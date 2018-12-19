नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा शादी का कार्ड, पत्नी को बताया परमाणु तो मंडप को प्रयोगशाला, शशि थरूर हुए फिदा

केरल की एक जोड़ी ने अपने शादी के कार्ड को इतना मज़ेदार बनाया कि उन्हें बधाई देने से खुद शशि थरूर अपने आपको रोक नही पाए. शशि थरूर ने इस जोड़े ट्वीट कर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं दी. इतना ही नहीं इनकी शादी का कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब वायरल हो रहा है. लोग इस कार्ड को देख मज़ेदार रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं.
Wishing them all the best for a happy married life! May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring....! https://t.co/Y6aYMjFsPi— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2018
Chemistry teacher's wedding invitation ! @ShashiTharoor ji from your constituency. pic.twitter.com/nhVNUKyz5o— KVR (@KARTHIC_VINOBA) December 13, 2018
शादी की तारीख को कार्ड पर 'रिएक्शन' लिखा और वेन्यू को 'प्रयोगशाला' बताया. इतना ही नहीं आपस के प्यार को कार्ड पर डायाग्राम बनाकर दुनिया को दिखाया.
इस साइंस की केमिस्ट्री और बायोलॉजी को देख शशि थरूर फिदा हो गए और बधाई दे डाली. वहीं, लोग भी अपने आप को कंट्रोल नहीं कर पाए और कुछ यूं कमेंट किए.
May God bless them with the wisdom to balance the equation.— Sandy (@tobesandy) December 13, 2018
Gifts will be flasks, burette, tripod stand, Bunsen burner, acetone,pippet, !!!— RA (@HimalyanApple) December 14, 2018
Another example of Kerala's Literacy !! It shows !!— Clefer (@Clefer10) December 15, 2018
Fantastic... so creative n attractive... People spending 3 lakhs on wedding invitations shd take a leaf out of their book.. or an atom our of their creative quotient...— ankitakumar@hotmail.co (@ankitakumarhot1) December 15, 2018
