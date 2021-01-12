Sreesanth ने विकेट लेने के बाद जोड़े पिच को हाथ, फैन्स बोले- 'शेर शिकार करना नहीं भूलता...' - देखें Video

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Sreesanth ने शानदार अंदाज में पुडुचेरी के बल्लेबाज फाबिद अहमद (Fabid Ahmed) को बोल्ड मारा. सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर वीडियो वायरल (Viral Video) हो रहा है. अपना स्पेल पूरा करने के बाद वो पिच को हाथ जोड़ते भी नजर आए.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में पुदुचेरी और केरल (Puducherry Vs Kerala) के बीच मुकाबला खेला गया. इस मैच में सभी की निगाहें 7 साल बाद फिर क्रिकेट खेलने उतरे श्रीसंत (Sreesanth) पर थीं. सोमवार को मुंबई के वानखड़े स्टेडियम में पुडुचेरी के खिलाफ मैच से वापसी की. श्रीसंत (Sreesanth) ने 4 ओवर में 29 रन देकर एक विकेट चटकाया. अपना स्पेल पूरा करने के बाद वो पिच को हाथ जोड़ते भी नजर आए. शानदार वापसी के बाद ट्विटर पर #Sreesanth टॉप ट्रेंड करने लगे. लोगों ने उनकी खूब तारीफ की और वापसी की बधाई दीं. श्रीसंत (Sreesanth) ने शानदार अंदाज में पुडुचेरी के ओपनर बल्लेबाज फाबिद अहमद (Fabid Ahmed) को बोल्ड मारा. सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर वीडियो वायरल (Viral Video) हो रहा है.

चौथे ओवर में श्रीसंत गेंदबाजी करने उतरे. सामने ओपनर बल्लेबाज फाबिद अहमद खड़े थे. उन्होंने शानदार लाइन लेंथ की गेंद डाली और बल्लेबाज को चकमा देकर बोल्ड मार दिया. आउट करने के बाद उन्होंने अपने अंदाज में जश्न मनाया. उसके बाद चार ओवर खत्म करने के बाद वो पिच को हाथ जोड़ते नजर आए. उनके लिए यह सबसे बड़ा मौका था. विकेट लेने के बाद वहां मौजूद खिलाड़ियों ने भी उनके साथ जश्न मनाया.

श्रीसंत की एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जहां वो पिच को धन्यवाद देते नजर आ रहे हैं. वो पिच को छूकर हाथ जोड़ रहे हैं. लोग इस तस्वीर को सबसे खूबसूरत मान रहे हैं...

ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उनको शेर बताया और टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी. ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

