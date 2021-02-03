महीनों बाद शुरू हुई मुंबई लोकल, तो शख्स ने झुका लिया सिर, Viral Photo देखकर भावुक हुए लोग

10 महीने बाद पहली बार आम मुम्बईकर को लोकल ट्रेन से सफर करने की इजाजत मिली है. इसी दौरान मुंबई लोकल में महीनों बाद सफर करने वाले एक शख्श की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल रही है.

महीनों बाद शुरू हुई मुंबई लोकल, तो शख्स ने झुका लिया सिर, Viral Photo देखकर भावुक हुए लोग

महीनों बाद शुरू हुई मुंबई लोकल, तो शख्स ने झुका लिया सिर- Viral Photo

मुंबई (Mumbai) की लोकल ट्रेनों (Local Trains) में अब आम आदमी भी सफर करने लगे हैं. आम मुंबईकर को 10 महीने बाद यह मौका मिला है. पहले दिन ही लाखों यात्रियों ने लोकल से सफर किया. लोकल में सफर की छूट से आम आदमियों को बस के थकाऊ सफर से मुक्ति तो मिली है. 10 महीने बाद पहली बार आम मुम्बईकर को लोकल ट्रेन से सफर करने की इजाजत मिली है. इसी दौरान मुंबई लोकल में महीनों बाद सफर करने वाले एक शख्श की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल रही है. जिसे देखकर यह अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि लोग मुंबई लोकल सेवा शुरु होने पर किस कदर खुश हो रहे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही यह फोटो देखकर लोग काफी मोशन हो गए हैं. इस फोटो में आप देख सकते हैं कि कैसे एक शख्स ट्रेन में चढ़ने से पहले ट्रेन के दरवाजे पर अपना सिर झुकाते हुए दे रहा है. इससे साफ पता चल रहा है कि मुंबई की जमता कि कितनी बेसब्री से इस दिन का इंतजार थी कि जब मुंबई लोकल दोबारा पटरी पर दौड़ने लगे. वहीं. इस फोटो को देखकर लोग सोशल मीडिया पर भावुक कर देने वाले रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. साथ ही यह भी बता रहे हैं कि मुंबईकरों के लिए मुंबई लोकल उनके जीवन में कितनी अहमियत रखती है.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


बता दें कि मुंबई लोकल में लॉकडाउन के पहले तक 80 लाख के करीब लोग रोजाना सफर करते थे. लॉकडाउन के बाद चरणबद्ध तरीक़े से मिली छूट के बाद पिछले सप्ताह तक यात्रियों की से संख्या 19 लाख तक पहुंची थी. इसमें अब तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है.

Mumbai localMumbai local trainsviral photo
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी (Coronavirus pandemic) के प्रकोप से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें तथा Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 