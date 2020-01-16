NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

केरल टूरिज्म ने शेयर की बीफ डिश की Photo, ट्विटर पर छिड़ा विवाद, लोगों ने कहा....

केरल टूरिज्म (Kerala Tourism) ने इस पोस्ट को बुधवार को शेयर किया था. इसके साथ उन्होंने डिश की एक तस्वीर और इसे बनाने की विधि का लिंक भी शेयर किया है. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
केरल टूरिज्म ने शेयर की बीफ डिश की Photo, ट्विटर पर छिड़ा विवाद, लोगों ने कहा....

केरल टूरिज्म ने बुधवार को यह तस्वीर शेयर की थी.

नई दिल्ली:

ट्विटर पर केरल टूरिज्म (Kerala Tourism) के ऑफिशियल पेज ने बीफ डिश को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया. हालांकि, इस डिश को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट के बाद से ही इस पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है. कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि इस पोस्ट से उनकी धार्मिक भावना आहत हुई है. केरल टूरिज्म ने इस पोस्ट को बुधवार को शेयर किया था. इसके साथ उन्होंने डिश की एक तस्वीर और इसे बनाने की विधि का लिंक भी शेयर किया है. 

केरल टूरिज्म ने बुधवार को बीफ उलरथियाथु (Beef Fry) की फोटो शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया था. इसके बाद ही ट्विटर पर इसे लेकर विवाद शुरू हो गया. कई लोगों ने कहा कि इस ट्वीट की वजह से उनकी धार्मिक भावना आहत हुई है क्योंकि इसमे बीफ की तस्वीर को शेयर किया गया है. 

यहां देखें ट्वीट 


इस पर टिप्पणी करते हुए कुछ लोगों ने लिखा कि बीफ पर किए गए इस ट्वीट को किसी और दिन भी किया जा सकता था क्योंकि कुछ राज्यों में लोग मकर संक्रांति और पोंगल और बीहू जैसे त्योहार मना रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इस दिन गायों की पूजा की जाती है और इस वजह से उन्हें ऐसे मौके पर इस तरह का ट्वीट नहीं करना चाहिए था. 

वहीं कुछ अन्‍य लोगों ने केरल टूरिजम के ट्वीट्स पर जवाब देते हुए पोर्क डिशिज की तस्वीरें शेयर कीं. एक यूजर ने लिखा, ''असम आएं और स्वादिष्ट पोर्क खाएं. यह बेहद स्वादिष्ट होता है... आप चाहें तो बैम्‍बू शूट्स के साथ भी इसे खा सकते हैं''.

टिप्पणियां

वहीं एक अन्य ने लिखा, ''यह और कुछ नहीं बल्कि उकसाना है. क्या तुम नहीं चाहते कि उत्तर भारत के लोग केरल घूमने आएं? तो इस तरह से बीफ का प्रमोशन क्यों? क्या लोग केवल बीफ खाने के लिए केरल आते हैं? बदलाव के लिए पोर्क को प्रमोट करें... ''

वहीं कुछ अन्य ने लिखा कि राज्य के लोग तय करते हैं कि उन्हें क्या खाना है और क्या नहीं क्योंकि उनका कानून उनके भोजन विकल्पों को चुनता है. कई राज्यों में गायों और भैंस आदि को काटने पर प्रतिबंध है. 



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.


ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस समुद्र किनारे इस ग्लैमरस अंदाज में आईं नजर, Photo हुईं वायरल
Kerala TourismBeef DishSocial media

Advertisement

 
 
 