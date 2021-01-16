गर्म हुआ MacBook charger तो आटा रखकर बना ली कुकीज, लोग बोले- अंडा और पैनकेक भी बना सकते हैं क्या…

लोगों को कुकीज बनाने का ये तरीका काफी पसंद आ रहा है. अब तक इस पोस्ट को 3.2 लाख से भी ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं. कुछ लोगों ने अपने ऐसे ही मजेदार अनुभव और तरीके शेयर किए और दिखाया कि कैसे उन्होंने भी चार्जर का अलग-अलग और फनी तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया. वहीं, कुछ लोग इस बात से हैरान भी थे कि ऐसा उन्होंने पहले क्यों नहीं सोचा. लोगों ने इस पर अपने मजेदार कमेंट और रिएक्शन दिए.

Well, that's one way to do it! 🍪 — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) January 14, 2021

This is what my Mac charger can do! Apple is a genius.😛 A portable oven, who would have thought! 🤯



I definitely accept these cookies. Hahaha https://t.co/1Dfo2Sp2Hb — Jay from sumHR (@jaythaker) January 15, 2021

As someone who use a macbook air this is 100% true https://t.co/pnwR91tyPH — AlbyTO *EZ ANIME ON APRIL 10TH!!!* (@Alby_The_Otaku) January 15, 2021

This is funny considering I've had two of these chargers catch on fire and burn my carpet 🙃 — Kaitlyn Red Wing 💜💓💙 (@KaitlynRedWing) January 14, 2021

this is the boiling cup noodles on your 56k modem meme evolved 25 years https://t.co/4t1iVmL7D7 — 🇳​🇮​🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Konamikoden) January 15, 2021

carbon neutral baking 😍🥰😍 https://t.co/jBeSuTFNWQ — dolma ombadykow (@dombadyk) January 14, 2021

And yet I'm using it instead of a heating pad for cramps so I guess consider me baked https://t.co/JCTwKlKpGH — mad-dog (@titsout4themoon) January 15, 2021

You accept all cookies - what did you expect would happen? 🙃 — Lori M Shearer (@lmshearer) January 14, 2021

grandma can't cook em the way the mac charger can 😤 — 🎆 𝔣𝔞𝔦𝔯𝔶 𝔤𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔪𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯 🎆 (@NotKallyn) January 14, 2021

Next time, place a piece of parchment paper under the dough. It'll make clean up super easy and won't leave your charger greasy. Just sayin'! — Rish Rhymes with Wish (@RishKhimji) January 14, 2021

If you put a blanket over it, it's a foot warmer or a fire starter 🤷🏽‍♀️ either way! Toasty!!!! — bean🌱 (@beansprouut) January 14, 2021

Dude right!!! My brick could heat the North Pole. 😂 — Derrek (@JenovaXP) January 14, 2021

How is it with eggs & pancakes?



Depending on results, could be a morning routine game changer. — Chad Heft (@ChadHeft) January 14, 2021

कई Apple यूजर्स ने कहा, कि उन्हें यह पोस्ट 'बहुत ही भरोसेमंद' लगी और एडॉप्टर के कई अन्य उपयोग के तरीके भी शेयर किए. धीरे-धीरे बहुत से लोगों ने ट्विटर पर अपने मजेदार अनुभवों को शेयर किया. किसी ने कहा- क्या सच में ऐसा हो सकता है. तो दूसरे ने कहा- मुझे पूरा भरोसा है क्योंकि सच में चार्जर इतने गर्म हो जाते हैं. कई यूजर्स ने तो ये भी पूछा कि- क्या इसपर अंडा और पैनकेक भी बनाया जा सकता है ?