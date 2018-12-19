NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
राजस्थान की प्रिया शर्मा ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, यूं किया भारत का नाम किया रौशन

प्रिया शर्मा भारत की सातवीं महिला पायलेट बन गई हैं. जबकि राजस्थान से वह तीसरी महिला फाइटर पायलेट बनीं.

,
राजस्थान की प्रिया शर्मा ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, यूं किया भारत का नाम किया रौशन

भारत की 7वीं महिला फाइटर पॉयलेट नहीं प्रिया शर्मा

नई दिल्ली: हाल ही में आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत के महिलाओं को लड़ाकू भूमिकाएं ना देने पर बड़ा बयान दिया. उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं के पास अपने बच्चे बड़े करने की जिम्मेदारी पहले है और साथी जवानों पर ताक-झांक के आरोप न लगें, इसीलिए महिलाओं को लड़ने के लिए नहीं भेजा जाता. (यहां पढ़ें आर्मी चीफ का पूरा बयान) इस बयान को लेकर ट्विटर पर जमकर आलोचना की गई. लेकिन अब राजस्थान की प्रिया शर्मा भारत का नाम रौशन कर रिकॉर्ड बनाया है. 
 
जी हां, प्रिया शर्मा भारत की सातवीं महिला पायलेट बन गई हैं. जबकि राजस्थान से वह तीसरी महिला फाइटर पायलेट बनीं. प्रिया शर्मा हैदराबाद की एयर फोर्स अकेडमी से 115 पुरुष और 23 महिलाओं को पीछे छोड़ पहली ग्रैजुएट फ्लाइंग ऑफिसर बनीं. कोटा के IIIT से पढ़ाई की और 2017 में अपनी ट्रेनिंग के लिए डुंडीगल और हकीमपेट के लिये गईं.

प्रिया ने कहा बतौर फाइटर पायलेट, 'मैं ये कहना चाहूंगी कि आपको भी कोशिश करनी चाहिए. मोहना, प्रतिभा और मुझसे (राजस्थान की तीनों फाइटर पायलेट के नाम), राजस्थान की लड़कियां डिफेंस फोर्स जॉइन करने के लिए प्रेरित हो सकें.'
प्रिया ने आगे कहा कि कोई भी काम पुरुष या महिला के लिए नही होता. ये सिर्फ हमारे फैसले पर निर्भर करता है कि हम क्या चुनते हैं. हमनें (प्रिया शर्मा, मोहना और प्रतिभा) अपने मन की आवाज सुनी और अपने देश का मान बढ़ाया.

वीडियो - पूरा हुआ सपना : फाइटर पायलट बनीं 3 महिला ऑफिसर
 


