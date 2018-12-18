ट्रक से अचानक उड़ने लगे पैसे, जिसने देखा उठाने के लिए लगा दी दौड़, देखें VIDEO

Early Christmas for NJ commuters! It was raining on Route 3!! @njdotcom @ABC7NY @News12NJ #commute pic.twitter.com/oNC7bs3fZz

Approx 8:30am ERPD received calls of an armored truck spilling cash along Rt 3 West, motorists exited vehicles attempting to remove cash causing multiple MV Crashes. Detectives are investigating. We ask any person with info or video of this incident, call ERPD 201-438-0165