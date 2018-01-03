मोहम्मद शमी ने शिवलिंग की फोटो डालकर किया न्यू ईयर विश, लोग बोले- 'ऊपर वाले से डरो भाई'

Yaqeen nahi hota ke shami bhai aise he ab bhi sachha muslim cricketer hashim amla aur moin ali he lagte he— Faisal Khan (@FaisalK28862408) January 1, 2018
Sudar ja varna barbad ho jayega Allah tujhe kar dega— sabdar khan (@sabdark31257939) January 1, 2018
As a Muslim I have not any problem with Sami post— Dil Hai hindustani (@Tanveer7872) January 1, 2018
But let's see if leader u follow post with greeting with Islam pic how u and other react
Bravo !! You come out with this pic is an commendable job..Some people of your religion will surely protest this shami..But I support you and wish you and your family a very happy new year.— Gautam (@MrDexterous19) December 31, 2017
