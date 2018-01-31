NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
राहुल गांधी ने रॉक कॉन्‍सर्ट में पहनी 63 हजार की जैकेट, कांग्रेस बोली - 'ये तो 700 रुपये में मिलती है'

रॉक कॉन्‍सर्ट को लेकर जिस चीज पर सबसे ज्‍यादा चर्चा हो रही है वो है राहुल गांधी की जैकेट. जी हां, उनकी जैकेट ने बीजेपी नेताओं को 'सूट-बूट' वाले बयान पर पलटवार करने का मौका दे दिया है.

,
राहुल गांधी ने रॉक कॉन्‍सर्ट में पहनी 63 हजार की जैकेट, कांग्रेस बोली - 'ये तो 700 रुपये में मिलती है'

राहुल गांधी की इस जैकेट की कीमत 63 हजार 400 रुपये बताई जा रही है

खास बातें

  1. राहुल गांधी ने एक रॉक कॉन्‍सर्ट में काले रंग की जैकेट पहनी हुई थी
  2. राहुल की इस जैकेट पर राजनीति शुरू हो गई है
  3. बीजेपी राहुल को 'सूट-बूट की सरकार' वाले बयान की याद द‍िला रही है
नई द‍िल्‍ली : कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी मंगलवार शाम मेघालय में एक रॉक कॉन्‍सर्ट में नज़र आए. इस दौरान उन्‍होंने काले रंग की जैकेट और जीन्‍स पहनी हुई थी. कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष ने वहां मौजूद लोगों को संबोध‍ित भी क‍िया. लेकिन इस कॉन्‍सर्ट को लेकर जिस चीज पर सबसे ज्‍यादा चर्चा हो रही है वो है राहुल गांधी की जैकेट.  जी हां, उनकी जैकेट ने बीजेपी नेताओं को 'सूट-बूट' वाले बयान पर पलटवार करने का मौका दे दिया है. 

राहुल गांधी की ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देख आप भी कहेंगे...वो STAR से कम नहीं

बीजेपी की मेघालय यूनिट ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'तो राहुल गांधी जी व्यापक भ्रष्टाचार द्वारा मेघालय के सरकारी खजाने को चूसने के बाद ब्लैक मनी से सूट बूट की सरकार? हमारे दुखों पर गाना गाने की बजाय, आप मेघालय की नकारा सरकार का रिपोर्ट कार्ड दे सकते थे. आपकी उदासीनता हमारा मजाक उड़ाती है.' 

यही नहीं बीजेपी ने 47 साल के राहुल गांधी और उस जैकेट की फोटो भी शेयर की है. उनके इस लुक की कीमत 63 हजार 400 रुपये है. यह जैकेट ब्रिटिश लग्जरी फैशन ब्रैंड बरबरी ने बनाया है.
दरअसल, इस ट्वीट के जरिए बीजेपी ने राहुल गांधी के उस आरोप का सीधा जवाब दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने पीएम मोदी की सरकार को सूट-बूट वाली सरकार बताया था. आपको याद दिला दें कि साल 2015 में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा से मुलाकात के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने जो सूट पहना था उसमें उनका नाम लिखा हुआ था. इसके बाद राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा था. पीएम मोदी ने वह सूट एक ही बार पहना और बाद में जब उसकी नीलामी हुई तो उससे चार करोड़ 31 लाख रुपये मिले थे.

राहुल गांधी ने मेघालय में कथित तौर पर चर्चों को पैसे की पेशकश पर बीजेपी को घेरा

वहीं, कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने कहा कि सूट-बूट वाली सरकार ऐसे आरोप लगा रही है. उन्होंने कहा, 'ऐसे आरोपों पर समझ नहीं आता कि हंसा जाए या फिर रोया जाए. बीजेपी के लोग राहुल गांधी को देखकर बहुत अधिक हताश हो चुके हैं. ये लोग क्या काम करते हैं? क्या बैठकर ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग वेबसाइट पर चीजों के दाम चेक करते रहते हैं. ऐसी ही जैकेट 700 रुपए में मिल सकती है. अगर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी चाहें तो मैं उन्हें तोहफे में एक भेज सकती हूं. यह आलोचना ऐसी सरकार के लोगों की तरफ से आ रही है जो अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के स्वागत के लिए पूरे सूट पर अपना नाम लिखवाकर पहनते हैं.' गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस मेघालय में करीब 15 साल से सत्ता में है. यहां 27 फरवरी को मतदान है.

Video: गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के दौरान छठी पंक्ति में राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस ने जताया ऐतराज


