NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

पाकिस्तान के कप्तान हुए इस तरह आउट तो लोग बोले- 'हर कोई धोनी नहीं होता'

पाकिस्तान के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद चर्चा में हैं. उन्होंने धोनी की तरह विकेट बचाने की कोशिश की लेकिन नाकाम रहे. जिसके बाद धोनी फैन्स ने उनकी जमकर मजे लिए.

,
107 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
पाकिस्तान के कप्तान हुए इस तरह आउट तो लोग बोले- 'हर कोई धोनी नहीं होता'

पाकिस्तानी कप्तान सरफराज अहमद इस तरीके से आउट हुए तो लोगों ने किया ट्रोल.

खास बातें

  1. सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुए पाक कप्तान सरफराज अहमद.
  2. न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 मैच में हुए थे स्टम्पिंग.
  3. पाकिस्तान सिर्फ 105 रन ही बना पाया, मिली हार.
नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद चर्चा में हैं. उन्होंने धोनी की तरह विकेट बचाने की कोशिश की लेकिन नाकाम रहे. जिसके बाद धोनी फैन्स ने उनकी जमकर मजे लिए. सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के दौरान धोनी ने पैर फैलाकर खुद को आउट होने से बचाया था. वैसे ही सरफराज ने कोशिश की तो वो नाकाम रहे. धोनी कई बार ऐसे रिस्क लेते हैं और सफल होते हैं. लेकिन पाक कप्तान यहां सफल नहीं हो पाए. आइए जानते हैं आखिर हुआ क्या था..

क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान को गलती से इस एक्‍टर की उपलब्धि पर मिल गई प्रशंसा, जानें क्‍या है मामला...

बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा करने के लिए सफराज अहमद पर पूरी जिम्मेदारी थी. क्योंकि शुरुआती बल्लेबाज जल्द ही आउट हो चुके थे. लेकिन वो मिशेल सैंटनर की बॉल को समझ नहीं पाए. बॉल टर्न लेते हुए विकेटकीपर के हाथ में आ गई और सरफराज बाहर निकल आए. क्रीज काफी दूर थी तो उन्होंने धोनी स्टाइल में क्रीज पर पैर रखने की कोशिश की. जिसमें वो फेल रहे. जिसके बाद लोगों ने उनके खूब मजे लिए.

Aus vs Eng: तीसरे वनडे के दौरान स्‍टीव स्मिथ पर लगा लिप बाम से गेंद चमकाने का आरोप, बचाव में यह बोले स्‍टीव..
  पाकिस्तान और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहला टी-20 मैच था. जहां पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पाकिस्तान सिर्फ 105 रन ही बना पाया. जिसके जवाब में न्यूजीलैंड ने 4 ओवर रहते हैं लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

107 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... भारत ने सीजफायर उल्‍लंघन का दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, पाक ठिकानों पर दागे 9000 गोले, चौकियां और तेल डिपो किए तबाह
PakistanSarfraz AhmedSarfraz Ahmed captainMS DhoniPakistan captain

Advertisement

 
 
 