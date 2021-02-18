Petrol की कीमतों ने लगाया शतक, तो लोगों ने की Memes की बरसात, बने ऐसे मजेदार Jokes

राजस्थान के श्री गंगानगर (Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar) और मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) में नियमित पेट्रोल की खुदरा कीमत 100 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गई है, जिसके बाद लोग सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा निकालने के लिए मीम्स और जोक्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. जबकि ब्रांडेड या एडिटिव-लेस पेट्रोल, जो उच्च करों को आकर्षित करता है, ने महाराष्ट्र, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान जैसे राज्यों में कुछ स्थानों पर 100 रुपये का आंकड़ा पार कर दिया है, नियमित रूप से पेट्रोल ने बुधवार को राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर शहर और म.प्र में मनोवैज्ञानिक स्तर को पार कर लिया. राज्य के अनूपपुर में पेट्रोल की कीमत 100.25 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल की कीमत 90.35 रुपये है.
ईंधन की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा हो रही है और ट्विटर पर #Petrol100 ट्रेंड कर रहा है. कई लोगों ने मजाक में कहा, कि यह "शतक नहीं बनाना चाहता था". साल की शुरुआती महीनों में ही तेल की कीमतें आसमान छू रहे हैं. कई लोग सरकारी तेल कंपनियों की काफी आलोचना किए जा रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स मीम्स और जोक्स शेयर कर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं…
Wat an innings by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on dis difficult situation. U looked 4 a big one d moment u played ur first ball. Equally supported by Diesel. Great partnership by u 2. Wasn't easy playing against d common people but u both did it👏 #PetrolDieselPriceHike— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 18, 2021
Well played Petrol congratulations to your debut century 🙌#petrol100pic.twitter.com/2PimXDi8U0— Johny (@naanthamizh) February 18, 2021
Inspiration - @tiwarymanoj bhai ki analogy 😅— archit wahi (@ruuuuuuuuuuud) February 18, 2021
Didi sahi bole hai..— Roma Abhyankar (@only4roma) February 18, 2021
Petrol @ ₹ 100/Litre ke baad 'pawri' toh gaadi ke saath hi karenge 😶🤪#PawriHoRahiHai#petrol100#MEMES#PawriHoRaiHaipic.twitter.com/Cp3wHUYv2z
Petrol Price in Sriganganagar (RAJ) Rs.100+ per litre.— Mohit Gupta (@im_gupta16) February 18, 2021
General Public asking for relaxation in prices.
Le Both Center Govt. (BJP)and State Govt. (Congress) blaiming each other and saying to Public :#petrol100#PetrolDieselPriceHike@narendramodi@ashokgehlot51@dpradhanbjppic.twitter.com/8CgOb6eTGA
People after Some more Days ...#petrol100pic.twitter.com/CnNNFxD9Wv— Ayush Vaishnav (@AyushVa21516182) February 17, 2021
Soon India will be the world record holder of highest petrol price.💪🇮🇳#petrol100pic.twitter.com/voaaF7UIXp— BASIL (@BASIIL85) February 17, 2021
As the petrol and diesel prices are touching new highs every day.This is what a common man can do from his end 😣. #PetrolDieselPriceHike#petrol100pic.twitter.com/XqB7GoDzeK— Niranjan Pagadala (@niranjan_nirii) February 17, 2021
Diesel celebrating after Petrol scores a century #PetrolDieselPriceHike#petrol100#PetrolPricepic.twitter.com/Iz00pSGZ5T— i@mprady (@prady22) February 16, 2021
After see this #petrol100— Neel Kamal (@NeelKam71287835) February 17, 2021
Le pump owner to customer:-#FarmersMakelndiapic.twitter.com/JERr6iAMSk
#petrol100— Jalil jaan (@Jaliljaan9) February 17, 2021
Best idea let now started pic.twitter.com/Phh963wbKr
#petrol100— Entrepreneur (@Vikas_ojh) February 17, 2021
Game of Hikes pic.twitter.com/dOTYpi7nqS
Meanwhile price of Premium Petrol crossed ₹100 #Petrol100#PetrolDieselPriceHike#ModiFuelScampic.twitter.com/B8igqUAULH— Partha Chakraborty (@aitcpartha) February 15, 2021
When my friend asks petrol pump attendent 'bhaiya 50 ka bharna' #petrol100pic.twitter.com/ysiixE7XcE— Ganesh Karekar (@imGkarekar) February 17, 2021
Petrol touches 100 Rs/litre!— Andy (@iamandy1987) February 18, 2021
Me driving to office: #petrol100pic.twitter.com/SzS3d5KXHq
This valentine's day....— Abhay Mandoliya (@Abhii3808) February 18, 2021
Petrol diesel price RS100#petrol100#ModiHikesPetrolPricepic.twitter.com/xaQmYf7X9q