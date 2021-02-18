Petrol की कीमतों ने लगाया शतक, तो लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, बने ऐसे मजेदार Jokes

ईंधन की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा हो रही है और ट्विटर पर #Petrol100 ट्रेंड कर रहा है. कई लोगों ने मजाक में कहा, कि यह "शतक नहीं बनाना चाहता था". साल की शुरुआती महीनों में ही तेल की कीमतें आसमान छू रहे हैं. कई लोग सरकारी तेल कंपनियों की काफी आलोचना किए जा रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स मीम्स और जोक्स शेयर कर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं…

Wat an innings by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on dis difficult situation. U looked 4 a big one d moment u played ur first ball. Equally supported by Diesel. Great partnership by u 2. Wasn't easy playing against d common people but u both did it👏 #PetrolDieselPriceHike — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 18, 2021

Well played Petrol congratulations to your debut century 🙌#petrol100pic.twitter.com/2PimXDi8U0 — Johny (@naanthamizh) February 18, 2021

Inspiration - @tiwarymanoj bhai ki analogy 😅 — archit wahi (@ruuuuuuuuuuud) February 18, 2021

Petrol Price in Sriganganagar (RAJ) Rs.100+ per litre.

General Public asking for relaxation in prices.

Le Both Center Govt. (BJP)and State Govt. (Congress) blaiming each other and saying to Public :#petrol100#PetrolDieselPriceHike@narendramodi@ashokgehlot51@dpradhanbjppic.twitter.com/8CgOb6eTGA — Mohit Gupta (@im_gupta16) February 18, 2021

Soon India will be the world record holder of highest petrol price.💪🇮🇳#petrol100pic.twitter.com/voaaF7UIXp — BASIL (@BASIIL85) February 17, 2021

As the petrol and diesel prices are touching new highs every day.This is what a common man can do from his end 😣. #PetrolDieselPriceHike#petrol100pic.twitter.com/XqB7GoDzeK — Niranjan Pagadala (@niranjan_nirii) February 17, 2021