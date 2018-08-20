Kerala Flood 2018: बच्ची ने साइकिल के लिए बचाए पैसे केरल बाढ़ पीड़ितों को किए दान, Hero Cycle ने दिया ये तोहफा

Kid, Anupriya from Vizhuppuram, TN, donates Rs. 9,000, her 4 years Piggy Bank savings, that she saved to buy a bicycle, towards #KeralaFloodRelief. @narendramodi@HMOIndia@CMOTamilNadupic.twitter.com/rvmid4nihz— Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) August 19, 2018
Dear Anupriya, We appreciate your gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us. Please DM your address or contact us at customer@herocycles.com. @PankajMMunjal— Hero Cycles (@Hero_Cycles) August 19, 2018
