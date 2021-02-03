महीनों बाद शुरू हुई मुंबई लोकल, तो शख्स ने झुका लिया सिर, Viral Photo देखकर भावुक हुए लोग

A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqEhlTaH0Z — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 2, 2021

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही यह फोटो देखकर लोग काफी मोशन हो गए हैं. इस फोटो में आप देख सकते हैं कि कैसे एक शख्स ट्रेन में चढ़ने से पहले ट्रेन के दरवाजे पर अपना सिर झुकाते हुए दे रहा है. इससे साफ पता चल रहा है कि मुंबई की जमता कि कितनी बेसब्री से इस दिन का इंतजार थी कि जब मुंबई लोकल दोबारा पटरी पर दौड़ने लगे. वहीं. इस फोटो को देखकर लोग सोशल मीडिया पर भावुक कर देने वाले रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. साथ ही यह भी बता रहे हैं कि मुंबईकरों के लिए मुंबई लोकल उनके जीवन में कितनी अहमियत रखती है.

Not without a reason is it called the ‘lifeline of the city' #MumbaiLocalhttps://t.co/YLz6QGqHgg — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) February 3, 2021

Only Mumbaikars will understand the beauty of this action https://t.co/msREdQLFJn — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) February 3, 2021

Finding happiness in little things, the bond developed with everything around them, defines India and Indians.

This is what makes us unique. Speaks tons about our culture and tradition. Beautiful.

Jai Hind???????? https://t.co/ONQ7Nb8MxC — Yash Pund (@yashanilpund029) February 3, 2021

Lovely this is @madan_chikna , Displays Priorty of some in a country with 140 Crore people with vastly varied lives ????‍♂️ https://t.co/CZKv0kkFnA — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) February 3, 2021

What a beautiful pic!



I can only imagine the range of emotions this guy must be going through



Thank God we are nearing the end of all this hardship - physical, mental, economical



Hang in there, dear all... bas ab sirf thode hi aur din ki baat hai!#Mumbai#Covid_19#Indiahttps://t.co/trq7K6TbfU — Mihir Vora (@theMihirV) February 2, 2021

Same feeling. Travelled today in mumbai local from borivali. Last had travelled on 20 March 2020. https://t.co/eh86cV4INX — Ankur Patel (@Seldomcooker1) February 2, 2021

Locals are unlike Metro. Besides being a cheapest way of travelling locals are like another home to commuters where they spend hours everyday, celebrate festivals, socialise. It's called lifeline for a reason. It's an emotion I don't expect outsiders to understand & that's okay. https://t.co/82SnzNFUZw — Robinhood Pandey (@roflbaba) February 2, 2021

That's how significant the famous Mumbai Local train is to a regular commuter. It is a lot more than just a lifeline, it is a deity. https://t.co/0mo6MH5FVM — Oindrila (@Oinx_roy) February 3, 2021

When we say it's the lifeline of Mumbai, it's not proverbial. It's factual. https://t.co/zQduhWa5Ed — Tejas Shah (@tejaschetanshah) February 2, 2021

Mumbai locals & Mumbaikars, are an emotion difficult to explain.. We treat it as a second home, decorating the trains on Dassehra/Diwali & other festivals, shared sweets, sharing meals, having "Train friends"... And so on... You have to travel once to understand!! — Paras Soni (@parassoni) February 2, 2021

बता दें कि मुंबई लोकल में लॉकडाउन के पहले तक 80 लाख के करीब लोग रोजाना सफर करते थे. लॉकडाउन के बाद चरणबद्ध तरीक़े से मिली छूट के बाद पिछले सप्ताह तक यात्रियों की से संख्या 19 लाख तक पहुंची थी. इसमें अब तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है.