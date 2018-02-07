क्या इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं NASA के अंतरिक्ष यात्री के पैर? ट्विटर यूजर भी हुए कंफ्यूज

खास बातें अंतरिक्ष यात्री ने ट्विटर पर लोगों के सामने चैलेंज रखा. लोगों से पूछा कि इस तस्वीर में स्पेसवॉकर के पैर ढूंढकर दिखाएं. ट्विटर पर काफी वायरल हो रही है ये तस्वीर.

Can you find the space-walker's legs in this photo? Russian spacewalk continues! @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/adTF8IQO2U — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) February 2, 2018

Finally! — christine marotta (@ypsi_chick) February 4, 2018

Found them! Love it — Kayla Peck (@NW_Batman) February 3, 2018

My kid's mind was blown! — Kitchen warrior (@AKitchenWarrior) February 3, 2018

Where is the space walker — James Kiely (@JamesKi18727456) February 3, 2018

I had to zoom in a bit but I found them! — Bryan (@BSteve_O1904) February 3, 2018

सोशल मीडिया पर कई ऐसी पहेलियां और क्विज होते हैं जो यूजर्स के दिमाग की कसरत कराते हैं. चाहे वो गणित की पहेली हो या फिर पजल. इस बार नासा के अंतरिक्ष यात्री ने लोगों के सामने एक फोटो रखी है जिसने ट्विटर यूजर्स को भी कंफ्यूज कर दिया है.नासा अंतरिक्ष यात्री मार्क टी वेंडे ही ने ट्विटर पर लोगों के सामने चैलेंज रखा. उन्होंने फोटो पोस्ट की और लोगों से पूछा कि इस तस्वीर में स्पेसवॉकर के पैर ढूंढकर दिखाएं. ये कोई बहुत आसान काम नहीं था. पैर को ढूंढने के लिए आपको फोटो को बहुत जूम करना पड़ सकता है.3 फरवरी को ये तस्वीर शेयर की थी. अब तक इसको करीब 3 हजार लाइक्स और 600 से ज्यादा रि-ट्वीट्स किए जा चुके हैं. कमेंट्स की बाढ़ आ गई. कुछ लोगों को पैर नजर नहीं आए तो कुछ लोगों ने काफी महनत कर पैर ढूंढ ही निकाले.