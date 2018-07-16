NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म, आधे घंटे तक रुकी रही गाड़ी

Mumbai, Maharatra: मुंबई-विशाखापत्तनम एक्सप्रेस में रविवार को एक महिला ने जुड़वां बच्चों को जन्म दिया.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म, आधे घंटे तक रुकी रही गाड़ी

ट्रेन के अंदर महिला ने दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म.

Mumbai, Maharatra: मुंबई-विशाखापत्तनम एक्सप्रेस में रविवार को एक महिला ने जुड़वां बच्चों को जन्म दिया. यह घटना रविवार सुबह 7.52 के आसपास की है, जब ट्रेन कल्याण स्टेशन पहुंची तो महिला सलमा तब्बसुम शेख (30) को अचानक दर्द शुरू हुआ. मध्य रेलवे प्रवक्ता सुनील उदासी ने बताया कि स्टेशन पर रेलवे पुलिस को तत्काल घटना की जानकारी दी गई. इसके थोड़ी देर बाद शेख ने यात्रियों की तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट के बीच जुड़वां बच्चों को जन्म दिया.

Video: ट्रेन से बाहर खिड़की पर लटका था शख्स, हाथ छूटते ही हुआ ऐसा खतरनाक हादसा
 
सब इंस्पेक्टर नितिन गौर ने कहा- बच्चे, मां और सब इंस्पेक्टर बिलकुल ठीक हैं. जैसे ही मुझे और 2 महिला पुलिस कर्मियों को पता चला तो मैंने तत्काल रेलवे मेडिकल टीम को सूचित किया. जच्चा-बच्चा बिलकुल स्वथ्य हैं. 

टिप्पणियां
चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ रहा था शख्स, मौत के मुंह से वापस लौटा, वीडियो देख खड़े हो जाएंगे रोंगटे 
 
इस दौरान वहां कल्याण स्टेशन प्रबंधक, मध्य रेलवे की मेडिकल टीम और रेलवे पुलिस मौजूद थी. ट्रेन कल्यानण स्टेशन पर आधे घंटे के लिए रुकी. उदासी ने कहा, "बच्चों को जन्म देने के बाद महिला को ट्रेन से उतारकर रूकमणिबाई अस्पताल भेज दिया गया." मां और उसके जुड़वां दोनों की हालत ठीक है. उनका परिवार घाटकोपर में गौसिया मस्जिद के पास एक कॉलोनी में रहता है.

(इनपुट-आईएएनएस से भी...)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH: सेंसेक्स 217.86 अंक गिरकर 36,323.77 अंक पर, निफ्टी 82.05 अंक की गिरावट के साथ 10,936.85 पर बंद
MaharatraMumbaiKalyan stationTwins

Advertisement

 
 
 