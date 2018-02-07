NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

क्या इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं NASA के अंतरिक्ष यात्री के पैर? ट्विटर यूजर भी हुए कंफ्यूज

नासा के अंतरिक्ष यात्री ने लोगों के सामने एक फोटो रखी है जिसने ट्विटर यूजर्स को भी कंफ्यूज कर दिया है.

,
63 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
क्या इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं NASA के अंतरिक्ष यात्री के पैर? ट्विटर यूजर भी हुए कंफ्यूज

नासा अंतरिक्ष यात्री मार्क टी वेंडे ही ने ट्विटर पर लोगों के सामने चैलेंज रखा.

खास बातें

  1. अंतरिक्ष यात्री ने ट्विटर पर लोगों के सामने चैलेंज रखा.
  2. लोगों से पूछा कि इस तस्वीर में स्पेसवॉकर के पैर ढूंढकर दिखाएं.
  3. ट्विटर पर काफी वायरल हो रही है ये तस्वीर.
नई दिल्ली: सोशल मीडिया पर कई ऐसी पहेलियां और क्विज होते हैं जो यूजर्स के दिमाग की कसरत कराते हैं. चाहे वो गणित की पहेली हो या फिर पजल. इस बार नासा के अंतरिक्ष यात्री ने लोगों के सामने एक फोटो रखी है जिसने ट्विटर यूजर्स को भी कंफ्यूज कर दिया है. 

इसे कहते हैं किस्मत! दुबई में भारतीय ने जीती 10 लाख डॉलर की लॉटरी, बन गया करोड़पति

नासा अंतरिक्ष यात्री मार्क टी वेंडे ही ने ट्विटर पर लोगों के सामने चैलेंज रखा. उन्होंने फोटो पोस्ट की और लोगों से पूछा कि इस तस्वीर में स्पेसवॉकर के पैर ढूंढकर दिखाएं. ये कोई बहुत आसान काम नहीं था. पैर को ढूंढने के लिए आपको फोटो को बहुत जूम करना पड़ सकता है. 

जानी मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको को भी नहीं बख्शा ट्रोलर्स ने, कहा यह...
 
3 फरवरी को ये तस्वीर शेयर की थी. अब तक इसको करीब 3 हजार लाइक्स और 600 से ज्यादा रि-ट्वीट्स किए जा चुके हैं. कमेंट्स की बाढ़ आ गई. कुछ लोगों को पैर नजर नहीं आए तो कुछ लोगों ने काफी महनत कर पैर ढूंढ ही निकाले.
   


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

63 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पाकिस्तानी ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाने की बात पर U-19 कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने कही यह बात
NASANASA astronautsNASA twitterastronaut legs

Advertisement

 
 
 