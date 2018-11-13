स्पाइडरमैन, एक्समैन के जनक स्टैन ली का निधन, Superheros ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan#Excelsior!”— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2018
-@Kevfeigepic.twitter.com/s4Kmt6Rn5J
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
