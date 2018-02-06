जानी मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको को भी नहीं बख्शा ट्रोलर्स ने कहा यह...

जानी-मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको की सीईओ इंदिरा नुई ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि, कंपनी अब कम कुरकुरे चिप्स बनाने की तैयारी कर रही है. फ्रीकनोमिक्स रेडियो को पिछले सप्ताह दिए अपने एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाएं भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगह पर कुरकुरे चिप्स को खाना और साथ ही उसके टूटे टुकणों को खाना पसंद नहीं करती हैं. दरअसल हम आपको बता दें कि उनका इशारा भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगह पर चिप्स खाते समय होने वाली आबाज की तरफ था. अपनी बात कहते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इसलिए पेप्सिको की सहायक कंपनी फ्रीटो- ले महिलाओं के मिजाज के हिसाब से खास चिप्स बनाने की तैयारी कर रही है.लेकिन उनका यह आइडिया लोगों को रास नहीं आया और कई लोगों ने ट्विटर पर उनके इस आइडिया का मजाक उडाया. जल्द ही लेडी चिप्स ट्विटर पर ट्रेंडिंग हैशटैग बन गया.यहां देखिए कि लोगों का क्या कहना है.

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag — Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018

Doritos says ladies don't like to lick their fingers or crunch in public. Obviously they've never seen me destroy a bag of hot Cheetos, red fingers and all. #LadyChips@chrissyteigen — She Wants Brains (@DelaneyUndead) February 6, 2018

जातिवादी

From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp - maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight.... — Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018

.@Doritos can you assure me that the packaging for #ladychips will be bright pink? I’m not sure little ol me will be able to find it otherwise — Alix (@AngryAlix) February 5, 2018

What women want: stronger prosecution of violent/sexual predators, paid maternity leave, reproductive rights and better women’s healthcare, equal pay.

What women got: #LadyChips. — Alissa Puffett (@whiskyyywitch) February 5, 2018



I’m getting really tired of female oriented product lines. Unless we are talking feminine hygiene is there truly a need other than to increase profit margin? Doesn’t work in my case. I prefer cheaper men’s razors, for example. — Rosalyn Roy (@Tygerlylly) February 6, 2018

कुछ लोगों ने कमैंट में कहा कि यह आइडिया निराधार हैं.तो कुछ ने उन्हेंतक कह दिया..यह पहली बार नहीं है जब किसी कपंनी का किसी प्रोडक्ट को लेकर महिला और पुरुष के लिए खास बनाने पर खासी आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी हो.