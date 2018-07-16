महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म, आधे घंटे तक रुकी रही गाड़ी

A woman gave birth to twins in train at Mumbai's Kalyan railway station. Sub Inspector Nitin Gaur says, 'As soon as I got the information I along with 2 lady constables attended her & intimated railway medical team & other concerned people. Babies & mother are fine.' (15.7.18) pic.twitter.com/gTSTMFP0DY— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018
A woman travelling in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express gave birth to twins (a girl and a boy) in the train at Kalyan railway station. The woman is a resident of Mumbai's Ghatkopar. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/DaTBWLNOxS— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018
