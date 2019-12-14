NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
ज़रा हटके

नन्हीं एथलीट के पास नहीं थे जूते तो टेप लगा कर ही दौड़ी, 3 गोल्ड जीत कर दिया सबको हैरान

इस नन्हीं एथलीट ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों को हराया और तीन स्वर्ण पदक जीते. बुलोस ने 400 मीटर, 800 मीटर और 1500 मीटर दौड़ में ये पदक हासिल किए.

नन्हीं एथलीट के पास नहीं थे जूते तो टेप लगा कर ही दौड़ी, 3 गोल्ड जीत कर दिया सबको हैरान

फिलिपीन्स 11 साल की एथलीट रिया बुलोस.

खास बातें

  1. खेल के प्रति अपने समर्पण को दिखाते हुए बगैर जूतों के रेस में दौैड़ी एथलीट
  2. बैंडेज की मदद से जूते बनाए
  3. बुलोस ने 400 मीटर, 800 मीटर और 1500 मीटर दौड़ में गोल्ड मैडल हासिल किए
नई दिल्ली:

2019 महिला एथलीटों के लिए बेहद शानदार रहा. इस साल महिलाओं ने स्पोर्ट्स जगत में अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा. भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ियों ने भी राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंचों तक पहुंचने के लिए जी जान से मेहनत की. मसलन इसी साल बैडमिंटन स्टार पीवी सिंधु (PV Sindhu) विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियन (World Badminton Champion) बनने वाली पहली भारतीय बनीं. लेकिन इतनी बड़ी जीत हासिल करना क्या इतना आसान होता है. इस मुकाम तक पहुंचने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत, करने की जरूरत रहती है. ऐसी ही कहानी फिलिपीन्स (Philippines) की 11 साल की एथलीट की है जो अपनी उपलब्धि से इन दिनों चर्चा में है.

हाल ही में फिलिपीन्स की एक 11 साल की एथलीट खेल के प्रति अपने समर्पण को दिखाते हुए बगैर जूतों के रेस में दौड़ी. इंडियन एक्सप्रेस की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक रिया बुलोस (Rhea Bullos) नाम की एक एथलीट इंटर स्कूल रनिंग मीट में अपने पांव में खास तरह के जूते पहन कर दौड़ीं. दरअसल नन्हीं एथलीट ने बैंडेज की मदद से ये जूते बनाए थे, यही नहीं बुलोस ने एंकल और सोल को ढकने के लिए बैंडेज की साइड में अपने तरह के 'नाइकी' लोगो भी जोड़ा.


सीबीएस स्पोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस नन्हीं एथलीट ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों को हराया और तीन स्वर्ण पदक जीते. बुलोस ने 400 मीटर, 800 मीटर और 1500 मीटर दौड़ में ये पदक हासिल किए. कोच  प्रेडीरिक बी. वैलेनजुएला (Predirick B. Valenzuela) ने जब ऑनलाइन एथलीट की फोटो शेयर की तो लोगों ने नाइकी (Nike) से निवेदन किया कि वे बच्ची की मदद के लिए आगे आएं. इसके बाद एक बास्केटबॉल स्टोर के मालिक जैफ कारिआसो (Jeff Cariaso) ने ट्विटर यूजर्स से एथलीट का नंबर मांगा. जिसके बाद बुलोस तक मदद पहुंचा दी गई.



