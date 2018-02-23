NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
एक छोटे से सांप ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मेलबर्न में हलचल पैदा कर दी. मेलबर्न की सबसे बिजी रोज पर दोपहर में करीब 12.30 बजे खतरनाक सांप आया. एक टाइगर स्नेक ने मेलबर्न स्पेंसर और कॉलिन्स स्ट्रीट पर हलचल पैदा कर दी.

,
सड़क पर घूम रहा था जहरीला सांप, पीछे पड़ा लोगों के तो जानिए क्या हुआ

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मेलबर्न में सड़क पर आया सांप.

खास बातें

  1. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मेलबर्न में सड़क पर आया सांप.
  2. टाइगर स्नैक ने मेलबर्न स्पेंसर एंड कॉलिन्स स्ट्रीट पर हलचल पैदा कर दी.
  3. स्नेक कैचर गोल्ड स्मिथ ने सांप को पकड़ा.
नई दिल्ली: एक छोटे से सांप ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मेलबर्न में हलचल पैदा कर दी. मेलबर्न की सबसे बिजी रोज पर दोपहर में करीब 12.30 बजे खतरनाक सांप आया. एक टाइगर स्नेक ने मेलबर्न स्पेंसर और कॉलिन्स स्ट्रीट पर हलचल पैदा कर दी. ये सांप सड़क के पास ही बैठा हुआ था. जैसे ही लोगों ने देखा तो भाग निकले. जिसके बाद सबसे ज्यादा चलती फिरती सड़क पर कोई नहीं आया. ट्विटर पर सिटी ऑफ मेलबर्न ने ट्वीट किया- ''कृप्या कॉलिन्स एंड स्पेंसर स्ट्रीट से दूर रहें. इस वक्त हम सांप को पकड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.''

  जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर ये स्ट्रीट ट्रेंड करने लगी. 9 News की खबर के मुताबिक, स्नेक कैचर गोल्ड स्मिथ ने स्नेक को पकड़ा. गोल्डस्मिथ ने बताया कि स्नेक काफी जख्मी था और कार से उसकी टक्कर हो गई थी.

उनको अब उम्मीद है कि स्पेंसर कॉलिन्स स्ट्रीक अब पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है. बता दें, टाइगर स्नेक काफी खतरनाक होते हैं और इसके कांटने से बहुत जल्दी मौत हो सकती है. 


AustraliaMelbourneSpencer and Collins streetssnaketiger snake

