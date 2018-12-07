घर के अंदर छिपा बैठा था 19 फीट का कोबरा, झुककर देखा तो उड़ गए होश, देखें VIDEO

Mayurbhanj: A 19-feet long King cobra was rescued from a house in Balipal village yesterday. It was later released into the forests. #Odishapic.twitter.com/8rpM1FugFv— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018
#WATCH: Krushna Chandra Gacchayat, says,"I got a call that a snake has entered a house. As I reached there I was shocked to see such a big King Cobra, it was more than 19 feet. People were shocked and ready to kill it. I rescued the snake and released it in the jungle." pic.twitter.com/WysEUzz4oZ— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
