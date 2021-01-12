Sreesanth ने विकेट लेने के बाद जोड़े पिच को हाथ, फैन्स बोले- 'शेर शिकार करना नहीं भूलता...' - देखें Video

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में पुदुचेरी और केरल (Puducherry Vs Kerala) के बीच मुकाबला खेला गया. इस मैच में सभी की निगाहें 7 साल बाद फिर क्रिकेट खेलने उतरे श्रीसंत (Sreesanth) पर थीं. सोमवार को मुंबई के वानखड़े स्टेडियम में पुडुचेरी के खिलाफ मैच से वापसी की. श्रीसंत (Sreesanth) ने 4 ओवर में 29 रन देकर एक विकेट चटकाया. अपना स्पेल पूरा करने के बाद वो पिच को हाथ जोड़ते भी नजर आए. शानदार वापसी के बाद ट्विटर पर #Sreesanth टॉप ट्रेंड करने लगे. लोगों ने उनकी खूब तारीफ की और वापसी की बधाई दीं. श्रीसंत (Sreesanth) ने शानदार अंदाज में पुडुचेरी के ओपनर बल्लेबाज फाबिद अहमद (Fabid Ahmed) को बोल्ड मारा. सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर वीडियो वायरल (Viral Video) हो रहा है.
चौथे ओवर में श्रीसंत गेंदबाजी करने उतरे. सामने ओपनर बल्लेबाज फाबिद अहमद खड़े थे. उन्होंने शानदार लाइन लेंथ की गेंद डाली और बल्लेबाज को चकमा देकर बोल्ड मार दिया. आउट करने के बाद उन्होंने अपने अंदाज में जश्न मनाया. उसके बाद चार ओवर खत्म करने के बाद वो पिच को हाथ जोड़ते नजर आए. उनके लिए यह सबसे बड़ा मौका था. विकेट लेने के बाद वहां मौजूद खिलाड़ियों ने भी उनके साथ जश्न मनाया.
देखें Video:
What a Delivery, Wow after 7 years of hunger Sreesanth gets the 1st one.— VIRAT.ROBIN_18 (@imRobin_18) January 11, 2021
Welcome back #Sreesanth@sreesanth36pic.twitter.com/WKJ6xADhCJ
श्रीसंत की एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जहां वो पिच को धन्यवाद देते नजर आ रहे हैं. वो पिच को छूकर हाथ जोड़ रहे हैं. लोग इस तस्वीर को सबसे खूबसूरत मान रहे हैं...
This picture took my heart this shows how humble n down to earth he is Bhagwan Inhe sare sansaar ki khushiyan de #Sreesanth@sreesanth36@Bhuvneshwarisr1@Vidithasanthan@dipusanth@Rakesh786g@JEEVAN_BABA_G1@Gujju_Chhoropic.twitter.com/E2iOpHIbqw— Lotika #SreeFam (@vijLotika) January 11, 2021
ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उनको शेर बताया और टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी. ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...
शेर शिकार करने कभी नही भूलता है— महिमा मारवाड़ी (@MahimaMarwadi) January 11, 2021
We were and we will be with him throughout his journey— sαղԵվ (@saisantoshlov) January 11, 2021
He always used to dream for playing cricket,its everything for him and after 7 years he is getting his dream come true #Sreesanth@sreesanth36pic.twitter.com/9ve95OL3BH
Welcome back #Sreesanth— Ayushi Mishra (@Ayu7781) January 11, 2021
1st wicket after 7 heavy long years
Watching him on to play on field His Hardwork finally paid off @sreesanth36pic.twitter.com/60mA1jLBTf