साउथ इंडियन ने कबाब के साथ खाया चावल, खूब उड़ा मजाक, लोग बोले- ये कबाब का मर्डर है...

एक साउथ इंडियन कपल ने लखनवी टुंडे कबाब (Lucknowi Tunday kebabs) के साथ चावल खाए. इस ट्वीट को सबसे पहले यूजर @spadjay ने शेयर किया. उसने बताया कि ‘मेरे लखनवी सास-ससुर ने मेरे साउथ इंडियन पैरेंट्स के लिए टुंडे कबाब पेस्ट भेजा था.

साउथ इंडियन ने कबाब के साथ खाया चावल, खूब उड़ा मजाक, लोग बोले- ये कबाब का मर्डर है...

साउथ इंडियन ने कबाब के साथ खाया चावल, खूब उड़ा मजाक

कुछ लोग खाने-पीने के काफी शौकीन होते हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर नए-नए फूड आइटम्स के वीडियो शेयर करते रहते हैं. इन्हीं वीडियोज़ को देखकर बाकी लोग भी उस फूड आइटम को खाने और उसे घर पर बनाने की कोशिश करते हैं. बहुत से फूड आइटम्स ऐसे होते हैं, जिन्हें खाने का एक खास तरीका होता है. कुछ क्षेत्रों के अपने-अपने खास फूड आइटम्स भी होते हैं. जैसे दाल-बाटी, इडली सांभर, मक्के की रोटी और सरसों का साग, लेकिन अगर इन्हें हम इस तरीके से न खाकर किसी और तरीके से खाएं, तो क्या ये बढ़िया लगेगा. जैसे अगर हम मक्के की रोटी को सांभर के साथ खाएं और बाटी को सरसों के साग के साथ खाएं, तो क्या हमें उनका असली स्वाद मिल पाएगा, बिल्कुल नहीं. बस ऐसा ही कुछ हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर लोग बड़े ही अजीबोगरीब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

दरअसल, ट्वीट्स का ये सिलसिला तब शुरु हुआ जब एक साउथ इंडियन कपल ने लखनवी टुंडे कबाब (Lucknowi Tunday kebabs) के साथ चावल खाए. इस ट्वीट को सबसे पहले यूजर @spadjay ने शेयर किया. उसने बताया कि ‘मेरे लखनवी सास-ससुर ने मेरे साउथ इंडियन पैरेंट्स के लिए टुंडे कबाब पेस्ट भेजा था. मेरे पैरेंट्स ने पहले तो उसे फ्राई किया और फिर उसे सादे चावल और पोरियल के साथ खाया. मेरे पति ये देखकर हैरान रह गए.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


बता दें कि टुंडे कबाब मूल रूप से लखनऊ का एक खास व्यंजन है, जो और कई तरीके से तैयार किया जाता है. इन्हें खासतौर पर रूमाली रोटी के साथ खाया जाता है. यह ताजे प्याज के छल्ले और पुदीने की चटनी जैसे मसालों के साथ भी खाया जाता है. इसलिए, जब कबाब को चावल के साथ खाया गया, तो इंटरनेट पर लोग ये देखकर काफी हैरान हो गए और तरह-तरह के कमेंट्स करने लगे. एक यूजर ने कहा, जैसे ये बिल्कुल वैसा है जैसे मक्के दी रोटी विथ सांभर. एक ने कहा- मुझे तो ये पढ़ते हुए भी अजीब लग रहा है. वहीं, एक यूजर ने कहा- ये कबाब की हत्या है. आगे आप खुद देखिए फनी ट्वीट्स...

South Indiankebabs with riceViral post
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी (Coronavirus pandemic) के प्रकोप से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें तथा Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 