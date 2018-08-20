NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Kerala Flood 2018: बच्ची ने साइकिल के लिए बचाए पैसे केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों को किए दान, Hero Cycle ने दिया ये तोहफा

,
Kerala Flood 2018: बच्ची ने साइकिल के लिए बचाए पैसे केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों को किए दान

Tamil Nadu, Viluppuram: तमिलनाडु के विलुपुर्रम में एक लड़की ने Kerala Flood Relief में 9 हजार रुपये डोनेट किए. वो पैसे उसने साइकिल के लिए बचाए थे. अनुप्रिया नाम की लड़की पिछले 4 साल से साइकिल के लिए पैसे बचा रही थी. केरल में हालात बिगड़ते (Kerala Flood 2018) देख उन्होंने पैसा दान करना ही सही समझा. बच्ची ने पिगी बैंक तोड़कर बाढ़ पीड़ितों को दान कर दिए. इसके लिए बच्ची की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तारीफ हो रही है. एक ट्विटर यूजर ने एक पोस्ट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी थी. पोस्ट पर रिएक्ट करते हुए हीरो साइकिल ने उनको साइकिल गिफ्ट करने का फैसला लिया है. 

बाढ़ के बाद बीमारी के प्रकोप का श‍िकार हो सकता है केरल, जानें क्या हैं सरकार के प्लान
 
Hero Cycles ने पोस्ट पर रिएक्ट करते हुए लिखा- प्रिय अनुप्रिया, हम जरूरत के वक्त मानवता का समर्थन करने के लिए आपकी सराहना करते हैं. आपको हमने एक ब्रांड न्यू साइकिल देना चाहते हैं. आप अपना पता हमें भेजें या customer@herocycles.com के जरिए हमसे संपर्क करें. यहां उन्होंने कंपनी के चेयरमैन और मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर पंकज एम मुंजल को भी टैग किया. 

kerala floods 2018: केरल में मची तबाही के चलते 29 अगस्त तक बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और कॉलेज

पंकज एम मुंजल ने अनुप्रिया के लिए लिखा- 'अनुप्रिया, आपको प्रणाम. आप एक महान आत्मा हैं. चारों तरफ आप अच्छाई फैलाओ. हीरो आपको जीवनभर हर साल एक साइकिल देने के लिए बहुत खुश है. मेरे अकाउंट पर अपना नंबर शेयर करें. स्नेह और शुभकामनाएं. केरल के लिए प्रार्थनाएं.' बता दें, केरल भारी बारिश और बाढ़ से जूझ रहा है. इस आपदा के कारण अब तक 19 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का नुकसान हुआ है. 400 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. 


