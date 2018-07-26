NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

मुंबई लोकल पर चढ़ते-चढ़ते फिसल गया महिला का पैर, Video में देखें क्या हुआ फिर

मुंबई का एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है. जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर रखा है. Railway Protection Force (RPF) के कॉन्सटेबल ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर महिला की जान बचाई.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
मुंबई लोकल पर चढ़ते-चढ़ते फिसल गया महिला का पैर, Video में देखें क्या हुआ फिर

Railway Protection Force (RPF) के कॉन्सटेबल ने बचाई महिला की जान.

मुंबई का एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है. जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर रखा है. Railway Protection Force (RPF) के कॉन्सटेबल ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर महिला की जान बचाई. सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है और हर कोई कॉन्सटेबल की तारीफ कर रहा है. ये हादसा मुंबई के कंजुरमार्ग रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुआ. वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है एक कॉन्सटेबल महिला को चलती ट्रेन के नीचे आने से बचाता है. रेल मंत्री पियूष गोयल ने कॉन्सटेबल की खूब तारीफ की. ANI ने ट्विटर पर ये वीडियो शेयर किया है. 

महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म, आधे घंटे तक रुकी रही गाड़ी

वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि महिला ट्रेन के बाहर लटकी थी और अचानक गिर जाती है. जैसे ही कॉन्सटेबल ने ट्रेन से घिसटते हुए देखा तो उसने जान जोखिम में डालते हुए महिला को बचा लिया. आरपीएल कॉन्सटेबल का नाम राज कमल यादव बताया जा रहा है. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, महिला की साड़ी ट्रेन के दरवाजे पर उलझ गया था. जिसके कारण ये हादसा हुआ. 

टिप्पणियां
Video: ट्रेन से बाहर खिड़की पर लटका था शख्स, हाथ छूटते ही हुआ ऐसा खतरनाक हादसा

देखें VIDEO:
 
पियूष गोयल ने वीडियो देखते हुए लिखा- आरपीएफ कॉन्सटेबल राज कमल यादव ने हीरो वाला काम किया. मुंबई के कनजुरमार्ग स्टेशन पर अपनी जान पर खेलकर उन्होंने महिला की जान बचाई. रेलवे परिवार पर गर्व है. जो यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहती हैं. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पाकिस्‍तान में अबकी बार इमरान सरकार? हाफिज सईद को करारा झटका, 10 बातें
MumbaikanjurmargRailway Protection Force

Advertisement

 
 
 