बड़े भाई से भिड़ गया दो महीने का हाथी का बच्चा, सूंड से ऐसे किया Attack और फिर... देखें Viral Video

Lapa is an adorable little menace. He may only be two months old, but he has all the swagger of a full grown bull. Just see how he takes on Sattao, Musiara, and Olsekki without missing a beat. In fact, they all look quite shocked by the head-butting bravado of this pint-sized boy! Lapa is the 37th known calf born to an orphan we rescued, raised, and reintegrated back into the wild. To learn about his mother's journey from orphaned elephant to new mother, visit: sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/orphans/lenana _________ Video © Sheldrick Wildlife Trust #SheldrickTrust #SWT #LenanaSWT #LapaSWT #MusiaraSWT #SattaoSWT #OlsekkiSWT #bekindtoelephants #kenya #whyilovekenya #conservation #tsavo #babyelephant #newborn

A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) on Oct 28, 2020 at 11:18am PDT