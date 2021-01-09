साउथ इंडियन ने कबाब के साथ खाया चावल, खूब उड़ा मजाक, लोग बोले- ये कबाब का मर्डर है...

My Lucknowi in-laws sweetly sent Tunday kebab paste for my south Indian parents. My parents excitedly fried up the kebabs and ate them with... plain rice and poriyal. My spouse is horrified. — SpuddyKat (@spadjay) January 5, 2021

दरअसल, ट्वीट्स का ये सिलसिला तब शुरु हुआ जब एक साउथ इंडियन कपल ने लखनवी टुंडे कबाब (Lucknowi Tunday kebabs) के साथ चावल खाए. इस ट्वीट को सबसे पहले यूजर @spadjay ने शेयर किया. उसने बताया कि ‘मेरे लखनवी सास-ससुर ने मेरे साउथ इंडियन पैरेंट्स के लिए टुंडे कबाब पेस्ट भेजा था. मेरे पैरेंट्स ने पहले तो उसे फ्राई किया और फिर उसे सादे चावल और पोरियल के साथ खाया. मेरे पति ये देखकर हैरान रह गए.

Its like eating Makke di roti with Sambhar 😆😆😆 — Amrik Singh (@amrikgandhi09) January 5, 2021

As a Lucknavi, I can't tell you how unsettling this is for me to read 😳🥺🥺 — Kaavyya Kesarwani (@kaavyya) January 5, 2021

My lakhnawi heart was a bit shook, but I guess, to each their own?



*Cries a little, but also happy for your family getting to taste the magic * — Anamika Garg (@wonder_hooman) January 5, 2021

That's murder of Kebabs 😂😂 but if they like the taste of it with rice then it's good for them — What's in a name (@_chaosandorder) January 6, 2021

It tasted particularly good with curd rice 😊 — WhatDJThinks (@divyanthj) January 5, 2021

I was initially horrified and then thought of the time my Bengali aunt was given some caviar from Ukraine and fried them up with some batter, green chilies etc and served with rice and dal - as we usually do to fish roe from Rohu or Hilsa. — Saugato Datta (@sd268) January 5, 2021

I've watched, with horrified fascination, a white guest at an Indian wedding put Thayir Sadam inside Dosai (instead of Potato masala), rolling it up and eating it like a burrito... — Antony R. Julian (@AntonyRJulian1) January 6, 2021

बता दें कि टुंडे कबाब मूल रूप से लखनऊ का एक खास व्यंजन है, जो और कई तरीके से तैयार किया जाता है. इन्हें खासतौर पर रूमाली रोटी के साथ खाया जाता है. यह ताजे प्याज के छल्ले और पुदीने की चटनी जैसे मसालों के साथ भी खाया जाता है. इसलिए, जब कबाब को चावल के साथ खाया गया, तो इंटरनेट पर लोग ये देखकर काफी हैरान हो गए और तरह-तरह के कमेंट्स करने लगे. एक यूजर ने कहा, जैसे ये बिल्कुल वैसा है जैसे मक्के दी रोटी विथ सांभर. एक ने कहा- मुझे तो ये पढ़ते हुए भी अजीब लग रहा है. वहीं, एक यूजर ने कहा- ये कबाब की हत्या है. आगे आप खुद देखिए फनी ट्वीट्स...