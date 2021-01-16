गर्म हुआ MacBook charger तो आटा रखकर बना ली कुकीज, लोग बोले- अंडा और पैनकेक भी बना सकते हैं क्या…

पोस्ट में मेया (@MIA_mea_) ने दिखाया कि कैसे मैकबुक के चार्जर का इस्तेमाल कर कुकीज बनाई जा सकती है. यूजर ने अपने ओवरहीट चार्जर पर कुकीज बनाने के लिए आटा रखा और चार्जर के लगातार इस्तेमाल से कुछ समय बाद गर्म होकर वो बेक हो गया.

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने पावर एडाप्टर (power adaptor) का कुछ इस तरह से इस्तेमाल किया कि लोग उसे देखकर अपनी हंसी को रोक ही नहीं पा रहे हैं. इस ट्विटर यूजर ने अपने पावर एडाप्टर की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है, जो काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. ये फोटो लॉस एंजिल्स के ट्विटर यूजर मेया (@MIA_mea_) ने शेयर की है. अपनी पोस्ट में मेया (@MIA_mea_) ने दिखाया कि कैसे मैकबुक के चार्जर का इस्तेमाल कर कुकीज बनाई जा सकती है. यूजर ने अपने ओवरहीट चार्जर पर कुकीज बनाने के लिए आटा रखा और चार्जर के लगातार इस्तेमाल से कुछ समय बाद गर्म होकर वो बेक हो गया. सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए जाने के बाद से इस पोस्ट को लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

लोगों को कुकीज बनाने का ये तरीका काफी पसंद आ रहा है. अब तक इस पोस्ट को 3.2 लाख से भी ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं. कुछ लोगों ने अपने ऐसे ही मजेदार अनुभव और तरीके शेयर किए और दिखाया कि कैसे उन्होंने भी चार्जर का अलग-अलग और फनी तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया. वहीं, कुछ लोग इस बात से हैरान भी थे कि ऐसा उन्होंने पहले क्यों नहीं सोचा. लोगों ने इस पर अपने मजेदार कमेंट और रिएक्शन दिए.

कई Apple यूजर्स ने कहा, कि उन्हें यह पोस्ट 'बहुत ही भरोसेमंद' लगी और एडॉप्टर के कई अन्य उपयोग के तरीके भी शेयर किए. धीरे-धीरे बहुत से लोगों ने ट्विटर पर अपने मजेदार अनुभवों को शेयर किया. किसी ने कहा- क्या सच में ऐसा हो सकता है. तो दूसरे ने कहा- मुझे पूरा भरोसा है क्योंकि सच में चार्जर इतने गर्म हो जाते हैं. कई यूजर्स ने तो ये भी पूछा कि- क्या इसपर अंडा और पैनकेक भी बनाया जा सकता है ?

