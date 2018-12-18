NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
ज़रा हटके

ट्रक से अचानक उड़ने लगे पैसे, जिसने देखा उठाने के लिए लगा दी दौड़, देखें VIDEO
New Jersey में ऐसी घटना हुई जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया. गुरुवार को रोड पर जमकर जाम लगा, क्योंकि लोग पैसे चुरा रहे थे.

ट्रक से अचानक उड़ने लगे पैसे, जिसने देखा उठाने के लिए लगा दी दौड़, देखें VIDEO
New Jersey में ऐसी घटना हुई जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया. गुरुवार को रोड पर जमकर जाम लगा, क्योंकि लोग पैसे चुरा रहे थे. रदरफोर्ड पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने बताया कि पैसों से भरा बख़्तरबंद ट्रक रूट नंबर 3 से गुजर रहा था. सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे पैसे हवा में उड़ने लगे. जिसके बाद लोगों ने देखा तो चुराने के लिए भाग पड़े.

Fox News के मुताबिक, ये घटना न्यू यॉर्क के बाहर मेटलाइफ स्टेडियम में हुई. कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें देखा जा सकता है कि पैसे चुराने के लिए ड्राइवर भी कार को छोड़कर चले गए. वायरल वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि लोग सड़क से पैसे उठा रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने लिखा- वहां से जाने वालों का क्रिसमस मन गया. 

देखें VIDEO:
   
पुलिस ने आग्रह किया है कि जिसने घटनास्थल से पैसे उठाए हैं वो वापस कर दें. डिडेक्टिव माइक ने WABC-TV को बताया- हम किसी पर चार्ज नहीं लगाएंगे, हम बस चाहते हैं कि पैसे वापस ट्रक में आ जाएं. पुलिस ने बताया- 'दरवाजे के लॉक में कुछ परेशानी थी और हमें ये भी नहीं पता कि ट्रक में आखिर कितने पैसे थे.'


