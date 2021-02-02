लोगों ने शेयर किए मोबाइल की कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट में सेव अजीबोगरीब और मजाकिया नाम, पढ़कर हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

हम में से ज्यादातर लोग ऐसा ही करते हैं. ऐसे ही कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपने कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट (Contact List) में सेन नामों को शेयर किया है. जो अब काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

हम लोग जिनसे बहुत प्यार करते हैं, कई बार उन्हें किसी न किसी मजाकिया और अजीबोगरीब नाम से भी पुकार लेते हैं. ऐसे ही इन दिनों मोबाइल के लिए भी एक ट्रेंड सा चल गया है. लोग अपने घर, परिवार और दोस्तों के नंबर को बड़े ही अजीबोगरीब और मजाकिया नाम से सेव कर लेते हैं. हम में से ज्यादातर लोग ऐसा ही करते हैं. ऐसे ही कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपने कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट (Contact List) में सेन नामों को शेयर किया है. जो अब काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

हाल ही में ट्विटर यूजर जेनिफर वोर्टमैन द्वारा शेयर किया गया यह वह पोस्ट है, जिसे आपको बिल्कुल भी मिस नहीं करना चाहिए.  उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, "आज मुझे पता चला कि मेरे पति ने मेरा नंबर अपने फोन में" जेनिफर वोर्टमैन "के रूप में सेव किया है." बस फिर क्या था, इस पोस्ट के शेयर होते ही ट्विटर पर जैसे लाइन ही लग गई हो. लोग एक-एक करके अपने मोबाइल कॉन्टैक्ट के नाम सेव करने लगे. आइए इनपर एक नज़र डालते हैं...

31 जनवरी को साझा की गई इस पोस्ट को तीन लाख से अधिक लाइक और कई प्रतिक्रियाएं मिली हैं. लोगों ने समान रूप से मजेदार कहानियों के साथ कमेंट सेक्शन में कॉन्टैक्ट नेम शेयर किए हैं.

