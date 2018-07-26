मुंबई लोकल पर चढ़ते-चढ़ते फिसल गया महिला का पैर, Video में देखें क्या हुआ फिर

#WATCH: Railway Protection Force jawan saves a woman from being pulled under a running local train at Kanjumarg railway station in #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/qQrvwTIpaA— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018
Heroic attempt by RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav who saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai. I am very proud of our Railway family which is working non stop to ensure the safety and convenience of our passengers. pic.twitter.com/BBY0FrVW5p— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement