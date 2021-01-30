Snowy Owl: 130 साल बाद न्यूयॉर्क के सेंट्रल पार्क में पहली बार देखा गया बर्फीला उल्लू

न्यूयॉर्क के एनिमल लवर्स के लिए बुधवार का दिन बेहद खास रहा, क्योंकि वहां एक दुर्लभ स्नो आउल (Snowy Owl) देखने को मिला. विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि ये उल्लू यहां पिछली एक सदी से नहीं देखा गया है.

न्यूयॉर्क के एनिमल लवर्स के लिए बुधवार का दिन बेहद खास रहा, क्योंकि वहां एक दुर्लभ स्नो आउल (Snowy Owl) देखने को मिला. विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि ये उल्लू यहां पिछली एक सदी से नहीं देखा गया है. जानकारी सामने आते ही इस खूबसूरत स्नो आउल की एक झलक पाने के लिए बर्ड वॉचर्स और वाइल्डलाइफ में इंटरेस्ट रखने वाले न्यूयॉर्क सिटी के सेंट्रल पार्क (New York City's Central Park) पहुंचे. खबरों के मुताबिक, ऐसा पहली बार है जब 130 साल में सेंट्रल पार्क में स्नो आउल देखा गया है. अमेरिकन म्यूजियम ऑफ नेचुरल हिस्ट्री (American Museum of Natural History) में ऑर्निथोलॉजी विभाग के कलेक्शन मेनेजर पॉल स्वीट ने कहा, कि सेंट्रल पार्क में स्नो आउल आखिरी बार 1890 से पहले दिखाई दिया था.

स्नो आउल आर्कटिक टुंड्रा (Arctic tundra) में पाए जाते हैं और सर्दियों के दौरान दक्षिण की ओर पलायन करते हैं. वे अधिकतर लांग आईलैंड या समुद्र तटों पर देखे जाते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर भी ये पक्षी एक सेलिब्रिटी बन गया, जिसके बारे में लोग जमकर चर्चा करते दिखे. सेंट्रल पार्क में इस स्नो आउल को देखने के लिए काफी लोग इकट्ठा हो गए. लोगों ने ना सिर्फ पार्क विजिट किया बल्कि सोशल मीडिया पर भी स्नो आउल की कई तस्वीरें पोस्ट की. यह खूबसूरत पक्षी इन दिनों सुर्खियों में छाया है.

न्यूयॉर्क सिटी डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ़ पार्क्स एंड रिक्रिएशन ने भी उसकी सेफ्टी के लिए ट्वीट किया, “स्नो आउल प्राइवेसी पसंद करते हैं और उन्हें स्कॉप्स या दूरबीन से देखा जाता है. कृपया उनसे उचित दूरी बनाए रखें ताकि हर कोई इस खूबसूरत पक्षी को देख सके.” लिनियायन सोसाइटी ऑफ़ न्यूयॉर्क ने भी बर्ड वाचर्स के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की, जिसके मुताबिक, ‘उनसे उचित दूरी बनाए रखें, स्नो आउल के आसपास चुप रहें और उस पर फ्लैशलाइट न चमकाएं.'

