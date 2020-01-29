NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
पैर दिखने लगा नीला तो शख्स भागता हुआ पहुंचा अस्पताल, फिर असलियत का हुआ खुलासा तो...

वेबसाइट वेबएमडी (WebMD) के जरिए कोई भी पता कर सकता है कि आपको किस बिमारी के लक्षण हैं. एक शख्स के पैर नीले पड़ गए थे. उसने जब इस वेबसाइट पर बीमारी जानने की कोशिश की तो वहां से पता चला कि उनको "Deep Vein Thrombosis" है.

,
पैर दिखने लगा नीला तो शख्स भागता हुआ पहुंचा अस्पताल, फिर असलियत का हुआ खुलासा तो...

र दिखने लगा नीला तो शख्स भागता हुआ पहुंचा अस्पताल, निकला ये..

इतना पढ़कर वो भागते हुए अस्पताल पहुंचे. लेकिन जब असलियत सामने आई तो वहां मौजूद सभी लोगों ने अपना सिर पकड़ लिया. जानकर आपको भी हंसी आ जाएगी. 

शनिवार को ट्विटर पर मार्क श्रेबर (Mark Shrayber) ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया क्या हुआ जब नोटिक किया कि उनका पैर नीले पड़ने लगा है. उन्होंने कहा कि हेल्थ वेबसाइट वेबएमडी पर  "Deep Vein Thrombosis" के लक्षण पाने के बाद वो इमरजेंसी रूम की तलाश करने लगे.

सैन फ्रांसिस्को के रहने वाले मार्क ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''मैं इमरजेंसी रूम में गया क्योंकि मेरे पैर नीले पड़ रहे थे.'' वेब एमडी ने बताया कि मुझे "Deep Vein Thrombosis" है. अस्पताल पहुंचा तो पता चला कि मुझे "Deep Vein Thrombosis" नहीं है, बल्कि ये नीली जीन्स पहनने की वजह से हुआ था. 

डीप वेन थ्रोम्बोसिस क्या है?
डीप वेन थ्रोम्बोसिस (DVT) धून के थक्का जमने से जुड़ी एक स्थिति होती है. जब शरीर की किसी एक या कई गहरी नरों में ब्लड क्लोट बन जाता है तो उसे डीवीटी या डीप वेन थ्रोम्बोसिस के नाम से जाना जाता है.

उनका ये ट्वीट खूब वायरल हो रहा है. उन्होंने ये ट्वीट 25 जनवरी को शेयर किया गया था, जिसके अब तक 3 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स और 33 हजार बार रि-ट्वीट किया जा चुका है. ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

