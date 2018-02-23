सड़क पर घूम रहा था जहरीला सांप, पीछे पड़ा लोगों के तो जानिए क्या हुआ

जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर ये स्ट्रीट ट्रेंड करने लगी. 9 News की खबर के मुताबिक, स्नेक कैचर गोल्ड स्मिथ ने स्नेक को पकड़ा. गोल्डस्मिथ ने बताया कि स्नेक काफी जख्मी था और कार से उसकी टक्कर हो गई थी.
Please avoid the corner of Collins & Spencer streets. We’re currently trying to remove a snake who seems to be a little lost. pic.twitter.com/ujN3IU52uw— City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) February 22, 2018
GOOD NEWS: The snake in the drain has been rescued and we didn’t even need @SamuelLJackson . Thanks to Barry from Snake Catcher Victoria. pic.twitter.com/m9xjghd8NO— City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) February 22, 2018
