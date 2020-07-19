देखते ही देखते मेकअप आर्टिस्ट का हाथ बन गया 'केला'... देखें Video

This is #bodypaint on my arm. ???? BANANAS OVER YOU. ????⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ What is banana in your language? ????⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ I'm excited to show this to my 2-year-old niece who loves her “manas” (how she pronounces bananas). Last time I showed her my banana legs, she stared at them for a few seconds like this ???? and then said “BIG MANAS”! ????⁣⁣⁣⁣ ______________________________⁣⁣ ONLINE MASTERCLASS with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 7PM CEST) ????????????????‍???? ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Want to learn how I create transformative surreal illusions on the face and body? Join my online masterclass with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27 where I'll be demonstrating a makeup illusion live with a Q&A session! I'll be sharing with you my natural creating process, job tips and experiences, how I stay motivated, as well as my story of changing my career at 28 to pursue this passion. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Click the link at the bottom of my bio to register and receive a discount by using my promo code "MIMLES20"! ????

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Jul 12, 2020 at 3:47am PDT