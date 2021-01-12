Sreesanth ने विकेट लेने के बाद जोड़े पिच को हाथ, फैन्स बोले- 'शेर शिकार करना नहीं भूलता...' - देखें Video

चौथे ओवर में श्रीसंत गेंदबाजी करने उतरे. सामने ओपनर बल्लेबाज फाबिद अहमद खड़े थे. उन्होंने शानदार लाइन लेंथ की गेंद डाली और बल्लेबाज को चकमा देकर बोल्ड मार दिया. आउट करने के बाद उन्होंने अपने अंदाज में जश्न मनाया. उसके बाद चार ओवर खत्म करने के बाद वो पिच को हाथ जोड़ते नजर आए. उनके लिए यह सबसे बड़ा मौका था. विकेट लेने के बाद वहां मौजूद खिलाड़ियों ने भी उनके साथ जश्न मनाया.

देखें Video:

श्रीसंत की एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जहां वो पिच को धन्यवाद देते नजर आ रहे हैं. वो पिच को छूकर हाथ जोड़ रहे हैं. लोग इस तस्वीर को सबसे खूबसूरत मान रहे हैं...

This picture took my heart this shows how humble n down to earth he is Bhagwan Inhe sare sansaar ki khushiyan de #Sreesanth @sreesanth36 @Bhuvneshwarisr1 @Vidithasanthan @dipusanth @Rakesh786g @JEEVAN_BABA_G1 @Gujju_Chhoro pic.twitter.com/E2iOpHIbqw

ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उनको शेर बताया और टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी. ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

We were and we will be with him throughout his journey

He always used to dream for playing cricket,its everything for him and after 7 years he is getting his dream come true #Sreesanth@sreesanth36pic.twitter.com/9ve95OL3BH