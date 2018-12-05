Priyanka-Nick Wedding - इन 5 वजहों से प्रियंका चोपड़ा हैं परफेक्ट मॉर्डन ब्राइड

CELEBRATIONS BEGIN @priyankachopra is a vision in a fabulously folksy, multi-hued organdy ensemble, inspired by a vintage AJSK collection at her Mehndi, teamed with heirloom jewellery designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla by @sabooatajsk @nickjonas looks dashing in our aqua bakhiya kurta The Jodhpur Fairytale Wedding conceptualised, visualised and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Event planning and execution by @motwane.co Production by Expressions Florals by Havovi . #priyankachopra #nickjonas #mamajonas #papajonas #joejonas #sophieturner #kevinjonas #daniellejonas #jonasfamily #royalwedding #vibrant #beautiful #umaidbhavanpalace #jodhpur #abujanisandeepkhosla #ajskbride #mehndi #indianwedding # decor photo credit @josevilla @josephradhik @storiesbyjosephradhik styled by @stylebyami
WHEN THE STARS DANCED UPON THE EARTH @priyankachopra wears an intricately hand embroidered gold and silver sequin sari and a deliciously delicate yet opulent, necklace featuring a cascade of pear shaped diamonds suspended from a row of marquise diamonds. A masterpiece designed by ABU JANI SANDEEP KHOSLA BY SABOO @sabooatajsk The Jodhpur Fairytale Wedding conceptualised, visualised and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Event planning and execution by @motwane.co Production by Expressions Florals by Havovi .
And forever starts now... @nickjonas
Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra makes for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga. Hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork embroidery creates this piece of impossible couture. 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India took 3720 hours to create this modern masterpiece. As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece. Nick Jonas @nickjonas wears a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Image Courtesy: People Magazine (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. @people Photography by @josevilla / @gettyimages Priyanka's shoes by Sabyasachi Accessories @sabyasachiaccessories Nick's shoes by Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld Wardrobe @stylebyami Makeup: @mickeycontractor Hair: @hairbypriyanka Wedding Design: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla @abujanisandeepkhosla Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace @umaidbhawanpalace
"I DO" @priyankachopra @nickjonas Priyanka Chopra Looks Ethereal In A Custom @falgunishanepeacockindia Outfit At Her Wedding Reception In The Capital.. A Silver Blush Beaded Lehenga, Which Took 80 Craftsmen And 12000 Hours Of Work To Create This beautiful Outfit. The Bespoke Piece Embedded With Crystal Hans Embroidered Motifs From The Jodhpur Wedding ie Elephants Birds Flowers Butterflies. Styled by The Lovely @stylebyami @shnoy09 Jewellery by @khannajewellerskj
