प्रिंस विलियम और केट मिडिलटन की 'Royal Wedding' की फोटो हो रही हैं VIRAL

केट मिडलटन (Kate) और राजकुमार विलियम (Prince William) की शाही शादी (Royal Wedding) की फोटो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. यह फोटो प्रिंस और केट की तब की है जब दोनों शादी के बाद चर्च से बाहर निकल रहे थे. इस फोटो में प्रिंस रेड कलर की ड्रेस और केट व्हाइट गाउन में नजर आ रही हैं. दोनों की शादी की फोटो वायरल होने के पीछे कारण यह है कि 29 अप्रैल को प्रिंस और केट की शादी की सालगिरह थी.
दोनों की शादी को 9 साल पूरे हो गए. आज से 9 साल पहले यानि 29 अप्रैल 2011 के दिन ही केट मिडलटन और राजकुमार विलियम की शाही शादी लंदन (London) के वेस्टमिंस्टर में हुई थी. प्रिंस की इस शाही शादी में 19,000 हजार मेहमान शामिल हुए थे. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं इस रॉयल कपल की एक झलक के लिए लोग सड़को पर फूल और गिफ्ट लेकर खड़े थे. इस शादी में 8 टियर वाला केक काटा गया था सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं शादी वाले दिन पूरे देश में पब्लिक हॉलिडे दी गई थी.
शादी की 9वीं सालगिरह पर इस शाही जोड़ी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट फोटो शेयर की. फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, आज हमारी शादी के 9 साल पूरे हो गए हैं. ड्यूक और डचेज़ ऑफ़ कैम्ब्रिज की शादी की सालगिरह पर आप सभी के प्यारे संदेशों के लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद. वहीं केंसिंगटन पैलेस ने भी अपने अकाउंट से शाही जोड़े को बधाई देते हुए उनकी थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर की.
इस शादी की कई फोटो वायरल हुई थी. एक फोटो केट की बहन पिप्पा मिडलटन की थी. एक फोटो में यह रॉयल कपल बकिंघम पैलेस की बालकनी में खड़े हैं.
As requested on my story, over the next few days I will be posting about William and Kate's wedding on 29th April 2011 ahead of their 9th wedding anniversary. Let's start with Kate's iconic wedding dress. The gown was created by English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen. The ivory gown of white satin gazar incorporated floral motifs cut from machine-made lace, appliquéd onto silk net (tulle) by workers from the Royal School of Needlework. The gown featured a full skirt with box pleats, a V-neck line, long sleeves and a 9 foot train. The dress had a series of lace motifs including a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock to represent England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. On the back were 58 buttons of gazar and organza, which fasten by means of rouleau loops. The veil was held in place by the Cartier Scroll Tiara, made in 1936 and lent to her by the Queen. It was purchased by the Queen's father, King George VI, for his wife Elizabeth three weeks before his accession. Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) received the tiara from her mother on her 18th birthday. Catherine's hair was styled in loose curls for the occasion by hair dresser James Pryce of the Richard Ward Salon. For the customary bridal themes of "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue", Catherine's gown had lace appointments (the old), diamond earrings given by her parents (the new), the Queen's tiara (the borrowed), and a blue ribbon sewn into the bodice (the blue). The shoes were also from Alexander McQueen and had a lace pattern matching the dress with appliques made by the Royal School of Needlework. The bride's shield-shaped wired bouquet, designed by Derek Connolly, contained myrtle, Lily of the Valley, Sweet William and hyacinth.
इस फोटो में प्रिंस और केट एक दूसरे को शादी के बाद किस करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. इस फोटो में बाइड की बगल में खड़ी एक तीन साल की बच्ची अपने कान को बंद करते हुए भी दिखाई दे रही है. यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है.
Ah! How has it been almost 9 years already!????❤ HRH Prince William of Wales wed Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, his longtime partner on 29th April 2011 and the whole world is very grateful for that. The best Duke and Duchess don't @ me????
Royal Wedding 2011: Here are British Royal Family Members/Spencer Family that attended the Royal Wedding: 1. HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh 2. HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall 3. HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence 4. Peter and Autumn Phillips 5. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall 6. HRH Princess Eugenie of York, HRH The Duke of York and HRH Princess Beatrice of York 7. TRH The Earl and Countess of Wessex (their daughter was a bridesmaid and their son was too young to attend the wedding) 8. Charles, 9th Earl Spencer (Diana's brother), his fiancée Karen Gordon and son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp (behind Karen) 9. (l-r) Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Kitty Spencer (Earl Spencer's daughters) 10. Carole and James Middleton
प्रिंस विलियम और केट के तीन बच्चे हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने छोटे बेटे का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया था.