होम | ज़रा हटके |

नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा शादी का कार्ड, पत्नी को बताया परमाणु तो मंडप को प्रयोगशाला, शशि थरूर हुए फिदा

शादी की तारीख को कार्ड पर 'रिएक्शन' लिखा और वेन्यू को 'प्रयोगशाला' बताया. इतना ही नहीं आपस के प्यार को कार्ड पर डायाग्राम बनाकर दुनिया को दिखाया. 

,
नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा शादी का कार्ड, पत्नी को बताया परमाणु तो मंडप को प्रयोगशाला, शशि थरूर हुए फिदा

केरल के इस कपल का शादी का कार्ड हुआ VIRAL, खुद शशि थरूर ने ट्विटर पर दी बधाई

नई दिल्ली:

केरल की एक जोड़ी ने अपने शादी के कार्ड को इतना मज़ेदार बनाया कि उन्हें बधाई देने से खुद शशि थरूर अपने आपको रोक नही पाए. शशि थरूर ने इस जोड़े ट्वीट कर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं दी. इतना ही नहीं इनकी शादी का कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब वायरल हो रहा है. लोग इस कार्ड को देख मज़ेदार रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं.

दरअसल, ये कार्ड सूर्या (Soorya) और विथुन (Vithun) नाम के जोड़े का है. इन दोनों ने साइंटिफिक तरीके से अपने शादी के कार्ड को प्रिंट करवाया. कार्ड पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन के बजाय खुद को दो परमाणु नाम से परिचित कराया, जिसका सिम्बल रखा Sa और  Vn.
 
मेहमानों को बुलाने के लिए नोट लिखा, "दो परमाणु विथुन और सूर्या दोनों ने अपने-अपने माता-पिता की एक्टिवेशन एनर्जी से अणु बनने का निश्चय किया है."

शादी की तारीख को कार्ड पर 'रिएक्शन' लिखा और वेन्यू को 'प्रयोगशाला' बताया. इतना ही नहीं आपस के प्यार को कार्ड पर डायाग्राम बनाकर दुनिया को दिखाया. 


इस साइंस की केमिस्ट्री और बायोलॉजी को देख शशि थरूर फिदा हो गए और बधाई दे डाली. वहीं, लोग भी अपने आप को कंट्रोल नहीं कर पाए और कुछ यूं कमेंट किए. 

