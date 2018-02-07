क्या इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं NASA के अंतरिक्ष यात्री के पैर? ट्विटर यूजर भी हुए कंफ्यूज

Can you find the space-walker's legs in this photo? Russian spacewalk continues! @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/adTF8IQO2U— Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) February 2, 2018
Finally!— christine marotta (@ypsi_chick) February 4, 2018
Found them! Love it— Kayla Peck (@NW_Batman) February 3, 2018
My kid's mind was blown!— Kitchen warrior (@AKitchenWarrior) February 3, 2018
Where is the space walker— James Kiely (@JamesKi18727456) February 3, 2018
I had to zoom in a bit but I found them!— Bryan (@BSteve_O1904) February 3, 2018
Found! pic.twitter.com/7uSouwELn5— Cristina Bandini (@cricris76) February 3, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement