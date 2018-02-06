जानी मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको को भी नहीं बख्शा ट्रोलर्स ने कहा यह...

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag— Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018
तो कुछ ने उन्हें जातिवादी तक कह दिया..
Doritos says ladies don't like to lick their fingers or crunch in public. Obviously they've never seen me destroy a bag of hot Cheetos, red fingers and all. #LadyChips@chrissyteigen— She Wants Brains (@DelaneyUndead) February 6, 2018
From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp - maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight....— Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018
.@Doritos can you assure me that the packaging for #ladychips will be bright pink? I’m not sure little ol me will be able to find it otherwise— Alix (@AngryAlix) February 5, 2018
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब किसी कपंनी का किसी प्रोडक्ट को लेकर महिला और पुरुष के लिए खास बनाने पर खासी आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी हो.
What women want: stronger prosecution of violent/sexual predators, paid maternity leave, reproductive rights and better women’s healthcare, equal pay.— Alissa Puffett (@whiskyyywitch) February 5, 2018
What women got: #LadyChips.
I’m getting really tired of female oriented product lines. Unless we are talking feminine hygiene is there truly a need other than to increase profit margin? Doesn’t work in my case. I prefer cheaper men’s razors, for example.— Rosalyn Roy (@Tygerlylly) February 6, 2018
