केरल टूरिज्म ने शेयर की बीफ डिश की Photo, ट्विटर पर छिड़ा विवाद, लोगों ने कहा....

ट्विटर पर केरल टूरिज्म (Kerala Tourism) के ऑफिशियल पेज ने बीफ डिश को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया. हालांकि, इस डिश को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट के बाद से ही इस पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है. कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि इस पोस्ट से उनकी धार्मिक भावना आहत हुई है. केरल टूरिज्म ने इस पोस्ट को बुधवार को शेयर किया था. इसके साथ उन्होंने डिश की एक तस्वीर और इसे बनाने की विधि का लिंक भी शेयर किया है.

केरल टूरिज्म ने बुधवार को बीफ उलरथियाथु (Beef Fry) की फोटो शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया था. इसके बाद ही ट्विटर पर इसे लेकर विवाद शुरू हो गया. कई लोगों ने कहा कि इस ट्वीट की वजह से उनकी धार्मिक भावना आहत हुई है क्योंकि इसमे बीफ की तस्वीर को शेयर किया गया है.

यहां देखें ट्वीट

Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBwpic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020

इस पर टिप्पणी करते हुए कुछ लोगों ने लिखा कि बीफ पर किए गए इस ट्वीट को किसी और दिन भी किया जा सकता था क्योंकि कुछ राज्यों में लोग मकर संक्रांति और पोंगल और बीहू जैसे त्योहार मना रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इस दिन गायों की पूजा की जाती है और इस वजह से उन्हें ऐसे मौके पर इस तरह का ट्वीट नहीं करना चाहिए था.

Dear @KeralaTourism ; pls avoid posting abt Pork on Eid & Beef on Makara Sankranthi days



Pls be culturally sensitive abt special holy days of all faiths



Pls show case our Food diversity without offending sensitivities. https://t.co/MSEiVU2t7z — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) January 16, 2020

are you out of your mind? on Pongal and Sankranti when we revere Cows, Oxen, and Cattle for their contribution to mankind's easy existence and culture...on one hand we have Gangireddula meLam in Telugu states, Jallikattu in TN, and Kambala races in Karnataka and you showcase this — kaivalyam (@Telugutalli) January 16, 2020

Today is day we worship the holy cow. And this tweet is timed to outrage the Hindu belief. @narendramodi@HMOIndia to kindly take this seriously as an attack on our culture. @Twitter this is worse than abusing. Hope this account is banned forever. — @amburravi (@amburravi) January 16, 2020

वहीं कुछ अन्‍य लोगों ने केरल टूरिजम के ट्वीट्स पर जवाब देते हुए पोर्क डिशिज की तस्वीरें शेयर कीं. एक यूजर ने लिखा, ''असम आएं और स्वादिष्ट पोर्क खाएं. यह बेहद स्वादिष्ट होता है... आप चाहें तो बैम्‍बू शूट्स के साथ भी इसे खा सकते हैं''.

Come to #Assam and take the taste of smoked Pork, it's great to taste.....you can try Pork with bamboo shoots also. pic.twitter.com/XTVPDT9NTM — सागर (@iamSagarsinha) January 16, 2020

वहीं एक अन्य ने लिखा, ''यह और कुछ नहीं बल्कि उकसाना है. क्या तुम नहीं चाहते कि उत्तर भारत के लोग केरल घूमने आएं? तो इस तरह से बीफ का प्रमोशन क्यों? क्या लोग केवल बीफ खाने के लिए केरल आते हैं? बदलाव के लिए पोर्क को प्रमोट करें... ''

This is nothing but provocation. You people don't want people from North India to visit Kerala? Why this beef promotion? People visit to Kerala just to eat beef? Try promoting Pork for a change, you will get a taste of your medicine. — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) January 15, 2020

वहीं कुछ अन्य ने लिखा कि राज्य के लोग तय करते हैं कि उन्हें क्या खाना है और क्या नहीं क्योंकि उनका कानून उनके भोजन विकल्पों को चुनता है. कई राज्यों में गायों और भैंस आदि को काटने पर प्रतिबंध है.

Pork or Beef all is a dish.

choice is for everyone which dish they want to eat. — raaz akrishta (@raaz_akrishta) January 16, 2020