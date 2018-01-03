NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
मोहम्मद शमी ने शिवलिंग की फोटो डालकर किया न्यू ईयर विश, लोग बोले- 'ऊपर वाले से डरो भाई'

मोहम्मद शमी सोशल मीडिया पर फिर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं. इस बार फिर ट्रोलर्स ने उन्हें निशाना बनाया है. हर बार की तरह इस बार भी उनकी एक पोस्ट के कारण.

मोहम्मद शमी ने शिवलिंग की फोटो डालकर किया न्यू ईयर विश, लोग बोले- 'ऊपर वाले से डरो भाई'

मोहम्मद शमी को ट्रोलर्स ने किया न्यू ईयर पोस्ट पर ट्रोल.

नई दिल्ली: मोहम्मद शमी सोशल मीडिया पर फिर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं. इस बार फिर ट्रोलर्स ने उन्हें निशाना बनाया है. हर बार की तरह इस बार भी उनकी एक पोस्ट के कारण. उन्होंने जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर न्यू ईयर विश लोगों को किया तो बवाल मच गया. बवाल का कारण था तस्वीर. दरहसल मोहम्मद शमी ने नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए सोशल  मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर डाली. जिसमें शिव लिंग के ऊपर फूंलों से 2018 लिखा था. इस फोटो को देखकर किसी ने उन्हें धर्म का पाठ पढ़ाया तो किसी ने पोस्ट की काफी सराहना की. शमी ने ये तस्वीर फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम पर अपलोड की है. उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है- ''नए साल 2018 की आपको और आपके परिवार को शुभकामनाएं.''

ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उनको धर्म का पाठ पढ़ाने की कोशिश की तो किसी ने इस पोस्ट की सराहना की...

बता दें, टीम इंडिया के लिए ये सीरीज काफी महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि ये साल की पहली सीरीज है और ऐसे में वो जीत के साथ शुरुआत करने की कोशिश करेगी. टीम इंडिया को साउथ अफ्रीका से 3 टेस्ट 6 वनडे और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलने हैं. आखिरी मैच 24 फरवरी को खेला जाएगा. यानी टीम इंडिया लगभग 2 महीने साउथ अफ्रीका में रुकेगी. 


