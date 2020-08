पानी में डुबकी लगाकर शख्स ने एक सांस में सॉल्व किया रूबिक क्यूब, बोला - महामारी आती-जाती रहेगी, लेकिन - देखें Video

देखें Video:

#WATCH Chennai: 25-year old Illayaram Sekar attempts to break the Guinness World Record of solving most Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath. Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik's cube solved underwater in 2014 pic.twitter.com/wcY6Er31gm