महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने 'न्यूली वेड कपल' को इस खास अंदाज में दी शुभकामनाएं, CM ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया VIDEO

लॉकडाऊनचे सर्व नियम पाळून घरातल्या घरात लग्न करणाऱ्या जोडप्याला नाशिक पोलिसांनी अनोख्या शैलीत दिल्या शुभेच्छा! • A couple decided to get married at home, without violating any lockdown rules, so the @nashikpolice had their own way to celebrate and congratulate the newly weds.

A post shared by Chief Minister's Office (@cmomaharashtra_) on May 2, 2020 at 6:52am PDT