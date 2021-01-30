Snowy Owl: 130 साल बाद न्यूयॉर्क के सेंट्रल पार्क में पहली बार देखा गया बर्फीला उल्लू

I've been asked by a few people about the historic record of Snowy Owl in Central Park. The only one I can find is mid-December 1890 by an L. S. Foster. Published in Proceedings of Linnaean Society of New York, no. 3. 1891, 6. @LinnaeanNY — Paul Sweet (@pablo_dulce) January 27, 2021

स्नो आउल आर्कटिक टुंड्रा (Arctic tundra) में पाए जाते हैं और सर्दियों के दौरान दक्षिण की ओर पलायन करते हैं. वे अधिकतर लांग आईलैंड या समुद्र तटों पर देखे जाते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर भी ये पक्षी एक सेलिब्रिटी बन गया, जिसके बारे में लोग जमकर चर्चा करते दिखे. सेंट्रल पार्क में इस स्नो आउल को देखने के लिए काफी लोग इकट्ठा हो गए. लोगों ने ना सिर्फ पार्क विजिट किया बल्कि सोशल मीडिया पर भी स्नो आउल की कई तस्वीरें पोस्ट की. यह खूबसूरत पक्षी इन दिनों सुर्खियों में छाया है.

The SNOWY OWL of the Central Park North Meadow was not much bothered by the crows that gathered around it earlier and that have now returned. People are staying behind distant fences and being quiet and respectful. pic.twitter.com/BKjGPRiKCZ — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 27, 2021

न्यूयॉर्क सिटी डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ़ पार्क्स एंड रिक्रिएशन ने भी उसकी सेफ्टी के लिए ट्वीट किया, “स्नो आउल प्राइवेसी पसंद करते हैं और उन्हें स्कॉप्स या दूरबीन से देखा जाता है. कृपया उनसे उचित दूरी बनाए रखें ताकि हर कोई इस खूबसूरत पक्षी को देख सके.” लिनियायन सोसाइटी ऑफ़ न्यूयॉर्क ने भी बर्ड वाचर्स के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की, जिसके मुताबिक, ‘उनसे उचित दूरी बनाए रखें, स्नो आउल के आसपास चुप रहें और उस पर फ्लैशलाइट न चमकाएं.'

It was truly wonderful to get the opportunity to see the historic rare appearance of the Snowy Owl in Central Park in NYC even for a moment. (1/27/2021) #NaturePhotography#SnowyOwl#birdcp#birdphotography#wildlifepic.twitter.com/PGOt97Y6ML — Vee Nabong (@VenusNabs) January 28, 2021