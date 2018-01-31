So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! pic.twitter.com/sRvj5eoyRb— BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 30, 2018
गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस मेघालय में करीब 15 साल से सत्ता में है. यहां 27 फरवरी को मतदान है.
#WATCH Congress' Renuka Chowdhury reacts to BJP's allegation stating that Rahul Gandhi wore a jacket worth Rs.70,000, laughs and says, 'I can show you the same jacket for Rs 700.' pic.twitter.com/8JHCrHbw4B— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
