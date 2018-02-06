NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

जानी मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको को भी नहीं बख्शा ट्रोलर्स ने कहा यह...

उनका यह आइडिया लोगों को रास नहीं आया और कई लोगों ने ट्विटर पर उनके इस आइडिया का मजाक उडाया.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
जानी मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको को भी नहीं बख्शा ट्रोलर्स ने कहा यह...
नई दिल्ली: जानी-मानी कंपनी पेप्सिको की सीईओ इंदिरा नुई ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि, कंपनी अब कम कुरकुरे चिप्स बनाने की तैयारी कर रही है. फ्रीकनोमिक्स रेडियो को पिछले सप्ताह दिए अपने एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाएं भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगह पर कुरकुरे चिप्स को खाना और साथ ही उसके टूटे टुकणों को खाना पसंद नहीं करती हैं. दरअसल हम आपको बता दें कि उनका इशारा भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगह पर चिप्स खाते समय होने वाली आबाज की तरफ था. अपनी बात कहते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इसलिए पेप्सिको की सहायक कंपनी फ्रीटो- ले महिलाओं के मिजाज के हिसाब से खास चिप्स  बनाने की तैयारी कर रही है.

लेकिन उनका यह आइडिया लोगों को रास नहीं आया और कई लोगों ने ट्विटर पर उनके इस आइडिया का मजाक उडाया. जल्द ही लेडी चिप्स ट्विटर पर ट्रेंडिंग हैशटैग बन गया.

यहां देखिए कि लोगों का क्या कहना है.

कुछ लोगों ने कमैंट में कहा कि यह आइडिया निराधार हैं. तो कुछ ने उन्हें जातिवादी तक कह दिया.. यह पहली बार नहीं है जब किसी कपंनी का किसी प्रोडक्ट को लेकर महिला और पुरुष के लिए खास बनाने पर खासी आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी हो.  


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बढ़ीं Kangana Ranaut की मुश्किलें, Padmaavat के बाद विवादों में 'मणिकर्णिका'
PepsiCo

Advertisement

 
 
 