पैर दिखने लगा नीला तो शख्स भागता हुआ पहुंचा अस्पताल, फिर असलियत का हुआ खुलासा तो...

वेबसाइट वेबएमडी (WebMD) के जरिए कोई भी पता कर सकता है कि आपको किस बिमारी के लक्षण हैं. एक शख्स के पैर नीले पड़ गए थे. उसने जब इस वेबसाइट पर बीमारी जानने की कोशिश की तो वहां से पता चला कि उनको "Deep Vein Thrombosis" है. इतना पढ़कर वो भागते हुए अस्पताल पहुंचे. लेकिन जब असलियत सामने आई तो वहां मौजूद सभी लोगों ने अपना सिर पकड़ लिया. जानकर आपको भी हंसी आ जाएगी.

TikTok Viral Video: विराट कोहली को बाउंड्री पर देख फैन्स चिल्लाने लगे- 'अनुष्का आ गई...', 7 लाख बार देखा गया वीडियो

शनिवार को ट्विटर पर मार्क श्रेबर (Mark Shrayber) ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया क्या हुआ जब नोटिक किया कि उनका पैर नीले पड़ने लगा है. उन्होंने कहा कि हेल्थ वेबसाइट वेबएमडी पर "Deep Vein Thrombosis" के लक्षण पाने के बाद वो इमरजेंसी रूम की तलाश करने लगे.

बेटी की शादी से पहले दूल्हे के पिता संग भागी मां लौटी वापिस, पति ने छोड़ा तो किया ऐसा...

Went to the ER because “my legs have turned blue and Web MD says I have deep vein thrombosis.”



Was this it? The big one?



No! I have the “dumbass who doesn't wash his new jeans before wearing them” disease and I would like to be executed immediately. — Mark (@MShrayber) January 25, 2020

सैन फ्रांसिस्को के रहने वाले मार्क ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''मैं इमरजेंसी रूम में गया क्योंकि मेरे पैर नीले पड़ रहे थे.'' वेब एमडी ने बताया कि मुझे "Deep Vein Thrombosis" है. अस्पताल पहुंचा तो पता चला कि मुझे "Deep Vein Thrombosis" नहीं है, बल्कि ये नीली जीन्स पहनने की वजह से हुआ था.

बर्फीली सड़क से फिसलकर कार ने खाई पलटी, पहाड़ से गिरी और फिर... देखें हादसे का पूरा Video

डीप वेन थ्रोम्बोसिस क्या है?

डीप वेन थ्रोम्बोसिस (DVT) धून के थक्का जमने से जुड़ी एक स्थिति होती है. जब शरीर की किसी एक या कई गहरी नरों में ब्लड क्लोट बन जाता है तो उसे डीवीटी या डीप वेन थ्रोम्बोसिस के नाम से जाना जाता है.

पीछे से लड़के ने मारा मुक्का तो Attack करने के लिए हाथी ने लगा दी दौड़, देखें पूरा Video

उनका ये ट्वीट खूब वायरल हो रहा है. उन्होंने ये ट्वीट 25 जनवरी को शेयर किया गया था, जिसके अब तक 3 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स और 33 हजार बार रि-ट्वीट किया जा चुका है. ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

Went through a phase where I was seriously concerned I had a brain tumor or something because everything I ate - including things like pasta with marinara sauce- tasted like peppermint. Finally realized a bottle of peppermint extract had spilled all over my pots and pans — Stephanie H. Damassa (@SLHDC) January 25, 2020

In high school, the guidance counsellor pulled me aside to ask me if everything at home was okay. I then had to explain my sliced up hands were because of the new demon kitten I brought home. — Candace Forsyth (@xcannedx) January 26, 2020