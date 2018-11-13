NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
स्पाइडरमैन, एक्समैन के जनक स्टैन ली का निधन, Superheros ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

'एक्समैन', 'एवेंजर्स' और 'ब्लैक पैंथर' के निर्माता स्टैन ली (Stan Lee) का निधन हो चुका है. 95 वर्षीय स्टैन ली ने सोमवार को अंतिम सांस ली.

'एक्समैन', 'एवेंजर्स' और 'ब्लैक पैंथर' के निर्माता स्टैन ली (Stan Lee) का निधन हो चुका है. 95 वर्षीय स्टैन ली ने सोमवार को अंतिम सांस ली. समाचार एजेंसी सिन्हुआ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, ली ने अपना करियर 1939 में शुरू किया था और 'मार्वल' कॉमिक्स से वे 1961 से जुड़े थे. 12 नवंबर को लॉस एंजेलिस के अस्पताल में निधन हुआ. किशोर रहते ही वो मार्वल कॉमिक्स से जुड़ गए थे और आखिरी वक्त तक कॉमिक्स से जुड़े रहे. 

Avengers: Infinity War: दुनिया को बचाने वाले 'स्पाइडर मैन' जब खरीद न पाए बीयर, ली इनकी मदद
 
उन्हें 'मार्वल' कॉमिक्स के निर्माता के साथ-साथ कॉमिक्स के इतिहास का सबसे महान व्यक्ति माना जाता है. उन्होंने 'स्पाइडरमैन', 'एक्समैन', 'द फैंटास्टिक फोर', 'द एवेंजर्स' और कई अन्य पात्रों का सह-निर्माण किया. उन्होंने उस वक्त रंग बिरंगे कॉमिक्स का इजाद किया जिस वक्त ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट कार्टून्स आया करते थे. सुपरहीरोज कैरेक्टर बनाकर वो बच्चों के चहेते बन गए. 

'ब्लैक पैंथर' को देखा तो Spiderman, Superman को भूल जाओगे
 
'वॉल्ट डिज्नी कंपनी' के चेयरमैन और मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी बॉब आइगर ने एक बयान में कहा कि स्टेन ली अपने बनाए किरदारों की तरह ही असाधारण थे. 1961 में स्टैन ने फैंटेस्टिक फोर के साथ मार्वल कॉमिक्स की शुरुआत की थी. स्पाइडर मैन, आयरन मैन, ब्लैक पैंथर, हल्क और एवेंजर्स जैसे सुपरहीरोज मार्वल के को-क्रिएटर स्टैन ली के ही दिमाग के उपज थे. पिछले साल ही उनकी पत्नी जॉन का निधन हुआ था. 
 
'मार्वल' ने भी अपनी वेबसाइट पर ली के प्रसिद्ध वाक्य को लिखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की. 'कैप्टेन अमेरिका' क्रिस इवांस ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि अब कोई दूसरा ली नहीं आएगा.


