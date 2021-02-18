Petrol की कीमतों ने लगाया शतक, तो लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, बने ऐसे मजेदार Jokes

राजस्थान के श्री गंगानगर (Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar) और मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) में नियमित पेट्रोल की खुदरा कीमत 100 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गई है, जिसके बाद लोग सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा निकालने के लिए मीम्स और जोक्स शेयर कर रहे हैं.

Petrol की कीमतों ने लगाया शतक, तो लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, बने ऐसे मजेदार Jokes

Petrol की कीमतों ने लगाया शतक, तो लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, बने ऐसे मजेदार Jokes

राजस्थान के श्री गंगानगर (Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar) और मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) में नियमित पेट्रोल की खुदरा कीमत 100 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गई है, जिसके बाद लोग सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा निकालने के लिए मीम्स और जोक्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. जबकि ब्रांडेड या एडिटिव-लेस पेट्रोल, जो उच्च करों को आकर्षित करता है, ने महाराष्ट्र, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान जैसे राज्यों में कुछ स्थानों पर 100 रुपये का आंकड़ा पार कर दिया है, नियमित रूप से पेट्रोल ने बुधवार को राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर शहर और म.प्र में मनोवैज्ञानिक स्तर को पार कर लिया. राज्य के अनूपपुर में पेट्रोल की कीमत 100.25 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल की कीमत 90.35 रुपये है.

यह भी पढ़ें

ईंधन की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा हो रही है और ट्विटर पर #Petrol100 ट्रेंड कर रहा है. कई लोगों ने मजाक में कहा, कि यह "शतक नहीं बनाना चाहता था". साल की शुरुआती महीनों में ही तेल की कीमतें आसमान छू रहे हैं. कई लोग सरकारी तेल कंपनियों की काफी आलोचना किए जा रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स मीम्स और जोक्स शेयर कर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं…

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


Delhi Petrol Pricememes on petrolPetrol Price
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी (Coronavirus pandemic) के प्रकोप से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें तथा Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 