की आत्मा को शांति दे.''

ANI ने ट्विटर पर बासवराज की कहानी को शेयर किया है. जहां से इसको शेयर किया जा रहा है. लोग बासवराज की काफी तारीफ कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा- ''क्या कोई अमीर आदमी ऐसा कर सकता है? सिर्फ गरीब आदमी ही लोगों की दिक्कतों को समझ सकता है. अमीर आदमी सिर्फ पैसों की बरबादी और शादी-पार्टी में पैसा खर्च करते हैं.''


