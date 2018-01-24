NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Viral Photo: मां-बेटा दोनों सीट पर विराजमान, लेकिन नैनी को बिठाया मेट्रो के फर्श पर

ट्विटर यूजर ने एक फोटो शेयर की है, जो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गई है. इस फोटो को देखकर साफ पता चलता है कि भारत में किस हद तक एक इंसान दूसरे इंसान के साथ भेदभाव करता है.

,
दिल्‍ली मेट्रो की ये फोटो खूब वायरल हो रही है

खास बातें

  1. द‍िल्‍ली मेट्रो के अंदर की एक फोटो सोशल मीड‍िया पर वायरल हो रह है
  2. फोटो देखकर अंदाजा हो जाएगा क‍ि भारत में कैसे भेदभाव क‍िया जाता है
  3. इस फोटो पर लोगों ने जबरदस्‍त प्रति‍क्र‍िया दी है
नई द‍िल्‍ली : दिल्‍ली वालों की शान है मेट्रो. इसकी जितनी तारीफ की जाए कम है. दिल्‍ली मेट्रो ने सफर के मायने ही बदल दिए हैं. हालांकि सुबह-शाम भीड़ बहुत ज्‍यादा और बैठने के लिए जगह नहीं मिल पाती है. ऐसे में लोग कई बार फर्श पर ही बैठ जाते हैं और पीक आवर्स में इस तरह के दृश्‍य बड़ी आम बात हैं. हालांकि मेट्रो की ओर से फर्श पर न बैठने की सलाह बार-बार दी जाती है, लोग करें भी तो क्‍या. आखिर कब तक खड़े रहेंगे? लेकिन मेट्रो खाली हो और फिर भी कोई जमीन पर बैठा दिखाई दे तो ऐसा नजारा कम से कम मैंने तो कभी नहीं देखा है. जी हां, ट्विटर यूजर ने एक फोटो शेयर की है, जो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गई है. इस फोटो को देखकर साफ पता चलता है कि भारत में किस हद तक एक इंसान दूसरे इंसान के साथ भेदभाव करता है. 

तस्‍वीर देखकर लग रहा है कि एक मां अपने छोटे बच्‍चे के साथ मेट्रो सीट पर बैठी है, जबकि एक अन्‍य महिला जो शायद बच्‍चे की नैनी है वह फर्श पर बैठी है. हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि मेट्रो में सीट खाली हैं तब भी बच्‍चे की देखभाल करने वाली आया को सीट देना मालकिन को मंजूर नहीं. 

ट्विटर पर इस तस्‍वीर पर लोगों की जबरदस्‍त प्रतिक्रिया आई है:

1.2.3.4.5.6.7.
अब हमें यह तो नहीं पता कि फर्श पर बैठी महिला बच्‍चे की नैनी है या नहीं, लेकिन अगर इस बात में सच्‍चाई है तो समय आ गया है जब हमें अपने अंदर झांकना होगा. हमें यह तय करना होगा कि हम किस तरह का समाज चाहते हैं क्‍योंकि इस दुनिया में इंसानियत से बड़ा दूसरा कोई धर्म नहीं है. जब तक हम दूसरों को इज्‍जत देना नहीं सीखेंगे तब तक हमें किसी अच्‍छी चीज की उम्‍मीद नहीं करनी चाहिए.

