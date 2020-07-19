देखते ही देखते मेकअप आर्टिस्ट का हाथ बन गया 'केला'... देखें Video

सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर एक मेकअप आर्टिस्ट (Makeup Artist) इन दिनों खासा सुर्खियों में है. दरअसल बात यह है कि इस मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने अपने हाथ को केले के रूप में बदल लिया है. इनका नाम है मिमी चोई. मिमी चोई ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपने पूरे हाथ को एक केले के रूप में बदल लिया है. आपको बता दें कि यह आर्ट एक तरह का अद्भुत ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन दिखता है. आप जब अचानक से इसे देखेंगे तो आपको लगेगा सच में ऐसा है लेकिन आप ध्यान से देखेंगे तो वह पेंटिंग का कमाल है. अपनी हाथ के फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करते हुए मेकअप आर्टिस्ट Mimi Choi ने लिखा मैं आपके दो तस्वीरें और एक वीडियो शेयर कर रही हूं. मेरे हाथ की एक तस्वीर आपको काफी भ्रमित कर सकती है लेकिन दूसरी तस्वीर आपको पूरी परिप्रेक्ष्य समझने में मदद कर सकती है.
इस वीडियो को 12 जुलाई के दिन सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया गया था. और यह वीडियो अब तक वायरल हो रहा है और अब तक इस वीडियो पर 74 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं. साथ ही इस पर 900 कमेंट भी आ चुके हैं. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं Mimi Choi के दूसरे वीडियो को भी काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है.
This is #bodypaint on my arm. ???? BANANAS OVER YOU. ???? What is banana in your language? ???? I'm excited to show this to my 2-year-old niece who loves her “manas” (how she pronounces bananas). Last time I showed her my banana legs, she stared at them for a few seconds like this ???? and then said “BIG MANAS”! ???? ______________________________ ONLINE MASTERCLASS with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 7PM CEST) ???????????????????? Want to learn how I create transformative surreal illusions on the face and body? Join my online masterclass with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27 where I'll be demonstrating a makeup illusion live with a Q&A session! I'll be sharing with you my natural creating process, job tips and experiences, how I stay motivated, as well as my story of changing my career at 28 to pursue this passion. Click the link at the bottom of my bio to register and receive a discount by using my promo code "MIMLES20"! ????
यह वीडियो लोगों को कितनी ज्यादा पसंद आ रही है, इस बात का अंदाजा आप लोगों के कमेंट देखकर लगा सकते हैं. एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, आप अपनी सभी पेंटिंग आइने में देखकर करती है? इस पर Mimi Choi जवाब देती हैं कि हां मैं अपनी सभी पेंटिंग आइने में देखकर ही करती हूं. वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने कमेंट किया ये बेहद शानदार है. मैं इस पेंटिंग को देखता रह गया.
What's your favourite type of bread? ???? SWIPE for snippets of my painting process and random shots of my bread leg! Would you believe me if I told you I went out to get ???? like this? THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOAF. ???? ???? LAST CHANCE ???? TO JOIN MY ONLINE PAINT-ALONG GLOBAL MASTERCLASS WITH @dfma_makeup_official tomorrow on JULY 7, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 6PM BST) — “All about the Eyes” Masterclass with @dfma_makeup_official where I will be demonstrating detailed step-by-step instructions on how I paint my signature realistic eye illusions. I'll be creating a brand new concept with my eye illusion in my class with you! ???? REGISTER NOW by visiting @dfma_makeup_official's link in bio! ????
Thanks a melon❣️???? Swipe for videos. ???? ONLINE PAINT-ALONG GLOBAL MASTERCLASS WITH @dfma_makeup_official on JULY 7, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 6PM BST) — Join my “All about the Eyes” Masterclass with @dfma_makeup_official where I will be demonstrating detailed step-by-step instructions on how I paint my signature realistic eye illusions. ???? REGISTER NOW by visiting @dfma_makeup_official's link in bio! ????