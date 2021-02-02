लोगों ने शेयर किए मोबाइल की कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट में सेव अजीबोगरीब और मजाकिया नाम, पढ़कर हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

हम लोग जिनसे बहुत प्यार करते हैं, कई बार उन्हें किसी न किसी मजाकिया और अजीबोगरीब नाम से भी पुकार लेते हैं. ऐसे ही इन दिनों मोबाइल के लिए भी एक ट्रेंड सा चल गया है. लोग अपने घर, परिवार और दोस्तों के नंबर को बड़े ही अजीबोगरीब और मजाकिया नाम से सेव कर लेते हैं. हम में से ज्यादातर लोग ऐसा ही करते हैं. ऐसे ही कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपने कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट (Contact List) में सेन नामों को शेयर किया है. जो अब काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

हाल ही में ट्विटर यूजर जेनिफर वोर्टमैन द्वारा शेयर किया गया यह वह पोस्ट है, जिसे आपको बिल्कुल भी मिस नहीं करना चाहिए. उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, "आज मुझे पता चला कि मेरे पति ने मेरा नंबर अपने फोन में" जेनिफर वोर्टमैन "के रूप में सेव किया है." बस फिर क्या था, इस पोस्ट के शेयर होते ही ट्विटर पर जैसे लाइन ही लग गई हो. लोग एक-एक करके अपने मोबाइल कॉन्टैक्ट के नाम सेव करने लगे. आइए इनपर एक नज़र डालते हैं...

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman.” — Jennifer Wortman (@wrefinnej) January 30, 2021

31 जनवरी को साझा की गई इस पोस्ट को तीन लाख से अधिक लाइक और कई प्रतिक्रियाएं मिली हैं. लोगों ने समान रूप से मजेदार कहानियों के साथ कमेंट सेक्शन में कॉन्टैक्ट नेम शेयर किए हैं.

In my daughter's phone I'm listed as Birthgiver — Dr. Liza Wieland (@LizaWieland) January 30, 2021

Could be worse. One of my identical twins has the other twin in his phone as “spare parts.” — Jon Birger, author (@jonbirger1) January 31, 2021

When my bf and I met and exchanged numbers it was bc we'd both had terrible surgeries and wanted to share survival tips so he was in my phone as "Paul L pain" (since updated) and I'm in his as "Eva pain management" which he says still applies — Eva Hagberg (@evahagberg) January 30, 2021

Full name for my husband, which I finally changed from “OK Cupid Guy #3” after five years of marriage. — Allison K Williams (@GuerillaMemoir) January 30, 2021