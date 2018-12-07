NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

घर के अंदर छिपा बैठा था 19 फीट का कोबरा, झुककर देखा तो उड़ गए होश, देखें VIDEO
पढ़ें | Read IN

उड़ीसा (Odisha) के मयूभंज (Mayurbhanj) जिले के एक जंगल में एक शख्स के घर 19 फीट का कोबरा मिला. घर के मालिक ने जब झुककर देखा तो उसके होश उड़ गए.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
घर के अंदर छिपा बैठा था 19 फीट का कोबरा, झुककर देखा तो उड़ गए होश, देखें VIDEO
उड़ीसा (Odisha) के मयूभंज (Mayurbhanj) जिले के एक जंगल में एक शख्स के घर 19 फीट का कोबरा मिला. घर के मालिक ने जब झुककर देखा तो उसके होश उड़ गए. बालीपाल गांव (Balipal village) के रूहिया सिंह जब घर के अंदर बेड पर लेटे थे तो उनको नीचे छिपा हुआ सांप दिखाई दिया. वो तुरंत घर के बाहर निकले और गांव के लोगों को बुला लिया. जिसके बाद सांप को बाहर निकालने की कोशिश शुरू हो गई. 

टिप्पणियां
दुकान पर पहुंचा ग्राहक, फिर ऐसे लगाई दौड़, लोग समझने लगे चोर, वायरल हुआ VIDEO
 
गांव के लोग इकट्ठा हुए और सरपंच को बुलाया गया. गांव के लोगों ने फॉरेस्ट डिपार्टमेंट से मदद मांगी. रेस्क्यू टीम भी इस बड़े से कोबरा को पकड़ नहीं पा रही थी. ANI से बात करते हुए कृष्णाचंद्रा गच्चायत ने इस बात का खुलासा किया. कृष्णाचंद्रा ने कहा- हम उसे पकड़ नहीं पा रहे थे. ऐसे में गांव के लोगों ने उसे मारने का फैसला लिया. जिसके लिए वो तैयार भी हो चुके थे. जिसके बाद हमने हिम्मत दिखाई और उसको पकड़ा.

Ind Vs Aus: कैच होने के बाद भी खड़ा रहा बल्लेबाज, Virat Kohli ने किया फिर ऐसा, देखें VIDEO
 
उन्होंने कहा- 'मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में इतना बड़ा कोबरा नहीं देखा है. उसको पकड़कर और सिम्लीपाल नेशनल पार्क में छोड़कर बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है.' उड़ीसा में सांप का दिखना आम बात है. इसी साल अक्टूबर में एक जहरीला सांप स्कूल में मिला था. जिसे गच्चायत ने ही उसे जंगल में छोड़ा था. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बुलंदशहर हिंसा में आर्मी जवान पर इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह की हत्या का शक, पुलिस की दो टीमें जम्मू-कश्मीर रवाना: सूत्र
Odisha19 feet long King cobraViral video

Advertisement

 
 
 