Viral Photo: मां-बेटा दोनों सीट पर विराजमान, लेकिन नैनी को बिठाया मेट्रो के फर्श पर

खास बातें द‍िल्‍ली मेट्रो के अंदर की एक फोटो सोशल मीड‍िया पर वायरल हो रह है फोटो देखकर अंदाजा हो जाएगा क‍ि भारत में कैसे भेदभाव क‍िया जाता है इस फोटो पर लोगों ने जबरदस्‍त प्रति‍क्र‍िया दी है

Seen in Delhi metro: Mother and child take seats while the child’s nanny sits on the floor on a fairly empty train. Caste/class discrimination really is space-agnostic. pic.twitter.com/cawsIU2zWs — Sanya Dhingra (@DhingraSanya) January 20, 2018

Equally disgusting is several high rises having separate lifts for maids and such like!!! And in high rises mind you. Where supposedly the educated India lives. — Latha Venkatesh (@latha_venkatesh) January 21, 2018

What if she likes it that way? Don't read too much in to it. Let her exercise freedom of choice — Mukund (@mukkanna2000) January 20, 2018

It cud be her choice......nd ur tweet is meh — Shilpa Shinde For The Win...Sky (@hs2482000) January 22, 2018

@DhingraSanya instead of posting this foolish ..you would have ask her to sit on empty chair. — Ravi Thakur (@Being_Ravi_RV) January 22, 2018

And why did not u offered her a seat besides u as i can see empty one..?? pic.twitter.com/ASbtdyQzPH — The Old Monk (@man_frm_krypton) January 20, 2018

It’s an absolutely wrong interpretation by the person. What you see is not what is true. All this to ignite hatred among each other. pic.twitter.com/SVVr8KKzKC — Sharad Kumar Singh (@singhsharadkgma) January 22, 2018

That lady in floor looks anyone but nanny of the child, she may be some other passenger who preferred to sit there — ScyTwi (@ScyTwi) January 23, 2018

दिल्‍ली वालों की शान है मेट्रो. इसकी जितनी तारीफ की जाए कम है. दिल्‍ली मेट्रो ने सफर के मायने ही बदल दिए हैं. हालांकि सुबह-शाम भीड़ बहुत ज्‍यादा और बैठने के लिए जगह नहीं मिल पाती है. ऐसे में लोग कई बार फर्श पर ही बैठ जाते हैं और पीक आवर्स में इस तरह के दृश्‍य बड़ी आम बात हैं. हालांकि मेट्रो की ओर से फर्श पर न बैठने की सलाह बार-बार दी जाती है, लोग करें भी तो क्‍या. आखिर कब तक खड़े रहेंगे? लेकिन मेट्रो खाली हो और फिर भी कोई जमीन पर बैठा दिखाई दे तो ऐसा नजारा कम से कम मैंने तो कभी नहीं देखा है. जी हां, ट्विटर यूजर ने एक फोटो शेयर की है, जो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गई है. इस फोटो को देखकर साफ पता चलता है कि भारत में किस हद तक एक इंसान दूसरे इंसान के साथ भेदभाव करता है.तस्‍वीर देखकर लग रहा है कि एक मां अपने छोटे बच्‍चे के साथ मेट्रो सीट पर बैठी है, जबकि एक अन्‍य महिला जो शायद बच्‍चे की नैनी है वह फर्श पर बैठी है. हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि मेट्रो में सीट खाली हैं तब भी बच्‍चे की देखभाल करने वाली आया को सीट देना मालकिन को मंजूर नहीं.ट्विटर पर इस तस्‍वीर पर लोगों की जबरदस्‍त प्रतिक्रिया आई है:अब हमें यह तो नहीं पता कि फर्श पर बैठी महिला बच्‍चे की नैनी है या नहीं, लेकिन अगर इस बात में सच्‍चाई है तो समय आ गया है जब हमें अपने अंदर झांकना होगा. हमें यह तय करना होगा कि हम किस तरह का समाज चाहते हैं क्‍योंकि इस दुनिया में इंसानियत से बड़ा दूसरा कोई धर्म नहीं है. जब तक हम दूसरों को इज्‍जत देना नहीं सीखेंगे तब तक हमें किसी अच्‍छी चीज की उम्‍मीद नहीं करनी चाहिए.