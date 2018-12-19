राजस्थान की प्रिया शर्मा ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, यूं किया भारत का नाम किया रौशन

Flying officer #PriyaSharma is the 7th woman to become an Indian airforce fighter pilot.— Muttu (@DBangari28) December 18, 2018
Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/9TN7i0YBHi
It is a proud moment for India as the nation gets its 7th female fighter pilot #PriyaSharma from Rajasthan. An alumni of #IIITKota she is the 7th woman fighter pilot in India. Passed out of the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad as Flying Officer along with 23 other women & 115 men. pic.twitter.com/02V60LntgC— ALLENCareerInstitute (@ALLENkota) December 18, 2018
