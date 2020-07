14 पैरों वाले कॉकरोच की फोटो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया बवाल, देख लोगों के उड़े होश

During an expedition, there are some animals which you find unexpectedly, while there are others that you hope to find. One of the animal that we hoped to find was a deep sea cockroach affectionately known as Darth Vader Isopod. The staff on our expedition team could not contain their excitement when they finally saw one, holding it triumphantly in the air! #SJADES2018

